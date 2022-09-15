Read full article on original website
Related
iowa.media
Bouton, Woodward fire departments stage training burn
BOUTON, Iowa — Firefighters from the Bouton Volunteer Fire Department and Woodward Volunteer Fire Department staged a house fire Sunday morning as a training exercise. About 20 firefighters from the two departments gathered at 9 a.m. at 107 W. Third St. in Bouton at a vacant house owned by Donna Mae Boldny that was built in 1900, according to county records.
iowa.media
Webster City Outdoor pool slide undergoing maintenance
The Webster City Outdoor Pool slide will be undergoing maintenance beginning later this week. Maintenance work will consist of sandblasting the slide support structure, gasket replacement and priming/painting support structure. The anticipated completion date is October 31, 2022.
iowa.media
Community celebrates expansion of Progressive Foundry
The long-anticipated completion of the expansion of the Progressive Foundry in Perry was marked Monday morning with a ribbon cutting ceremony and tours for interested community members. In the three years since the Perry City Council voted to vacate the block of Second Street between Bateman and Rawson streets, the...
iowa.media
Minburn loses water service Sunday; boil order in effect now
A water outage in the Minburn area was been reported Sunday morning by the Dallas County alert system. A boil order is now in effect. “The extent of the problem and timing of when service will be fully restored by Xenia is unknown at this time,” the county alert said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iowa.media
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for central Dallas County
The National Weather Service office in Johnston has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the central Dallas County area. At 8:25 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Redfield and moving eastward toward Adel, the NWS said. Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail, as large as 2 inches...
iowa.media
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 2 a.m.
The National Weather Service office in Johnston has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 2 a.m. for the Perry area. Along with Dallas County, the watch is in effect for Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Audubon, Boone, Carroll, Cass, Clarke, Davis, Greene, Grundy, Guthrie, Hamilton, Hardin, Jasper, Lucas, Madison, Mahaska, Marion, Marshall, Monroe, Polk, Poweshiek, Ringgold, Story, Tama, Taylor, Union, Wapello, Warren and Wayne counties.
iowa.media
Phyllis J. Hindes
Phyllis J. Hindes, 91, of Des Moines, formerly of Creston, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sept. 13, 2022, at Scottish Rite Park in Des Moines. Phyllis Jean Clark was born March 22, 1931, to William and Gladys (Richardson) Clark on a farm in Madison County, Iowa. She attended several country schools until the 8th grade when she went to Creston Junior High. She graduated from Creston High School in 1949.
iowa.media
Memorial service for Shirley Shoesmith of Perry
A memorial service for Shirley Shoesmith, 88, of Perry will be held Saturday, Sept. 24 at 11 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be at the Union Cemetery in Guthrie Center, Iowa, on Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
iowa.media
Homecoming court at Panorama revealed
PANORA, IA — The five candidates for Homecoming queen and five possibilities for king at Panorama have been announced. Willow Buttler, Kaidyn Dencklau, Kylie Doran, Justice Sheeder, and Kiera Simmons are the quintet vying for queen honors, Dever Davis, Braedon Draper, Dane Kemble, Austin Stewart, and Thomas VanMeer are among the group from which the king will be selected.
iowa.media
Becky Kehoe of Winterset
Becky Kehoe, 73, of Winterset and formerly of Urbandale passed away Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at the MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa. Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 30 from 9-11 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will follow at the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, Iowa, at 11:30 a.m.
iowa.media
Nora Sayles Easter of Perry
Nora Sayles Easter went home to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Nora Jean Sayles Easter was born May 16, 1937, in Perry, Iowa, to Albert Carl and Eva Irene (Crannell) Menz. She graduated from Perry High School with the class of 1955. Nora was united...
iowa.media
Haunted Church fundraiser in Bouton quickens holy spirits
Unquiet spirits of the dead will be raised every Saturday night in October when the Bouton and Perry firefighters associations host a Haunted Church fundraiser at 204 Luther St. in Bouton. The holy hauntings will start Saturday, Oct. 1 from 7-10 p.m. and continue weekly through Saturday, Oct. 29. Admission...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iowa.media
Iowa 27, Nevada 0: Thunderstruck
Well, hey, about that Iowa football marathon game last night, huh? It was one of the longest, and weirdest, Iowa games in recent memory, thanks to three different lightning delays that resulted in the Hawkeyes and Wolf Pack playing approximately 15 minutes of football in a four-hour (most ludicrous was the “action” between second and third stoppages, when all of one play happened before the teams were ushered off the field and hustled back to their locker rooms). But Iowa did prevail over Nevada in the end, 27-0. It was Iowa’s first shutout victory since blanking Rutgers (30-0) and Northwestern (20-0) in 2019.
iowa.media
Celebration of Life for Shirley Bailey of Perry
A Celebration of Life for Shirley Bailey, 83, of Perry will be Saturday, Sept. 24 from 1-4 p.m. at the Perry Elks Lodge in Perry. Shirley passed away Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, with her family by her side at her home in Perry. Left to cherish Shirley’s memory are her...
iowa.media
Bluejays stuff Huskies on final play of overtime for Homecoming win
A 42-game skid ended in exuberant fashion Friday as Perry avenged a maddening loss to Des Moines Hoover in an overtime thriller at Dewey Field. The Bluejays were twice stopped from inside the five-yard line as time expired last season in Des Moines in suffering a 14-9 loss. Homecoming Friday was very nearly a full reversal, as Perry, leading 27-21 in overtime, stood tall and denied a potential game-winning run from under two yards away to preserve victory.
iowa.media
W-G volleyballers play in Ballard tourney
HUXLEY, IA — Woodward-Granger struggled to collect victories at the Ballard tourney Saturday, with the Hawk netters dropping all four of their matches by 2-0 margins. W-G (3-11) fell to Pella (21-11, 21-18), Grand View Christian (21-13, 21-13), North Polk (21-17, 21-9), and Ballard (21-12, 21-17). Anna Weaver’s 26...
Comments / 0