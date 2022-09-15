Read full article on original website
Beyonce’s Baby Bump Debut and More Pregnant Celebs Who Rocked the VMAs Red Carpet Over the Years
Bumping along! MTV’s Video Music Awards have become a popular place for pregnant stars to showcase their budding bellies. In fact, Laura Perlongo has done it twice. In 2016, the Michigan native's bare baby bump was on display in an unzipped green jacket, a silver body chain and black pants. Her husband, Nev Schulman, cradled […]
Taylor Swift Shines In A Teeny Tiny Star-Printed Romper For The VMAs After Party—Hello Legs!
Taylor Swift not only took everyone’s breath away with her shimmering VMA dress, but also with her equally stunning after-party look! The “Cruel Summer” hitmaker, 32, was photographed leaving the post-awards ceremony soiree in a dazzling cobalt romper by Moschino, and fans couldn’t contain their excitement as soon as the shots emerged online. The pop star showed off her incredible figure and ultra-toned legs in the low-cut, push-up item that featured embellished silver star details.
Ben Affleck takes a stroll with Jennifer Garner look-alike daughter Violet, 16
Bennifer fans did a double take when they saw a Jennifer Garner look-alike walking alongside Ben Affleck in Savannah, Ga., ahead of his wedding weekend with Jennifer Lopez. “Omg I thought that was Jennifer Garner! Twins 😍,” “Omg she is Jennifer Garners mini me!!!” and “Violet is a mini Jen Garner, wow!” were just a few of the reactions social media users had when they realized the tall, brunette beauty standing next to the “Argo” actor was actually his 16-year-old daughter, Violet, and not his ex-wife. In the photos, the teenager sported dark-rimmed glasses — similar in style to the ones her...
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Rocks White Pantsuit at Mom’s Wedding With Ben Affleck’s Kids
Classy! Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muñiz rocked a white pantsuit at their mom and stepdad Ben Affleck’s wedding, alongside brother Max Muñiz and stepsiblings Seraphina, Violet and Samuel. The 14-year-old was seen donning a white...
Brad Pitt And Emily Ratajkowksi Are Reportedly 'Secretly Dating' After Divorce Bombshell: 'He Asked Her Out'
Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowksi are both on the mend from messy and painful public divorces, which may be the reason the two have reportedly hit it off recently! The unlikely pair are reportedly “secretly dating,” according to sources. Here’s everything we know about Hollywood’s new (rumored) hot couple.
Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photo of Wedding Look From Her and Ben Affleck's Georgia Ceremony
Jennifer Lopez shared a glimpse of her seemingly glamorous wedding look from her Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck. The newlywed hasn't revealed her full dress yet, but she posted a teaser to her Instagram on Tuesday, which sent fans to her On the JLo newsletter, where the details will soon be shared. In the closeup, Lopez's face is covered in a sheer, tulle veil, and she's wearing a collared white dress -- previously revealed to be a one-of-a-kind Ralph Lauren design -- underneath.
Violet Affleck Wears Chic Floral-Print Dress Alongside Stepmom Jennifer Lopez in Beverly Hills
Girls’ day! Ben Affleck’s eldest daughter, Violet Affleck, wore a chic floral-print, button-down sleeveless dress alongside stepmom Jennifer Lopez while out to lunch in Beverly Hills. The 16-year-old chose a pair of plain black shoes for her spring-themed ensemble as she carried a brown tote bag on Saturday,...
Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama
The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
We're Still Reeling From This Sexy Plunging Dress Jennifer Lopez Wore At Her Second Wedding To Ben Affleck
While many of us are *still* not over the fact that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are finally married two decades after their first engagement, we also can’t move on from her stunning wedding looks! The Marry Me star, 53, gave fans a glimpse of her big day glam via her newsletter On the JLo and naturally, they can’t get enough. While we’re in awe of all the details from Bennifer’s special day, there’s just one sight of Lopez in a custom Ralph Lauren gown that really took our breath away.
Julia Roberts wears gown embroidered with children's and husband's initials to 'Ticket to Paradise' premiere
Julia Roberts paid tribute to her family while out and about on the red carpet for the world premiere of her new movie, "Ticket to Paradise." The Oscar-winning actress posed for cameras wearing a custom Alexander McQueen look that included the embroidered initials of her children Henry, 15, and 17-year-old twins Phinnaeus and Hazel.
Taylor Swift Steals The Show At The VMAs In A Crystal-Embellished Sheer Dress— And Announces New Album!
Taylor Swift‘s surprise appearance at the 2022 VMAs was complete with a stellar red carpet fashion moment and the announcement of her tenth studio album— an evening straight out of every Swiftie’s “Wildest Dreams!” The “mirrorball” singer, 32, certainly glistened like one in a crystal-embellished mini dress with a sultry, sheer lining and draping, sparkling details. The retro-inspired, stunning piece is by Oscar De La Renta, and from the luxury label’s Resort 2023 collection.
Heidi Klum and Husband Tom Kaulitz’s Complete Relationship Timeline: Photos
Happily in love! Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz have continued packing on the PDA ever since they were first linked. The Project Runway alum and the Tokio Hotel guitarist were first spotted making out in March 2018, leaving arm-in-arm from a Lorraine Schwartz launch party. “I didn’t [know them] then....
Jennifer Garner Spends Quality Time With Son Samuel, 10, As Ben Affleck & J.Lo Honeymoon In Italy
Jennifer Garner, 50, was surrounded by family on Wednesday, August 24, days after her ex-husband Ben Affleck, 50, got married again to Jennifer Lopez, 53. The Alias actress was pictured on a walk with her son Samuel, 10, her sister Susannah, and her mom Patricia near her home in Los Angeles. The foursome sweetly linked arms as they walked outside into the town of Brentwood, where they stopped to get coffee.
Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey make their Emmys debut
Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey made their red carpet debut at this year’s Emmys. The couple, which confirmed their relationship earlier this year, looked elegant and happy to support each other through the evening. RELATED: Kaley Cuoco praises boyfriend Tom Pelphrey for...
Julia Roberts looks incredible in a stylish black maxi dress and cropped blazer as she attends the Ticket to Paradise premiere in London
Julia Roberts was all smiles as she attended her new film premiere Ticket to Paradise in Leicester Square, London on Wednesday. The award winning actress, 54, looked sensational in a black maxi dress which donned a number of white love graffiti images across the skirt. The star added a chic...
Loved-Up Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Enjoy Malibu Chili Cook-Off With Pop Star's Twins
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are looking good and likely feeling better as they soak up their newlywed bliss. Hollywood's golden couple was seen out and about in California on Sunday, September 4, with the pop star's 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max. Keeping the bridal theme going after the duo's August nuptials, Lopez stunned in a sheer, flowy kaftan-style maxi dress as the crew attended the Malibu Chili Cook-Off.
Stars Who Revealed Their Pregnancies on the Red Carpet in 2022
From Blake Lively to Sophie Turner, see which celeb moms and moms-to-be stepped out to debut their baby bumps this year Blake Lively The Gossip Girl star shared some major news the minute she appeared at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit on Thursday, September 15– she and Ryan Reynolds are expecting a fourth child! Lively debuted her baby bump in a long-sleeved sequin mini dress. This is Lively's third time debuting her pregnancy on the red carpet. She arrived at the...
Watch Deaf Dad and Toddler Daughter Have the Cutest Sign Language “Fight”
Being a parent is hard enough, but being a parent while Deaf has to be especially challenging. After all, it comes with different obstacles as they navigate the world, and it can take awhile for kids to learn sign language enough to be able to communicate with their parent, but in the end, the love and the relationship between them is the same — and sometimes, so is the arguing.
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor Are an American Love Story on Emmys 2022 Red Carpet
It's date night for Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor!. The couple, who have been dating since 2015, were spotted sweetly holding hands while arriving to 2022 Emmys at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 12. For the occasion, Sarah brought the glitz in a navy blue ensemble from Louis Vuitton paired with a jeweled belt and choker. Meanwhile, Holland coordinated with the Impeachment: American Crime Story star in an equally glamourous gold-and-black blazer. (See all the red carpet arrivals here.)
Anne Hathaway recreates iconic character from ‘Devil Wears Prada’ at NYFW show
Anne Hathaway is channeling one of her most iconic characters. The Hollywood star was spotted at New York Fashion Week, attending the Michael Kors show, and recreating Andy Sachs in ‘The Devil Wears Prada.’ Fans of the popular 2006 film immediately noticed the similarities between Anne and Andy,...
