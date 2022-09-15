Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WILX-TV
Haslett trounces Lansing Eastern
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Isaac Pavona threw five touchdown passes over 241 yards for the Haslett Vikings, who beat Lansing Eastern 57-13 to move to 3-1. Connor Bailey caught two of those passes, and tacked on 131 yards. Nakai Amachree had 135 all-purpose yards, and scored two touchdowns - one...
WILX-TV
Holt shuts out Okemos to get to 2-2
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - The Holt Rams scored on their first play, a big run by Bryce Cornelius, and never looked back against the Okemos Wolves, en route to a 50-0 win. Cornelius ran for 141 yards and four total scores, and Isaiah Foster added another score on 36 rushing yards.
Where are the best high school stadiums in Michigan? MLive writers and readers weigh in
MLive’s high school sports reporters have been to many great high school football stadiums across the state of Michigan over the years. Earlier this week, our MLive crew presented a list of their favorite stadiums in each coverage region. From spots with seats that run right up to the...
1051thebounce.com
Buddy’s Pizza Closes Michigan Location
Buddy’s Pizza is a mainstay in Michigan, and the restaurant has been expanding over the state the past several years. Now, however, the popular pizza joint is closing one of its newer locations. The Buddy’s Pizza franchise location in Delta Township has announced a consolidation and relocation to its...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit News
Friday's high school football: West Bloomfield holds on to top Clarkston
West Bloomfield — With a potent offense, West Bloomfield averaged almost 41 points in its first three games. In a matchup of two of the top teams in Oakland County, No. 3 West Bloomfield had its offense clicking on all cylinders and dominated in a 35-27 victory over No. 12 Clarkston on Friday night at West Bloomfield.
WILX-TV
Former Haslett Viking Jordan Valley earns volleyball scholarship at Louisiana
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The road to a scholarship is different for many college athletes. Jordan Valley, a volleyball player at Louisiana, should know. Valley, a former Haslett Viking saw her hard work pay off at the Breslin center last month after the Ragin’ Cajuns’ matches at Michigan State.
ClickOnDetroit.com
This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan
We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
Old-time golf generates big time funds for some Metro Detroit caddies
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - For the past 25 years, golfers throughout Metro Detroit have gathered at the Forest Lake Country Club to play in the Hickory Stick Invitational.This golf outing is a trip down memory lane as participants play golf the old fashion way.More than $70,000 was raised to aid in scholarships for The Evan Scholars Foundation, which awards former caddies for their hustle prior to going to college.For more than two decades, Marty Gillespie and many of his business colleagues get dressed in "Plus 4's," wearing pants that extend 4 inches below the knees -- also commonly known as knickerbockers.The look is a blast down memory lane when golf equipment had battle scars from the iron shafts when they used hickory sticks.While names like Walter Hagan and Bobby Jones dominated that time, Gillespie and his friends try to resemble that style."They are all pre-1930's real hickory's. They are all 100 years old, all the clubs," said Gillespie. It's all in preparation for the Hickory Stick Invitational at the Forest Lake County Club in Bloomfield Township.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan
Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
One of Michigan’s Most Dastardly Criminals: Silas Doty, 1800-1876
One of the most reprobate characters to ever reside in Michigan was the (dis)honorable Silas Doty. Doty was born in St. Albans, Vermont on May 30, 1800 and is believed to have been brought up by strict Christian parents. He became a troublesome kid and soon dabbled in thievery, burglary, larceny, and counterfeiting.
WILX-TV
M-21 AgTech Corridor hopes to attract new businesses to Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Everyday, as many as 36,000 vehicles drive up and down M-21 between Flint and Grand Rapids. That’s a lot of potential customers – which is why there is an effort to draw new businesses to the M-21 Corridor here in Mid-Michigan. The effort is being led by the M-21 AgTech Taskforce.
wcsx.com
Two Michigan Schools Named Among the Best in America
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Friday (Sept. 16) recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including two schools in Michigan. The honor is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, according to a press release.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UPMATTERS
Kwik Trip expands into Michigan, opens first location in UP
IRONWOOD, Mich. (WFRV) – Michigan residents will now be able to enjoy all the amenities that can only be found inside a Kwik Trip without having to cross state lines. According to Kwik Trip’s website, a new location in Ironwood had its grand opening on September 14. This is Kwik Trip’s first Michigan store.
Thousands of fans flock to Michigan family farm for county music star Luke Bryan's 2022 tour
Luke Bryan is making his second appearance at a sold-out show hosted by a Michigan family farm on the Livingston/Ingham County border Saturday evening,
lansingcitypulse.com
And the winners are ... best Michigan Roads for color
FRIDAY, Sept. 16 — As Michigan enters peak color season, local officials across the state have nominated the best roads for motorists to enjoy the changing foliage. Peak Michigan colors are predicted to start Sept. 18 in the Upper Peninsula and end at the state’s southern border Oct. 29. The County Road Association of Michigan compiled the statewide list of “don’t miss” local roads.
This is Considered The Worst Small Town in Michigan
There are some great places to live in the state of Michigan. However, this is not one of those places. It's actually the worst small town in the entire state. Well, according to "research" anyway. I apologize if this is your hometown. I mean, no one wants to be number...
CDC recommends masks for 14 Michigan counties, raising from 8 last week
Michigan has 14 counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low (green), medium (yellow) or high (orange). The CDC recommends masking while indoors...
lostinmichigan.net
Michigan’s Deadly Knights Templar Locomotive
If you like this post click on the buttons to share with your friends. This steam locomotive sits in R.A. Greene Park in Jackson. The Grand Trunk Western 5030 was built in 1912 and proudly pulled train cars along Michigan’s railroad tracks for years. On June 5th, 1923 A train was commissioned to take the Knights Templars of Michigan to a Masonic convention in Flint. The 5030 picked up passengers in Grand Rapids, Ionia, and stops along the way. As it was traveling near Durand the gravel roadbed gave way and the train derailed killing the engineer and fireman and three other passengers. 32 other Knight Templars riding the train were injured.
WILX-TV
STUDY: People have rare chance of catching disease found in Michigan deer
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new study has found that people could possibly contract a disease that spreads through deer. Early Antlerless firearms hunting season starts Sunday and Monday in Michigan. On Friday, a new study out of Canada suggested people, although not likely, could get Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). It is a deadly neurological condition that can be spread from deer to deer.
Comments / 0