STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn announced Thursday it has agreed to pay former men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie another $3.9 million to settle discrimination claims surrounding his 2018 firing. The money is in addition to the more than $11.1 million in back salary Ollie has already been paid after an arbitrator ruled in January that he was improperly fired under the school’s agreement with its professor’s union. “I am grateful that we were able to reach agreement,” Ollie said in a statement Thursday. “My time at UConn as a student-athlete and coach is something I will always cherish. I am pleased that this matter is now fully and finally resolved.” Ollie, a former UConn point guard who guided the Huskies to a 127-79 record and the 2014 national championship in six seasons as head coach, was let go after two losing seasons. UConn also stopped paying him under his contract, citing numerous NCAA violations in terminating the deal.
The notice came from the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Association on Thursday that a 35-second shot clock was adopted for the state’s high school girls’ and boys’ basketball teams beginning with the 2023-24 season. The first word that came to mind for Stonington High School girls’ basketball coach...
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The road to a scholarship is different for many college athletes. Jordan Valley, a volleyball player at Louisiana, should know. Valley, a former Haslett Viking saw her hard work pay off at the Breslin center last month after the Ragin’ Cajuns’ matches at Michigan State.
