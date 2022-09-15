ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

natureworldnews.com

Severe Storms with Damaging Winds and Tornadoes to Hit the Central United States This Coming Week

Severe storms are expected to wreak havoc over the Central United States in the coming week from Monday, August 29, according to AccuWeather forecasters. Associated weather hazards include damaging winds and tornadoes which can potentially cause widespread travel disruption amongst travelers at airports across the region. Flash flooding due to...
Kyle Schepperley

Couple Still Missing 45 Years Later After Flying Airplane To Northern Michigan

The Blocks 1969 Cessna 150J(NamUs) On July 4, 1977, John Block and his wife Jean, departed the Macomb Airport in New Haven, Michigan in their Cessna 150 airplane. The couple were headed to see their sons for the holiday and had planned on landing at the Lost Creek Sky Ranch Airport in Luzerne, Michigan according to MichiganMysteries.com. The couple never made it north and are still missing 45 years later.
natureworldnews.com

Texas Braces for Incoming Tropical Storm Warning in Gulf of Mexico

There are tropical storm warnings for some of the Texas coast. AccuWeather analysts say a new tropical depression could develop as soon as this Friday in the southwest Gulf of Mexico. Extreme Weather. A large band of showers and thunderstorms connected to low pressure that was situated over the southwest...
Outsider.com

Rare ‘Gustnado’ Caught on Camera in Michigan, And It’s the Stuff of Nightmares

You’ve definitely heard of, or even seen, a tornado before. And firenadoes have become much more common out West as global warming has intensified the severity of annual wildfires. However, have you ever heard of a gustnado? Rare footage captures the moment a gustnado, different from a tornado, descended on Michigan. And the gray swirl of dust and clouds, which you can view below, is absolutely insane.
natureworldnews.com

On Monday, North Texas is Anticipated To Bring Heavy Rain That Could Cause Floods, While Seattle Will Experience 80C Heatwave

According to the National Weather Service, North Texas is likely to have heavy rain through Monday, especially along and north of Interstate 20. Forecasts called for thunderstorms with brisk gusts and frequent lightning. In North Texas, including the counties of Tarrant, Dallas, Denton, Collin, and others, the weather service has...
Club 93.7

Is It Legal to Bury Your Pet on Your Property in Michigan?

Simply put, yes, it's legal to bury your pet on your property if you live in Michigan. However, there are a couple of rules that you'll need to follow. According to Nursing Pets, in Michigan, your pets must be buried or disposed of within 24 hours. In addition, you have to bury them at least 2 feet deep and 2.5 feet away from other pet graves. Make sure to bury them away enough from a water source as well.
CBS Detroit

Michigan stores among Bed Bath & Beyond list slated to close

(CBS DETROIT) - Home goods retail giant, Bed Bath & Beyond, announced Thursday the locations for the closure of dozens of stores across the nation.Bed Bath & Beyond, based in New Jersey, released a list that includes several stores in Michigan. The list includes stores in Farmington Hills, Northville, and White Lake Township, in addition to stores across the U.S. The closures are part of a larger plan to stabilize the company's bottom line and turn around its declining sales.See the full list here.Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond announced steps it was taking to keep the struggling business afloat, including layoffs, store closures and a review of the brands on its shelves. 
natureworldnews.com

Hurricane Kay Could Bring Heavy Rains and Floods to Southern California

Hurricane Kay will unleash heavy rainfalls in Southern California, causing a surge of moisture, flash floods, and small flooding, according to the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center (WPC) forecast. The weather is expected to lighten up on Monday. The same report showed that Hurricane Kay will likely bring around...
HollywoodLife

Michigan State Attorney General Dana Nessel Warns ‘The Lives Of Women Are On The Ballot’

Michigan voters literally have a choice in the midterms about whether they or their daughters, sisters, wives, and granddaughters can be saved if they experience life-threatening pregnancy complications. They will have to decide whether any of their female loved ones who are raped or are victims of incest, can get an abortion if they become pregnant. They will also be voting on whether to allow or prevent women in the state of Michigan from being jailed for several years if they use prescription medication or any other method to induce an abortion.
Club 93.7

Club 93.7

Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan.

