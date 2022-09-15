Lorne Michaels must be one proud papa. He promised America four new sacrifices—ahem, Saturday Night Live cast members—at this week’s Emmy Awards, and by Gilly, did he deliver. According to a Thursday press release from NBC, moving into the van down by the river this fall will be Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker. Kearney is arguably the Fab Four’s most recognizable face, having racked up appearances on A League of Their Own and The Mighty Ducks to date. Walker, on the other hand, might be better known for his work behind the scenes, having written for...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO