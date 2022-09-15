Read full article on original website
Related
natureworldnews.com
Floods, Tornadoes Expected as Severe Storms Expected to Sweep Through Central States
The central U.S. will experience more severe storms. This past weekend, severe storms hit the Midwest, causing floods, wind damage, and even tornadoes. According to forecasters, Monday may be even busier. Extreme Weather Forecast. Much of the north-central United States had to enjoy calm weather before this weekend, escaping the...
natureworldnews.com
Three Deaths Follow Violent Storms and Flash Floods in Midwest and Southern States
Three deaths, including two children in Arkansas and Michigan, as well as a woman in Ohio, were attributed to violent storms that brought heavy rains, damaging winds, and flash floods to parts of the US Southern region and the Midwest. Hundreds of thousands of businesses and homes in Michigan and...
Power outages are on the rise, led by Texas, Michigan and California. Here's what's to blame
Power outages in the US in the past 10 years increased by 64% compared to the previous decade.
natureworldnews.com
Severe Storms with Damaging Winds and Tornadoes to Hit the Central United States This Coming Week
Severe storms are expected to wreak havoc over the Central United States in the coming week from Monday, August 29, according to AccuWeather forecasters. Associated weather hazards include damaging winds and tornadoes which can potentially cause widespread travel disruption amongst travelers at airports across the region. Flash flooding due to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Couple Still Missing 45 Years Later After Flying Airplane To Northern Michigan
The Blocks 1969 Cessna 150J(NamUs) On July 4, 1977, John Block and his wife Jean, departed the Macomb Airport in New Haven, Michigan in their Cessna 150 airplane. The couple were headed to see their sons for the holiday and had planned on landing at the Lost Creek Sky Ranch Airport in Luzerne, Michigan according to MichiganMysteries.com. The couple never made it north and are still missing 45 years later.
natureworldnews.com
Texas Braces for Incoming Tropical Storm Warning in Gulf of Mexico
There are tropical storm warnings for some of the Texas coast. AccuWeather analysts say a new tropical depression could develop as soon as this Friday in the southwest Gulf of Mexico. Extreme Weather. A large band of showers and thunderstorms connected to low pressure that was situated over the southwest...
Rare ‘Gustnado’ Caught on Camera in Michigan, And It’s the Stuff of Nightmares
You’ve definitely heard of, or even seen, a tornado before. And firenadoes have become much more common out West as global warming has intensified the severity of annual wildfires. However, have you ever heard of a gustnado? Rare footage captures the moment a gustnado, different from a tornado, descended on Michigan. And the gray swirl of dust and clouds, which you can view below, is absolutely insane.
Detroiters react to I-375 being converted into a boulevard
The Biden Administration is pledging $105 million to modernize I-375. The project would transform I-375 into a boulevard and reconnect neighborhoods that were divided decades ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
natureworldnews.com
On Monday, North Texas is Anticipated To Bring Heavy Rain That Could Cause Floods, While Seattle Will Experience 80C Heatwave
According to the National Weather Service, North Texas is likely to have heavy rain through Monday, especially along and north of Interstate 20. Forecasts called for thunderstorms with brisk gusts and frequent lightning. In North Texas, including the counties of Tarrant, Dallas, Denton, Collin, and others, the weather service has...
Alaska is facing its strongest storm in over a decade
All eyes in Alaska will be on the remnants of Typhoon Merbok as the system moves over the southern Bering Sea on Thursday night -- before becoming what's expected to be the strongest storm to impact the state in more than a decade.
Is It Legal to Bury Your Pet on Your Property in Michigan?
Simply put, yes, it's legal to bury your pet on your property if you live in Michigan. However, there are a couple of rules that you'll need to follow. According to Nursing Pets, in Michigan, your pets must be buried or disposed of within 24 hours. In addition, you have to bury them at least 2 feet deep and 2.5 feet away from other pet graves. Make sure to bury them away enough from a water source as well.
Alaska's western coast is expecting high winds and flooding in powerful storm this weekend
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are putting residents of western Alaska on high alert as a coastal storm is expected to bring flooding and strong winds this weekend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
When Will the Heatwave in California End?
Parts of California may face rolling power blackouts as a result of the ongoing heatwave scorching the state.
Michigan stores among Bed Bath & Beyond list slated to close
(CBS DETROIT) - Home goods retail giant, Bed Bath & Beyond, announced Thursday the locations for the closure of dozens of stores across the nation.Bed Bath & Beyond, based in New Jersey, released a list that includes several stores in Michigan. The list includes stores in Farmington Hills, Northville, and White Lake Township, in addition to stores across the U.S. The closures are part of a larger plan to stabilize the company's bottom line and turn around its declining sales.See the full list here.Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond announced steps it was taking to keep the struggling business afloat, including layoffs, store closures and a review of the brands on its shelves.
natureworldnews.com
Hurricane Kay Could Bring Heavy Rains and Floods to Southern California
Hurricane Kay will unleash heavy rainfalls in Southern California, causing a surge of moisture, flash floods, and small flooding, according to the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center (WPC) forecast. The weather is expected to lighten up on Monday. The same report showed that Hurricane Kay will likely bring around...
The heat wave scorching California may be the worst in its history and now an offshore hurricane threatens to fan already raging wildfires
As Californians endure what could be the worst heat wave in state history, a rare hurricane offshore is poised to extend extreme temperatures already threatening rotating power outages and also deliver powerful winds that could fan raging wildfires.
Rain falling in Southern California threatening areas of drought-stricken state with possibilities of flash floods
In parts of Southern California that have been severely drought-stricken for months, residents are bracing for a storm that could drop a year's worth of rain -- and cause dangerous flash floods.
Smoke from the Mosquito Fire begins creating unhealthy to hazardous conditions in Northern California
(CNN) — A wall of smoke from the Mosquito Fire in the Sierra Nevada mountains is creating hazardous conditions in Northern California, choking the air with smoke as strong winds complicate firefighting efforts. The smoke's impact was most visually clear in a time-lapse video posted by the NWS in...
Michigan State Attorney General Dana Nessel Warns ‘The Lives Of Women Are On The Ballot’
Michigan voters literally have a choice in the midterms about whether they or their daughters, sisters, wives, and granddaughters can be saved if they experience life-threatening pregnancy complications. They will have to decide whether any of their female loved ones who are raped or are victims of incest, can get an abortion if they become pregnant. They will also be voting on whether to allow or prevent women in the state of Michigan from being jailed for several years if they use prescription medication or any other method to induce an abortion.
At least 3 dead, hundreds of thousands still without power as storms slam Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania
A wall of angry storms roared through Michigan, Indiana and Pennsylvania with heavy rains, hail and wind gusts of up to 80 mph in some areas.
Club 93.7
Burton, MI
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0