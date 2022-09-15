ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

These student loans are not eligible for forgiveness

Millions of federal student loan holders have an opportunity to get relief with President Biden's new forgiveness plan to cancel $10,000 – possibly even more for some low-income borrowers – in student loan debt per borrower. Mr. Biden said he's keeping his "campaign promise" to "give working and middle-class families breathing room" before the federal student loan payment moratorium ends in January 2023. It may not be the $50,000 some Democrats requested, but it still helps a large portion of the 43 million federal student loan borrowers who collectively owe more than $1.7 trillion.While this plan doesn't apply to private student loan borrowers,...
EDUCATION
Money

How to Apply for Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Program

Some 40 million federal student loan borrowers are slated to have a large chunk — and in many cases all — of their student debt forgiven. President Joe Biden’s forgiveness plan, announced at the end of August, will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers with an annual income less than $125,000. Borrowers who received a need-based Pell Grant while in college can receive up to $20,000 of forgiveness, so long as they meet that same income cap.
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Business Insider

A major student-loan company tells borrowers to 'hold off on calling' because it doesn't have any more details on Biden's debt cancellation

Biden canceled up to $20,000 in student debt for federal borrowers on Wednesday. Student-loan company Nelnet told borrowers to "hold off on calling" to get more information. Borrowers are still waiting for further details on eligibility how to apply for relief. Millions of student-loan borrowers want to know if there...
EDUCATION
TheDailyBeast

Biden Might Have Just Canceled All of Your Student Debt

President Joe Biden has finally revealed his plan to forgive as much as $20,000 in student loan debt for most of the 47 million Americans with federal student loans, canceling more than $300 billion in debt used to finance higher education.“I made a commitment that we provide student debt relief, and I’m honoring that commitment today,” Biden said in remarks delivered in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.Under the plan, borrowers who paid for higher education with Pell Grants, provided for students who demonstrate exceptional financial need, will be forgiven $20,000. Borrowers who received other forms of federal student...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt Crisis#Federal Student Loans#Ksl#Ins#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Student Loan Debt
money.com

Expanded Student Loan Forgiveness for Public Service Workers Is Expiring in October

The Public Service Loan Forgiveness program has been notoriously difficult to qualify for, with a 98% rejection rate among applicants. That is, until the Biden administration temporarily updated rules surrounding how student loan borrowers working in public sector jobs can qualify for debt relief. Last fall, the Department of Education...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fortune

A millennial who paid off $100K in student loans just months before Biden announced forgiveness says the president should ‘forgive all of it’

There was no confetti. No congratulations or fanfare of any kind. No one cheered for Steve, a 36-year-old software engineer in Texas, when he woke up at 6 a.m. on March 15, 2022, and made his final student loan payment. He didn’t think this moment would be so matter-of-fact, considering the huge—and at times painful—impact his loans had on his life.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Warren warns Navient taking ‘advantage’ of borrowers in suggesting refinance of student loans

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on Tuesday accused student loan servicing giant Navient of pushing its borrowers to refinance their federal loans into private ones, which would make them ineligible for a loan forgiveness program announced by President Biden. Under a plan unveiled by the White House last month, individuals making less than $125,000 would qualify…
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Warren demands answers from Navient about student loan "scam" reports

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) raised concerns Tuesday that one of the nation's largest student loan services may be misleading borrowers. Driving the news: Warren and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) sent a letter to Navient demanding answers about "troubling reports" that it is "attempting to scam borrowers out of student debt relief" by providing "misleading information" that could make them ineligible for loan forgiveness.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNET

Student Loans: When You Can Apply to Get Up to $20K in Student Debt Canceled

As much as $20,000 of student loan debt could soon be forgiven in the coming months for those who owe money on student loans. In addition to the cancellation, if you made payments on your student loans during the moratorium, you can request a refund from your loan servicer. If you're not eligible for the student loan forgiveness -- or if you'll still owe money after the debt is canceled -- you won't have to make a payment until January 2023.
EDUCATION
Kiplinger

Borrowers Over 50 With Student Loan Debt

Student loan debt is not just holding back young adults. It’s increasingly an issue for older people, sending many of them into default and threatening retirement plans for some. In fact, people aged 60 and older are the fastest growing age segment of the student loan market, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
CREDITS & LOANS
FOXBusiness

Support for student debt forgiveness drops if it means certain trade-offs: poll

Americans' support of student loan forgiveness drops if it means higher university costs, more taxes and primarily benefits higher income earners, a new poll said. Libertarian think tank Cato Institute and YouGov conducted the poll before President Joe Biden unveiled his administration's student loan relief plan. The poll said that 64% of Americans opposed debt forgiveness if it meant increased taxes, 76% opposed it if it meant higher tuition costs and 68% opposed it if it primarily benefited higher-income people.
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy