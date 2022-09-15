Read full article on original website
Business Insider
A 24-year-old who paid off her student loans during the pandemic is getting a $9,700 refund after hearing about Biden's forgiveness plan on TikTok
Clarisse Sison, 24, paid off $47,199 in student loans in just two years. Sison saw on TikTok that you could get a refund on any payments made during the pandemic. She called her student loan servicer, and she will be receiving $9,700 back via direct deposit. When President Biden announced...
These student loans are not eligible for forgiveness
Millions of federal student loan holders have an opportunity to get relief with President Biden's new forgiveness plan to cancel $10,000 – possibly even more for some low-income borrowers – in student loan debt per borrower. Mr. Biden said he's keeping his "campaign promise" to "give working and middle-class families breathing room" before the federal student loan payment moratorium ends in January 2023. It may not be the $50,000 some Democrats requested, but it still helps a large portion of the 43 million federal student loan borrowers who collectively owe more than $1.7 trillion.While this plan doesn't apply to private student loan borrowers,...
How to Apply for Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Program
Some 40 million federal student loan borrowers are slated to have a large chunk — and in many cases all — of their student debt forgiven. President Joe Biden’s forgiveness plan, announced at the end of August, will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers with an annual income less than $125,000. Borrowers who received a need-based Pell Grant while in college can receive up to $20,000 of forgiveness, so long as they meet that same income cap.
Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now
Since President Joe Biden announced his plans to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for qualifying Americans last month, people have been wondering: When can I apply? See: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails...
A major student-loan company tells borrowers to 'hold off on calling' because it doesn't have any more details on Biden's debt cancellation
Biden canceled up to $20,000 in student debt for federal borrowers on Wednesday. Student-loan company Nelnet told borrowers to "hold off on calling" to get more information. Borrowers are still waiting for further details on eligibility how to apply for relief. Millions of student-loan borrowers want to know if there...
Biden Might Have Just Canceled All of Your Student Debt
President Joe Biden has finally revealed his plan to forgive as much as $20,000 in student loan debt for most of the 47 million Americans with federal student loans, canceling more than $300 billion in debt used to finance higher education.“I made a commitment that we provide student debt relief, and I’m honoring that commitment today,” Biden said in remarks delivered in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.Under the plan, borrowers who paid for higher education with Pell Grants, provided for students who demonstrate exceptional financial need, will be forgiven $20,000. Borrowers who received other forms of federal student...
Sen. Marco Rubio — who called student debt cancellation 'unfair' — said he had $100,000 in student loans but paid it off by writing a book
Sen. Marco Rubio received an $800,000 book advance to write his memoir, which he said was the only reason he was able to pay off his student loans.
'It feels like enslavement': This working mom owes $240,000 in student loans. Now she's fighting for full cancellation to live her American Dream 'freely.'
"It always feels like we're drowning, and as soon as we come up for air, we're pushed back under again." Richelle Brooks, a principal in South LA, said.
Parents who took out student loans to help their kids are also eligible for relief, with some families getting up to $30,000
Collectively, parents and their child could be eligible for at least $30,000 in relief. Students aren’t the only borrowers who will benefit from President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. Parents who took out federal loans will also be eligible for debt cancellation. Biden announced Wednesday that his...
Student-loan borrowers still need answers from Biden on these 3 things before payments resume next year, according to a Democratic senator
From broad student-loan forgiveness to proposals to lower monthly bills, Sen. Menendez wants to know how all of Biden's reforms will work together.
Biden is making it clear that his broad student-loan forgiveness plan is a 'one-time' action
Biden's administration is ensuring student-loan borrowers know the up-to $20,000 in debt relief is a "one-time" action.
money.com
Expanded Student Loan Forgiveness for Public Service Workers Is Expiring in October
The Public Service Loan Forgiveness program has been notoriously difficult to qualify for, with a 98% rejection rate among applicants. That is, until the Biden administration temporarily updated rules surrounding how student loan borrowers working in public sector jobs can qualify for debt relief. Last fall, the Department of Education...
A millennial who paid off $100K in student loans just months before Biden announced forgiveness says the president should ‘forgive all of it’
There was no confetti. No congratulations or fanfare of any kind. No one cheered for Steve, a 36-year-old software engineer in Texas, when he woke up at 6 a.m. on March 15, 2022, and made his final student loan payment. He didn’t think this moment would be so matter-of-fact, considering the huge—and at times painful—impact his loans had on his life.
Got FFEL Loans? Consider These Student Loan Forgiveness Options
President Joe Biden’s decision to forgive $10,000–$20,000 worth of student loans is great for most borrowers. However, it leaves out a group of people: those with FFEL loans. Article continues below advertisement. The Federal Family Education Loans (FFEL) program has been cut out of the ongoing student loan...
Business Insider
3 lessons a 24-year-old learned working at a bank that helped her pay off $47,000 of student loans in 2 years
Clarisse Sison paid off $47,199 in student loans in just two years. To clear her debt fast, the 24-year-old made weekly payments of $100 and additional lump-sum payments of up to $800 each month, according to records viewed by Insider. "I had the advantage going into it because I worked...
Warren warns Navient taking ‘advantage’ of borrowers in suggesting refinance of student loans
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on Tuesday accused student loan servicing giant Navient of pushing its borrowers to refinance their federal loans into private ones, which would make them ineligible for a loan forgiveness program announced by President Biden. Under a plan unveiled by the White House last month, individuals making less than $125,000 would qualify…
Warren demands answers from Navient about student loan "scam" reports
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) raised concerns Tuesday that one of the nation's largest student loan services may be misleading borrowers. Driving the news: Warren and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) sent a letter to Navient demanding answers about "troubling reports" that it is "attempting to scam borrowers out of student debt relief" by providing "misleading information" that could make them ineligible for loan forgiveness.
CNET
Student Loans: When You Can Apply to Get Up to $20K in Student Debt Canceled
As much as $20,000 of student loan debt could soon be forgiven in the coming months for those who owe money on student loans. In addition to the cancellation, if you made payments on your student loans during the moratorium, you can request a refund from your loan servicer. If you're not eligible for the student loan forgiveness -- or if you'll still owe money after the debt is canceled -- you won't have to make a payment until January 2023.
Borrowers Over 50 With Student Loan Debt
Student loan debt is not just holding back young adults. It’s increasingly an issue for older people, sending many of them into default and threatening retirement plans for some. In fact, people aged 60 and older are the fastest growing age segment of the student loan market, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
FOXBusiness
Support for student debt forgiveness drops if it means certain trade-offs: poll
Americans' support of student loan forgiveness drops if it means higher university costs, more taxes and primarily benefits higher income earners, a new poll said. Libertarian think tank Cato Institute and YouGov conducted the poll before President Joe Biden unveiled his administration's student loan relief plan. The poll said that 64% of Americans opposed debt forgiveness if it meant increased taxes, 76% opposed it if it meant higher tuition costs and 68% opposed it if it primarily benefited higher-income people.
