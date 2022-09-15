Read full article on original website
This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Yankees bring road win streak into game against the Brewers
New York Yankees (87-56, first in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (76-67, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Frankie Montas (5-12, 3.89 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 140 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (6-9, 4.61 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -127, Brewers +107; over/under is 8...
Ranking 4 potential future managers on the Cardinals roster
The St. Louis Cardinals have a rich history of producing managers around the league, who could be next in line?. One of the major bright spots for the St. Louis Cardinals this season has been first year manager Oli Marmol. Marmol brings a level of leadership, accountability, and baseball prowess that has taken the club to the next level.
Cardinals' Pujols edges closer to 700 homer milestone
St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols edged closer to Major League Baseball's exclusive 700-homer club on Friday, belting the 698th home run of his career in a 6-5 win over Cincinnati. The two-run blast tied the game and moved Pujols two home runs away from becoming just the fourth player to reach 700 in a career.
Wainwright, Molina make history, then lead Cardinals over Brewers
ST. LOUIS — Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina made history with the first pitch of the game, then the record-setting battery helped the St. Louis Cardinals extend their NL Central lead by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 4-1 Wednesday night. Wainwright and Molina started together for the 325th time, the...
Albert Pujols hits No. 698 as Cards rally past Reds
Albert Pujols hit his 698th career homer as the St. Louis Cardinals edged the visiting Cincinnati Reds, 6-5, on Friday
Jameson wins in major league debut, Dbacks top Padres 4-0
PHOENIX (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched seven shutout innings in his major league debut and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit three home runs in a 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night. Jameson, called up Thursday from Triple-A Reno, gave up two hits — both by Brandon...
White Sox Take Must-Win Game 8-2 Behind Lance Lynn and Five Homers
The Chicago White Sox played what felt like an elimination game in Cleveland Thursday afternoon. This was a makeup game from a rainout on August 21. A loss would have clinched the season series for the Guardians and dropped the Sox five games back of first place. The White Sox offense and starter Lance Lynn came through in a big way to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Andrew Knizner not in Cardinals' Saturday lineup for Game 1
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Knizner is being replaced behind the plate by Yadier Molina versus Reds starter Mike Minor. In 249 plate appearances this season, Knizner has a .221 batting average...
Victor Caratini in Brewers' Saturday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is starting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Caratini is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. In 276 plate appearances this season, Caratini has a .202 batting average with a .661...
O’Fallon wins thriller in Edwardsville in battle of unbeatens
By Max Baker EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – When O’Fallon quarterback Colt Michael tossed a 62-yard touchdown pass to Christian Joiner to cut Edwardsville’s lead to one with 1:25 remaining on Friday night, he already knew the play-call for the 2-point conversion. The ball was going to Christopher ...
Rockies score twice in ninth to end Cubs’ win streak
Charlie Blackmon and Elias Diaz each drove in a run in the ninth inning as the visiting Colorado Rockies ended
Missouri Week 3 football notebook: Ritenour rolling after long losing skid
By Chris Geinosky and Nate Latsch Coming into the 2022 campaign, Ritenour had won only two games in the past three seasons. After a 22-15 season-opening loss to Pattonville, the Huskies had lost 13 games in a row. Now they have a two-game winning streak. Ritenour broke the losing streak with ...
