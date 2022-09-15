BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - For the past 25 years, golfers throughout Metro Detroit have gathered at the Forest Lake Country Club to play in the Hickory Stick Invitational.This golf outing is a trip down memory lane as participants play golf the old fashion way.More than $70,000 was raised to aid in scholarships for The Evan Scholars Foundation, which awards former caddies for their hustle prior to going to college.For more than two decades, Marty Gillespie and many of his business colleagues get dressed in "Plus 4's," wearing pants that extend 4 inches below the knees -- also commonly known as knickerbockers.The look is a blast down memory lane when golf equipment had battle scars from the iron shafts when they used hickory sticks.While names like Walter Hagan and Bobby Jones dominated that time, Gillespie and his friends try to resemble that style."They are all pre-1930's real hickory's. They are all 100 years old, all the clubs," said Gillespie. It's all in preparation for the Hickory Stick Invitational at the Forest Lake County Club in Bloomfield Township.

