ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

‘Did You Think I Wasn’t Going to Shake My Ass?’: Anitta Gets Sexy With Performance of ‘Envolver’ at the 2022 VMAs

Well, we all know which version of Anitta hit the MTV Video Music Awards stage Sunday evening: the sexiest one. The Brazilian singer performed her hit “Envolver,” which spawned a massive TikTok trend over the past year and topped Spotify’s global charts back in March. Dressed in a revealing red catsuit, Anitta twerked and strutted across the stage with her backup dancers before asking the crowd, “Did you think I wasn’t going to shake my ass?” The Versions of Me hitmaker then delivered as promised, showing off her assets backed by “Bola Rebola,” her collaboration with J Balvin and...
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Nicki Minaj Shares Video for “Super Freaky Girl”: Watch

Nicki Minaj has shared a video for her raunchy song “Super Freaky Girl.” The song interpolates Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak.” In the track‘s visual, Minaj cosplays at James and appears as a Nicki Barbie complete with a pink home and robot kitty. Watch the clip, directed by Joseph Kahn, below.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Beyonce
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Missy Elliott
Person
Drake
rolling out

Fetty Wap and Young Thug facing years in prison

Two of hip-hop’s biggest artists are locked behind bars and could face years in prison. Did their music lead to this fate?. Fetty Wap’s 2015 was one of the biggest breakout years recently seen in music. “Trap Queen” is the single that started it all. She...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Strip Clubs#Generation#Trinidad And Tobago#Bank
hotnewhiphop.com

Fat Joe Receives Backlash For Saying Hip-Hop Was Created By Both Blacks & Latinos

Fat Joe, born Joseph Antonio Cartagena, is a notable rapper from New York City. Best known for his popular 2000s tracks, the 52-year-old has been a staple in the music industry for decades now. Given his level of popularity, Joe has often used his platform to uplift other artists and educate his followers. However, his most recent attempt to inspire the community didn't garner the response he hoped for.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

The Barbz Come For Missy Elliott: "You've Never Topped A Single Chart"

Nicki Minaj and Missy Elliott may have made headlines for celebrating each other on social media after the former won the VMA Video Vanguard Award Honour earlier this month, but that hasn't stopped their fanbases from colliding this week. As HipHopDX reports, things got particularly chaotic on Twitter after Elliott...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Jay-Z Speaks On Meek Mill Leaving Roc Nation In “God Did” Verse

Jay-Z has finally addressed Meek Mill’s departure from Roc Nation. Hov made a guest appearance on DJ Khaled’s GOD DID and lent a verse on the titular track. On the eight-minute song, which also features Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and John Legend, Jay-Z speaks his mind for over 4 minutes and begins by speaking about Hip-Hop’s few billionaires, adding LeBron James to the list.  “Hov did, please, Lord forgive me for what the stove did/ Nobody touched the billi’ until Hov did,” Jay-Z confidently rhymes. “How many billionaires can come from Hov crib? Huh/I count three, me, Ye and Rih/Bron’s a Roc boy,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

Lil’ Kim Responds To 50 Cent’s Claim Of Dissing Nicki Minaj On New Song

After 50 Cent made comments claiming that Lil’ Kim dissed Nicki Minaj in Megan Thee Stallion’s new “Plan B (Remix),” all hell broke loose on Instagram between the former G-Unit boss and Junior Mafia legend. On Thursday (Sept. 8), 50 Cent took to his Instagram to send Nicki Minaj a message following a preview of Lil’ Kim’s verse on Megan Thee Stallion’s track. Seemingly encouraging the Queen rapstress to respond to the lyrics, Fif instigated the idea that Lil’ Kim was talking about Minaj and her family.More from VIBE.comNicki Minaj Gives Lil Kim Props For Being A Fashion IconNicki Minaj Drops "Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)"...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Eminem Admits To Being Hurt Over White Rapper Criticism During Early Career

Eminem has opened up about the criticisms he received for being a white rapper during the early parts of his career. In a rare and exclusive cover story with XXL, the Detroit rap legend reflected on his iconic career, which he explained started out a bit rocky due to the color of his skin. According to Slim Shady, it’s something he knew he’d have to deal with being a guest in a genre dominated by Black people.
HIP HOP
NME

Eminem and Snoop Dogg squashed their beef following Dr. Dre’s aneurysm: “This is stupid as hell”

Eminem has revealed that a feud he had with Snoop Dogg was hashed out following the hospitalisation of their mutual friend Dr. Dre. The revelation came during an appearance on Paul Pod – the SiriusXM show hosted by Paul Rosenberg, Eminem’s longtime manager who has appeared on several skits on albums throughout the rapper’s discography. The beef reportedly stemmed from Snoop’s appearance on ‘Bitch Please II’, a track on Eminem’s 2000 album ‘The Marshall Mathers LP’ that also featured Dr. Dre and Xzibit.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Funk Flex Debuts New A$AP Ferg Song, Challenges Fat Joe To Follow Suit

A$AP Ferg has released his first new material in almost a year, thanks to Funkmaster Flex. After being challenged to release new music by the Hot 97 DJ last week, the Harlem rapper stepped up to the plate and supplied Flex with a brand new song, which he debuted on his radio show on Thursday night (September 15).
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy