Read full article on original website
Related
Zoned Out Pete Davidson Upstages ‘Ted Lasso’ Emmy Best Comedy Win With Meandering Introduction
Ted Lasso is taking home the funniest award for the second year in a row, claiming victory at the 2022 Emmys after the Apple TV+ comedy won in the Outstanding Comedy Series category. But the show’s introduction managed to somewhat upstage its win, thanks to presenter Pete Davidson. The...
ETOnline.com
Pete Davidson Makes Surprise Appearance to Present Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series
Pete Davidson made a surprise appearance at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards when he came up to the stage to present the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series. With Wild Cherry's "Play That Funky Music" blaring through the speakers, the public address announcer said, "He needs no introduction but I'll do it anyway. Please welcome, Pete Davidson!" The Saturday Night Live alum sauntered to the stage wearing a gray jumpsuit and vintage white shades.
Popculture
HBO Max Renews Comedy Series for Season 2
HBO Max renewed the critically acclaimed comedy series Rap Sh!t for a second season on Monday. The series was created by Insecure star Issa Rae and features KaMillion and Aida Osman. The first season was released between July 21 and Sept. 1. In Rap Sh!t, estranged high school friends Mia...
‘Saturday Night Live’: Bob Odenkirk Revealed How They Pick Hosts – Who’s the ‘Most Burned’ ‘SNL’ Host?
Actor Bob Odenkirk once revealed how 'Saturday Night Live' hosts are selected and which potential host was the 'most burned' out of them all.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jeff Garlin’s ‘Goldbergs’ Character Getting Killed Off in Season 10 After His On-Set Conduct Scandal
The showrunners of The Goldbergs confirmed that Jeff Garlin’s character on the show, Murray, would be killed off following the actor’s departure from the ABC sitcom amidst accusations of on-set misconduct. Garlin left the series back in December, following reports that he allegedly engaged in verbal and physical conduct that made people on the set of The Goldbergs feel uncomfortable. Because The Goldbergs was still filming its ninth season, the show had to figure out how to work around Garlin’s absence, but Season 10 will pick up several months after Murray’s death. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-showrunner Alex Barnow...
Live From New York, It’s SNL’s Four Newest Cast Members!
Lorne Michaels must be one proud papa. He promised America four new sacrifices—ahem, Saturday Night Live cast members—at this week’s Emmy Awards, and by Gilly, did he deliver. According to a Thursday press release from NBC, moving into the van down by the river this fall will be Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker. Kearney is arguably the Fab Four’s most recognizable face, having racked up appearances on A League of Their Own and The Mighty Ducks to date. Walker, on the other hand, might be better known for his work behind the scenes, having written for...
Jerrod Carmichael Wins First Emmy For ‘Rothaniel’ Special; “I Made Something That Was Of Great Personal Consequence To Me”
Jerrod Carmichael nabbed his first Emmy award for his HBO comedy special Rothaniel. The comedian beat Ali Wong: Don Wong, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Globe – Hungary For Democracy, Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) and Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special win the Emmy for Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special. “I wanted to win, I’m happy I won. Thank you very much,” he said on stage, wearing Puff Daddy’s fur jacket. “I made something that was of great personal consequence to me and this definitely contributes to the meaning of it. I’m not a sore winner,...
Quinta Brunson interrupts Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue as payback for Emmys speech
Quinta Brunson interrupted Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue during his show after the late-night host crashed her Emmys 2022 acceptance speech for Abbott Elementary.Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday (14 September), Brunson walked onstage mid-way through Kimmel’s monologue, and said: “You know how when you win an Emmy, you only have 45 seconds to do an acceptance speech, which is like not that much time?“And then someone does a dumb comedy bit that goes on a bit too long?”Kimmel replied: “You know I have heard of that happening in previous years.”He then gave Brunson the stage to continue her speech.During...
RELATED PEOPLE
Quinta Brunson Lands First Emmy; Only Second Black Woman To Win In The Writing For A Comedy Series Category
In her show’s first season, Quinta Brunson won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing For a Comedy Series tonight, making her only the second Black woman to win in the category after Lena Waithe, and the first to win solo. Waithe shared her win in 2017 with Aziz Ansari for an episode of Master of None, titled “Thanksgiving.” Emmys TV Review: NBC Plays It Too Safe With Lightweight Show Quinta Brunson created, writes, and stars in Abbott Elementary, an ABC sitcom filmed in the mockumentary-style. Janine Teagues (Brunson) is a second-grade teacher at the underfunded Abbott Elementary school who is dedicated to helping...
The Goldbergs Killing Off Jeff Garlin Ahead of Season 10's 'Huge Reboot'
The Goldbergs has found a solution for its Jeff Garlin problem, and it’s a pretty permanent one. When the ABC comedy returns for Season 10 on Sept. 21 (8:30/7:30c), viewers will learn that Garlin’s character, family patriarch Murray Goldberg, has been dead for several months. Garlin exited the show last season following an investigation over multiple complaints of inappropriate conduct on set. “This is going to be a family that has not reconciled the fact that their father’s gone but has sort of moved on and has dealt with a lot of that,” showrunner Alex Barnow tells EW. “We’re starting with optimism...
‘Ally McBeal’ Sequel With New Lead In Works At ABC From Karin Gist; Calista Flockhart Eyed To Return
EXCLUSIVE: Exactly two decades since David E. Kelley’s Ally McBeal ended its five-season run on Fox, the Emmy-winning legal dramedy starring Calista Flockhart is plotting a comeback with a sequel series, which is in early development at ABC, I have learned. Written and executive produced by Karin Gist (Mike), I hear the new show will follow a young Black woman who joins the law firm from the original series (or its current incarnation) straight out of law school. The young woman is believed to be the daughter of Ally McBeal’s (Flockhart) D.A. roommate Renée Raddick, who was played by Lisa Nicole...
Ellen Pompeo Talks About Reduced ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Presence, Reveals When She Will Return & Says “I’ll Never Truly Be Gone”
Ellen Pompeo on Friday made her first public comments about her reduced on-screen presence on Grey’s Anatomy next season. As Deadline exclusively reported last month, Pompeo will appear in only eight episodes of ABC’s top scripted series for the upcoming 19th season. She is using the time to star in and executive produce an eight-episode Untitled Orphan limited series for Hulu. “[Grey’s is] still gonna be just fine without me — I’m still gonna do the voiceover,” Pompeo told Deadline today on the red carpet for the Disney Legends ceremony at the D23 Expo, confirming that she will still do the series’...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Abbott Elementary Star Called Out Jimmy Kimmel's ‘Disrespect’ After Controversial Emmys Bit, But Quinta Brunson Put A Kibosh On The Drama
Considering this year’s Emmy Awards ceremony hit an all-time low with TV viewers — hitting under 6 million total for the first time — a large part of the population missed out on seeing Abbott Elementary proudly repping broadcast TV amongst a plethora of streaming and cable series. The ABC comedy was at the heart of one particularly controversial moment, with late night host Jimmy Kimmel somewhat railroading Quinta Brunson’s historic win and acceptance speech. The moment drew all kinds of reactions, including a light scolding from star Sheryl Lee Ralph, but it appears as if Brunson has already buried the hatchet after popping by Jimmy Kimmel Live!, with her Emmy in hand.
Saturday Night Live Reveals 4 New Cast Members Joining Season 48
Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker will join the late-night sketch show after the departures of multiple SNL mainstays in the last several months Saturday Night Live has added a quartet of brand-new faces! Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker will join the late-night sketch series ahead of its upcoming 48th season, according to a Sept. 15 press release. Hernandez is a comedian, writer and actor from Miami and was recently selected as a Just for Laughs New Face of Comedy in...
George Clooney, Tom Hanks, Rita Moreno Among Celebrity Guests Joining ‘Norman Lear: 100 Years Of Music And Laughter’ ABC Special — Update
UPDATED, 10:30 AM: ABC has announced additional celebrity guests set for its upcoming Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter special. Stars who have signed on to help celebrate Lear through speeches and comedy performances include Asante Blackk, George Clooney, Laverne Cox, Isabella Gomez, Emily Hampshire, Tom Hanks, Rita Moreno, Ms. Pat, Jay Pharoah, Rob Reiner, Aida Rodriguez and George Wallace. Special musical performances paying tribute to iconic sitcom theme songs will also be featured throughout the evening and will be performed by Anthony Anderson, Kristen Bell, Ledisi, Justina Machado, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kelly Rowland, Amber Stevens West, Michelle Williams and more.
Emmys: Steve Martin, Martin Short, Shonda Rhimes & Chandra Wilson Among Presenters Added To Telecast
The Television Academy and NBC have added new talent to the lineup for the 74th Emmy Awards, hosted by Kenan Thompson. The show will air Monday, Sept. 12 on NBC, and will simultaneously stream live on Peacock. Talent includes: Anthony Anderson (Black-ish) Gael García Bernal (Station Eleven) RuPaul Charles (RuPaul’s Drag Race) – WINNER, Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program; Outstanding Competition Program; (Drag Race: Untucked!) – Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program Ismael Cruz Córdova (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) Rosario Dawson (The Book of Boba Fett; Dopesick) Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) Taron Egerton (Black Bird) Regina Hall (Honk for Jesus: Save Your Soul) Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird; Cobra Kai) Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor) Mindy Kaling (Never Have I Ever; The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ETOnline.com
Melanie Lynskey and Husband Jason Ritter Have an Emmys Date Night
Melanie Lynskey and husband Jason Ritter had a parents' night out! The couple arrived on the carpet at the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards for a glammed-up date night. The Yellowjackets star dazzled in a light green, tulle Christian Siriano gown and completed her look with a silver clutch, while Ritter looked dapper in a black tuxedo and bowtie.
‘SNL’ Adds Four Mystery Cast Members to Season 48, Lorne Michaels Hints at More to Come
As Saturday Night Live prepares for a major overhaul in Season 48, longtime producer Lorne Michaels is teasing what fans can expect when the cast and crew returns to Studio 8H this fall. SNL, which won Outstanding Variety Series for the sixth year in a row at the 2022 Emmy Awards, lost seven cast members after the Season 47 finale.
‘Saturday Night Live’ gets its first nonbinary cast member
Actor and comedian Molly Kearney will join the cast of ‘Saturday Night Live’ as the show’s first nonbinary featured player. Kearney, who uses gender-neutral pronouns, recently starred in Amazon’s “A League of Their Own” and was selected for Comedy Central’s “Up Next” showcase in 2019.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Andy Samberg and Melissa Fumero to Reunite in Digman! Cartoon at Comedy Central
Those must have been some real toit nups. One year after ending their eight-season run as fan-favorite couple Jake and Amy, Brooklyn Nine-Nine lovebirds Andy Samberg and Melissa Fumero are reuniting on Comedy Central’s adult animated adventure series Digman! Written and produced by Samberg along with showrunner (and fellow B99 grad) Neil Campbell, the half-hour comedy “is set in a world where archaeologists are massive celebrities and the coolest people on the planet,” according to the official logline. Samberg will provide the voice of titular protagonist Rip Digman, which totally sounds like an alias Jake Peralta would have used on an undercover...
Comments / 0