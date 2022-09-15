ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX Sports

Yankees bring road win streak into game against the Brewers

New York Yankees (87-56, first in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (76-67, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Frankie Montas (5-12, 3.89 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 140 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (6-9, 4.61 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -127, Brewers +107; over/under is 8...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

Ranking 4 potential future managers on the Cardinals roster

The St. Louis Cardinals have a rich history of producing managers around the league, who could be next in line?. One of the major bright spots for the St. Louis Cardinals this season has been first year manager Oli Marmol. Marmol brings a level of leadership, accountability, and baseball prowess that has taken the club to the next level.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
AFP

Cardinals' Pujols edges closer to 700 homer milestone

St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols edged closer to Major League Baseball's exclusive 700-homer club on Friday, belting the 698th home run of his career in a 6-5 win over Cincinnati. The two-run blast tied the game and moved Pujols two home runs away from becoming just the fourth player to reach 700 in a career.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports

Wainwright, Molina make history, then lead Cardinals over Brewers

ST. LOUIS — Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina made history with the first pitch of the game, then the record-setting battery helped the St. Louis Cardinals extend their NL Central lead by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 4-1 Wednesday night. Wainwright and Molina started together for the 325th time, the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Jameson wins in major league debut, Dbacks top Padres 4-0

PHOENIX (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched seven shutout innings in his major league debut and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit three home runs in a 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night. Jameson, called up Thursday from Triple-A Reno, gave up two hits — both by Brandon...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

White Sox Take Must-Win Game 8-2 Behind Lance Lynn and Five Homers

The Chicago White Sox played what felt like an elimination game in Cleveland Thursday afternoon. This was a makeup game from a rainout on August 21. A loss would have clinched the season series for the Guardians and dropped the Sox five games back of first place. The White Sox offense and starter Lance Lynn came through in a big way to keep their playoff hopes alive.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Andrew Knizner not in Cardinals' Saturday lineup for Game 1

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Knizner is being replaced behind the plate by Yadier Molina versus Reds starter Mike Minor. In 249 plate appearances this season, Knizner has a .221 batting average...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Victor Caratini in Brewers' Saturday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is starting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Caratini is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. In 276 plate appearances this season, Caratini has a .202 batting average with a .661...
