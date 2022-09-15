Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
BPD releases body cam footage in Aug. 15 officer-involved shooting
The Bakersfield Police Department released Thursday body-cam and home-security footage, as well as its narrative, regarding an investigation into an officer-involved shooting that happened Aug. 15. The incident began when a man who officers later identified as Martiniano Jimenez, 35, was reportedly trying to break down the front door of...
Bakersfield Californian
Two Bakersfield residents featured in national presentation to promote awareness, inclusion for Down syndrome
Two Bakersfield residents will be featured in a national presentation Saturday created to promote the acceptance and diversity of people with Down syndrome during a day of awareness for the genetic disorder, according to a spokeswoman for the National Down Syndrome Society that compiled the images. “It’s a pretty powerful...
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield announces pair of road closures
The city of Bakersfield announced Friday afternoon a pair of upcoming nighttime road closures. The first has been scheduled for the westbound lanes of Highway 58 between Chester Avenue and Highway 99. The closure will take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday and Monday. The closure is needed for overhead sign installation.
Bakersfield Californian
Funeral services for Sept. 18, 2022
Cindy Davis, 64, Bakersfield, Aug. 19. Graveside, 10 a.m. Sept. 20 at South Kern Cemetery District, 15543 S. Vineland Road, Bakersfield, CA 93307. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Bakersfield Californian
THE DISH: New foods, old favorites for Kern County Fair
We're just days away from the return of the Kern County Fair and a burning question is always what foods will be served. There will be seven new concessions this year along with the return of popular local favorites, according to Chelsey Roberts, a fair marketing representative.
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield's fire problem: There are more questions than answers
Firefighters from the Bakersfield Fire Department responded nine times in eight weeks to the Fallas Discount Store in south Bakersfield for fires started outside on its loading dock. Those minor fires all occurred between July 16 and a fire that destroyed most of the building Sept. 9, which was also...
Bakersfield Californian
Wasco man facing federal gun charges
A federal grand jury returned a four-count federal indictment on weapons charges against a Wasco man Thursday, according to a Department of Justice news release. Damien Torres, 22, of Wasco, stands charged with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert.
Bakersfield Californian
Community Voices: Thomas shames candidates for running
On Sept. 8, The Californian summarized Bill Thomas’ statements on the Kern Community College District Board elections in an article titled “Thomas questions Scrivner family politics.” During a ribbon cutting ceremony for Bakersfield College’s new Science and Engineering Building, the retired Republican Congressman shamed John Antonaros — chief of staff for County Supervisor Zack Scrivner — for having the audacity to run in an open election for a KCCD seat currently held by Democrat Nan Gomez-Heitzeberg.
Bakersfield Californian
FRIDAY NIGHT REWIND: SSL opens play, Liberty posts big win; Tehachapi and Centennial still undefeated
With the majority of Kern County schools still two weeks away from their league openers, the seven-team South Sequoia League got an early start this week. And based on a preseason poll of SSL coaches, there were no surprises, with the predicted top-three finishers — Kennedy, Wasco and Chavez — all posting victories.
Bakersfield Californian
Offensive struggles doom BC football in 24-14 loss to Golden West
Just before halftime Saturday night, Bakersfield College faced fourth down from Golden West's 1-yard line, trailing 14-7. A well-executed play could put the Renegades in a tie game at halftime. Anyale Velazquez took a handoff from quarterback Joseph Campbell out of the pistol and was denied on a run up...
Bakersfield Californian
Chavez rallies, holds on for dramatic 35-34 win over Shafter
SHAFTER — Trailing by 14 points early in the second half, the Chavez High football team discovered a lot about its collective character in its South Sequoia League opener Thursday night. The Titans had just scored an apparent touchdown on a Shafter fumble that would have tied the game,...
Bakersfield Californian
Kennedy defense stifles Taft for 21-0 win in SSL opener
This year's Kennedy squad might not look familiar to fans, or especially dazzling to offensive purists. But it's nothing if not efficient. "Usually we have guys that can go for a long ways, right, and this is not a group of those guys," head coach Mario Millan said. "This is a grinder group. Might be boring to some, right, but for us, we're just trying to get the clock out.
