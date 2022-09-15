ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okemos, MI

WILX-TV

Haslett trounces Lansing Eastern

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Isaac Pavona threw five touchdown passes over 241 yards for the Haslett Vikings, who beat Lansing Eastern 57-13 to move to 3-1. Connor Bailey caught two of those passes, and tacked on 131 yards. Nakai Amachree had 135 all-purpose yards, and scored two touchdowns - one...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Holt shuts out Okemos to get to 2-2

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - The Holt Rams scored on their first play, a big run by Bryce Cornelius, and never looked back against the Okemos Wolves, en route to a 50-0 win. Cornelius ran for 141 yards and four total scores, and Isaiah Foster added another score on 36 rushing yards.
HOLT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Buddy’s Pizza Closes Michigan Location

Buddy’s Pizza is a mainstay in Michigan, and the restaurant has been expanding over the state the past several years. Now, however, the popular pizza joint is closing one of its newer locations. The Buddy’s Pizza franchise location in Delta Township has announced a consolidation and relocation to its...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Friday's high school football: West Bloomfield holds on to top Clarkston

West Bloomfield — With a potent offense, West Bloomfield averaged almost 41 points in its first three games. In a matchup of two of the top teams in Oakland County, No. 3 West Bloomfield had its offense clicking on all cylinders and dominated in a 35-27 victory over No. 12 Clarkston on Friday night at West Bloomfield.
CLARKSTON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan

We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Old-time golf generates big time funds for some Metro Detroit caddies

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - For the past 25 years, golfers throughout Metro Detroit have gathered at the Forest Lake Country Club to play in the Hickory Stick Invitational.This golf outing is a trip down memory lane as participants play golf the old fashion way.More than $70,000 was raised to aid in scholarships for The Evan Scholars Foundation, which awards former caddies for their hustle prior to going to college.For more than two decades, Marty Gillespie and many of his business colleagues get dressed in "Plus 4's," wearing pants that extend 4 inches below the knees -- also commonly known as knickerbockers.The look is a blast down memory lane when golf equipment had battle scars from the iron shafts when they used hickory sticks.While names like Walter Hagan and Bobby Jones dominated that time, Gillespie and his friends try to resemble that style."They are all pre-1930's real hickory's. They are all 100 years old, all the clubs," said Gillespie.  It's all in preparation for the Hickory Stick Invitational at the Forest Lake County Club in Bloomfield Township.
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan

Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
wcsx.com

Two Michigan Schools Named Among the Best in America

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Friday (Sept. 16) recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including two schools in Michigan. The honor is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, according to a press release.
MICHIGAN STATE
UPMATTERS

Kwik Trip expands into Michigan, opens first location in UP

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WFRV) – Michigan residents will now be able to enjoy all the amenities that can only be found inside a Kwik Trip without having to cross state lines. According to Kwik Trip’s website, a new location in Ironwood had its grand opening on September 14. This is Kwik Trip’s first Michigan store.
IRONWOOD, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

And the winners are ... best Michigan Roads for color

FRIDAY, Sept. 16 — As Michigan enters peak color season, local officials across the state have nominated the best roads for motorists to enjoy the changing foliage. Peak Michigan colors are predicted to start Sept. 18 in the Upper Peninsula and end at the state’s southern border Oct. 29. The County Road Association of Michigan compiled the statewide list of “don’t miss” local roads.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

This is Considered The Worst Small Town in Michigan

There are some great places to live in the state of Michigan. However, this is not one of those places. It's actually the worst small town in the entire state. Well, according to "research" anyway. I apologize if this is your hometown. I mean, no one wants to be number...
MICHIGAN STATE
lostinmichigan.net

Michigan’s Deadly Knights Templar Locomotive

If you like this post click on the buttons to share with your friends. This steam locomotive sits in R.A. Greene Park in Jackson. The Grand Trunk Western 5030 was built in 1912 and proudly pulled train cars along Michigan’s railroad tracks for years. On June 5th, 1923 A train was commissioned to take the Knights Templars of Michigan to a Masonic convention in Flint. The 5030 picked up passengers in Grand Rapids, Ionia, and stops along the way. As it was traveling near Durand the gravel roadbed gave way and the train derailed killing the engineer and fireman and three other passengers. 32 other Knight Templars riding the train were injured.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

STUDY: People have rare chance of catching disease found in Michigan deer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new study has found that people could possibly contract a disease that spreads through deer. Early Antlerless firearms hunting season starts Sunday and Monday in Michigan. On Friday, a new study out of Canada suggested people, although not likely, could get Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). It is a deadly neurological condition that can be spread from deer to deer.
MICHIGAN STATE

