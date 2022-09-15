Read full article on original website
Megan Thee Stallion Reacts to Speculation That She Encouraged Nicki Minaj to Drink, Get Abortion During Pregnancy
Megan Thee Stallion is defending her name after being accused by a Twitter user of being the person who encouraged Nicki Minaj to drink alcohol and get an abortion during her pregnancy. Last night (Sept. 11), Megan took time to respond to someone on Twitter who implicated the "Plan B"...
‘Did You Think I Wasn’t Going to Shake My Ass?’: Anitta Gets Sexy With Performance of ‘Envolver’ at the 2022 VMAs
Well, we all know which version of Anitta hit the MTV Video Music Awards stage Sunday evening: the sexiest one. The Brazilian singer performed her hit “Envolver,” which spawned a massive TikTok trend over the past year and topped Spotify’s global charts back in March. Dressed in a revealing red catsuit, Anitta twerked and strutted across the stage with her backup dancers before asking the crowd, “Did you think I wasn’t going to shake my ass?” The Versions of Me hitmaker then delivered as promised, showing off her assets backed by “Bola Rebola,” her collaboration with J Balvin and...
Lil Wayne Once Refused to Touch Nicki Minaj in the Music Video for ‘High School’
Nicki Minaj once recalled a time where she had to convince Lil’ Wayne to touch her after the rapper refused in the video for the song ‘High School.’
Nicki Minaj Shares Video for “Super Freaky Girl”: Watch
Nicki Minaj has shared a video for her raunchy song “Super Freaky Girl.” The song interpolates Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak.” In the track‘s visual, Minaj cosplays at James and appears as a Nicki Barbie complete with a pink home and robot kitty. Watch the clip, directed by Joseph Kahn, below.
Megan Thee Stallion Says She and Pardison Fontaine ‘Sharpen Each Other’ in Their Relationship
Megan Thee Stallion recently released 'Traumazine,' sharing some information about her relationship with Pardison Fontaine in the process.
Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Claim She Told Nicki Minaj To Get An Abortion
Megan Thee Stallion has denied she once told Nicki Minaj to get an abortion. The Young Money superstar hosted a new episode of her Queen Radio show on Amazon’s Amp app dubbed “Tea Party” on Sunday night (September 11), where she spilled the tea about her rap rivals, among other topics.
Fetty Wap and Young Thug facing years in prison
Two of hip-hop’s biggest artists are locked behind bars and could face years in prison. Did their music lead to this fate?. Fetty Wap’s 2015 was one of the biggest breakout years recently seen in music. “Trap Queen” is the single that started it all. She...
Snoop Dogg Smokes a Giant Joint Onstage With Eminem as They Venture Into the Metaverse at VMAs
Over two decades after first collaborating, hip-hop trailblazers Snoop Dogg and Eminem joined forces on the MTV Video Music Awards stage Sunday to showcase their latest single, “From the D 2 the LBC.”. The heavily censored performance — produced in conjunction with Yuga Labs, the company behind the viral...
Fat Joe Receives Backlash For Saying Hip-Hop Was Created By Both Blacks & Latinos
Fat Joe, born Joseph Antonio Cartagena, is a notable rapper from New York City. Best known for his popular 2000s tracks, the 52-year-old has been a staple in the music industry for decades now. Given his level of popularity, Joe has often used his platform to uplift other artists and educate his followers. However, his most recent attempt to inspire the community didn't garner the response he hoped for.
The Barbz Come For Missy Elliott: "You've Never Topped A Single Chart"
Nicki Minaj and Missy Elliott may have made headlines for celebrating each other on social media after the former won the VMA Video Vanguard Award Honour earlier this month, but that hasn't stopped their fanbases from colliding this week. As HipHopDX reports, things got particularly chaotic on Twitter after Elliott...
Nicki Minaj Predicted Cardi B Conviction? Rapper Eerily Confirms Story 4 Years Ago [LISTEN]
After a stunning turn of events, Cardi B pleaded guilty to the assault and misdemeanor charges she was accused of in 2018 yesterday. The controversial case was not a new thing as it has already sparked huge buzz at the time Cardi was reportedly arrested in New York. Four years...
Jay-Z Speaks On Meek Mill Leaving Roc Nation In “God Did” Verse
Jay-Z has finally addressed Meek Mill’s departure from Roc Nation. Hov made a guest appearance on DJ Khaled’s GOD DID and lent a verse on the titular track. On the eight-minute song, which also features Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and John Legend, Jay-Z speaks his mind for over 4 minutes and begins by speaking about Hip-Hop’s few billionaires, adding LeBron James to the list. “Hov did, please, Lord forgive me for what the stove did/ Nobody touched the billi’ until Hov did,” Jay-Z confidently rhymes. “How many billionaires can come from Hov crib? Huh/I count three, me, Ye and Rih/Bron’s a Roc boy,...
Lil’ Kim Responds To 50 Cent’s Claim Of Dissing Nicki Minaj On New Song
After 50 Cent made comments claiming that Lil’ Kim dissed Nicki Minaj in Megan Thee Stallion’s new “Plan B (Remix),” all hell broke loose on Instagram between the former G-Unit boss and Junior Mafia legend. On Thursday (Sept. 8), 50 Cent took to his Instagram to send Nicki Minaj a message following a preview of Lil’ Kim’s verse on Megan Thee Stallion’s track. Seemingly encouraging the Queen rapstress to respond to the lyrics, Fif instigated the idea that Lil’ Kim was talking about Minaj and her family.More from VIBE.comNicki Minaj Gives Lil Kim Props For Being A Fashion IconNicki Minaj Drops "Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)"...
Stop Instigating: Lil Kim Slams 50 Cent For Disgustingly Dissing Her Daughter While Trying To Ignite Nicki Minaj Beef
Lil Kim is none too pleased with 50 Cent’s attempt to start drama with her and Nicki Minaj after he falsely claimed that she dissed the fellow rapper’s son. 50 Cent is notorious for his Instagram persona and his constant public instigating and once again he’s making headlines for igniting wars of words.
Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and More Pay Tribute to PnB Rock After Rapper is Shot Dead
Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have been among the big stars paying tribute to the late rapper PnB Rock online.
Eminem Admits To Being Hurt Over White Rapper Criticism During Early Career
Eminem has opened up about the criticisms he received for being a white rapper during the early parts of his career. In a rare and exclusive cover story with XXL, the Detroit rap legend reflected on his iconic career, which he explained started out a bit rocky due to the color of his skin. According to Slim Shady, it’s something he knew he’d have to deal with being a guest in a genre dominated by Black people.
Eminem Lands First No. 1 On Billboard Hot Christian Songs Chart (Yes, Christian)
Eminem has landed his first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Christian Songs chart — and no, hell hasn’t frozen over. According to a tweet from Chart Data, Slim Shady’s contribution to DJ Khaled’s “Use This Gospel (Remix)” featuring Kanye West has netted the controversial rapper another notch on his Billboard belt.
Eminem and Snoop Dogg squashed their beef following Dr. Dre’s aneurysm: “This is stupid as hell”
Eminem has revealed that a feud he had with Snoop Dogg was hashed out following the hospitalisation of their mutual friend Dr. Dre. The revelation came during an appearance on Paul Pod – the SiriusXM show hosted by Paul Rosenberg, Eminem’s longtime manager who has appeared on several skits on albums throughout the rapper’s discography. The beef reportedly stemmed from Snoop’s appearance on ‘Bitch Please II’, a track on Eminem’s 2000 album ‘The Marshall Mathers LP’ that also featured Dr. Dre and Xzibit.
Funk Flex Debuts New A$AP Ferg Song, Challenges Fat Joe To Follow Suit
A$AP Ferg has released his first new material in almost a year, thanks to Funkmaster Flex. After being challenged to release new music by the Hot 97 DJ last week, the Harlem rapper stepped up to the plate and supplied Flex with a brand new song, which he debuted on his radio show on Thursday night (September 15).
