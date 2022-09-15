Read full article on original website
AthlonSports.com
Fans Are Furious With The Los Angeles Chargers' Decision On Justin Herbert
Justin Herbert took a big shot from the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter of tonight's AFC West battle. He was in considerable pain afterwards and even had to leave the field with trainers. Fortunately, the injury wasn't severe enough to keep Herbert out of the action. He reentered...
AthlonSports.com
NFL Legend Dick Butkus Sends A Clear Message To Aaron Rodgers
Before the NFL's 2022 season began, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus sent a clear message to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not, Packers' games are going to look a whole lot like playing fetch with my dog (miss you Lucy)," he said on Twitter.
AthlonSports.com
Sean Payton Names The NFL's Best Quarterback, Says It's 'Obvious'
Ex-NFL head coach Sean Payton is one of the best talent evaluators in the game. But it doesn't take a genius to figure out who the NFL's best quarterback is. Payton told FS1's Colin Cowherd this week that Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL, and it's "obvious." He adds there's "no argument" to be made against his claim.
AthlonSports.com
Jerry Jones Makes Official Decision On His Future With The Dallas Cowboys
A large group of Dallas Cowboys fans have grown tired of Jerry Jones and his decisions for the franchise. However, the 79-year-old NFL owner isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Jones sent a clear message about his future with the Cowboys this Friday morning. "I'll never sell this team," he said during a segment on 105.3 The Fan.
The Rams fantasy football sleeper you need to have on your team in Week 2
The Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons will collide at SoFi Stadium in Week 2. This will certainly have fantasy football implications for managers all over. Following a disappointing season opener against the Buffalo Bills, the Los Angeles Rams will host the Falcons, who also lost in Week 1. Atlanta collapsed against the New Orleans Saints, 27-26.
AthlonSports.com
Mike McCarthy Sends A Blunt Message To Cowboys Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore
Is it safe to say Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore could be on the hot seat? It certainly seems like it, at least based off what Mike McCarthy is saying this Friday morning. The Cowboys opened the 2022 season with a humiliating 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The...
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt returns to practice, hopeful for Week 2
Arizona Cardinals star defensive end J.J. Watt returned to practice on Thursday after missing Week 1 with a calf strain.
Fantasy Football Week 2 Busts: Three huge NFL stars set to disappoint
Editor's note: The players listed below are NFL stars who were drafted in virtually every Yahoo Fantasy league. That said, this column is not an endorsement to bench them in Week 2. You're in control of your roster; every league size and shape is different. What we are trying to explain is that expectations should be lowered this week compared to usualfor some of the NFL's biggest stars. Aside from examining this week's matchups, this can also serve as a reminder not to overreact if one of your high draft picks disappoints in Week 2.
AthlonSports.com
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen Reportedly 'Living Apart' During 2022 NFL Season
The Brady household is not in good shape through one week of the 2022 NFL season. Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are reportedly "living apart" from one another right now. Each has a separate house they are currently staying at. It's another concerning update about the celebrity couple's marriage. "Brady,...
Broncos vs. Texans broadcast map: Will the game be on TV?
The Denver Broncos (0-1) are set to host the Houston Texans (0-0-1) at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 4:25 p.m. ET in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season. The AFC showdown will be broadcast on CBS and in-market fans can stream the game on fuboTV (try it free).
AthlonSports.com
NFL Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Week 2
Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season featured a bunch of close games that went down to the wire, including one that ended in a tie. The action on the field combined with the narrow point spreads on the board to produce a roller-coaster ride to open the season. Looking...
AthlonSports.com
Aaron Rodgers Has Honest Admission On The Packers' Rookie Wide Receivers
Aaron Rodgers was visibly upset during the Packers' 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. His young receivers weren't performing up to expectations and a division opponent took advantage. However, Rodgers is optimistic a couple of rookies, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, can get things figured out here...
ESPN
NFL Week 2 game picks, schedule guide, fantasy football tips, odds, injuries, stats to know and more
The Week 2 NFL schedule for the 2022 season is stacked with great matchups, and we've got you covered with what you need to know heading into the weekend. Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the biggest keys to every game and a bold prediction for each matchup. Additionally, ESPN...
AthlonSports.com
Seattle Seahawks Veteran Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury During Week 1 Game
The Seattle Seahawks got a surprising Week 1 win against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos at Lumen Field Monday night. However, the NFC West franchise suffered a significant loss in the secondary. Seahawks veteran safety Jamal Adams has suffered a season-ending injury. Adams, 26, suffered a torn quad in...
AthlonSports.com
Kansas City Chiefs Are Signing A New Kicker Ahead Of Thursday Night Football
Tonight, the Kansas City Chiefs play a pivotal AFC West battle against the Los Angeles Chargers to kick off Week 2. They will have a new man handling kickoffs and field goals. The Chiefs announced just moments ago that they have signed kicker Matt Ammendola from the practice squad and added him to the active roster.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans
Colts HC Frank Reich shared what his approach was to pitching QB Matt Ryan on why Indianapolis was the best trade destination for him this offseason. “I showed some of our core runs with Nyheim and JT,” Reich said via ESPN’s Stephen Holder. “And he was like ‘Oh, I get to play quarterback in an offense that runs the ball this well?’ And then I said, ‘Now, watch what we do with play-action off of this, and the defense’s reaction.’ And naturally, I’m showing him all the best plays. I’m not showing him the plays where we messed up. We were on for two hours, but it literally felt like we were on the phone for 15 minutes. And I think for all of us who were on the call, we knew it was something special. We all keep talking about it, even now.”
AthlonSports.com
Jerry Jones Has Honest Admission On CeeDee Lamb's Week 1 Performance
Jerry Jones has never been afraid to criticize his players out in the open. This week, it's Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb getting some advice from Jones. Lamb, the third-year wide receiver out of Oklahoma, caught just two passes for 29 yards in Week 1. The Cowboys, meanwhile, scored just three points in a 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to begin the season.
Texans vs. Broncos Thursday injury report: 3 players upgraded
The Houston Texans upgraded the participation status of three players on Thursday’s injury report, the second of three injury reports ahead of the team’s Week 2 battle with the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Texans upgraded defensive tackle Maliek Collins (knee) from DNP to limited, defensive lineman Rasheem...
