NFL Legend Dick Butkus Sends A Clear Message To Aaron Rodgers

Before the NFL's 2022 season began, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus sent a clear message to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not, Packers' games are going to look a whole lot like playing fetch with my dog (miss you Lucy)," he said on Twitter.
GREEN BAY, WI
Sean Payton Names The NFL's Best Quarterback, Says It's 'Obvious'

Ex-NFL head coach Sean Payton is one of the best talent evaluators in the game. But it doesn't take a genius to figure out who the NFL's best quarterback is. Payton told FS1's Colin Cowherd this week that Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL, and it's "obvious." He adds there's "no argument" to be made against his claim.
Jerry Jones Makes Official Decision On His Future With The Dallas Cowboys

A large group of Dallas Cowboys fans have grown tired of Jerry Jones and his decisions for the franchise. However, the 79-year-old NFL owner isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Jones sent a clear message about his future with the Cowboys this Friday morning. "I'll never sell this team," he said during a segment on 105.3 The Fan.
DALLAS, TX
Fantasy Football Week 2 Busts: Three huge NFL stars set to disappoint

Editor's note: The players listed below are NFL stars who were drafted in virtually every Yahoo Fantasy league. That said, this column is not an endorsement to bench them in Week 2. You're in control of your roster; every league size and shape is different. What we are trying to explain is that expectations should be lowered this week compared to usualfor some of the NFL's biggest stars. Aside from examining this week's matchups, this can also serve as a reminder not to overreact if one of your high draft picks disappoints in Week 2.
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen Reportedly 'Living Apart' During 2022 NFL Season

The Brady household is not in good shape through one week of the 2022 NFL season. Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are reportedly "living apart" from one another right now. Each has a separate house they are currently staying at. It's another concerning update about the celebrity couple's marriage. "Brady,...
NFL Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Week 2

Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season featured a bunch of close games that went down to the wire, including one that ended in a tie. The action on the field combined with the narrow point spreads on the board to produce a roller-coaster ride to open the season. Looking...
Aaron Rodgers Has Honest Admission On The Packers' Rookie Wide Receivers

Aaron Rodgers was visibly upset during the Packers' 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. His young receivers weren't performing up to expectations and a division opponent took advantage. However, Rodgers is optimistic a couple of rookies, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, can get things figured out here...
GREEN BAY, WI
AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts HC Frank Reich shared what his approach was to pitching QB Matt Ryan on why Indianapolis was the best trade destination for him this offseason. “I showed some of our core runs with Nyheim and JT,” Reich said via ESPN’s Stephen Holder. “And he was like ‘Oh, I get to play quarterback in an offense that runs the ball this well?’ And then I said, ‘Now, watch what we do with play-action off of this, and the defense’s reaction.’ And naturally, I’m showing him all the best plays. I’m not showing him the plays where we messed up. We were on for two hours, but it literally felt like we were on the phone for 15 minutes. And I think for all of us who were on the call, we knew it was something special. We all keep talking about it, even now.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Jerry Jones Has Honest Admission On CeeDee Lamb's Week 1 Performance

Jerry Jones has never been afraid to criticize his players out in the open. This week, it's Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb getting some advice from Jones. Lamb, the third-year wide receiver out of Oklahoma, caught just two passes for 29 yards in Week 1. The Cowboys, meanwhile, scored just three points in a 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to begin the season.
