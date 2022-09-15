ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eufaula, OK

Comments / 0

Related
sequoyahcountytimes.com

One transported after semi hits tractor

An unidentified 16-year-old male was transported to Northeastern Health System hospital in Sallisaw and then air-lifted to another hospital after being struck by a semi on Thursday afternoon near Sallisaw Creek. The 16-year-old male was operating a Kubota tractor on Hwy. 64 when the driver of the semi struck him from behind for unknown reasons. Sallisaw Police and firefighters responded to the…
SALLISAW, OK
News On 6

Man Dies After Crashing Into Tree In Latimer County

A man is dead after crashing into a tree near Southwest 136th Road in Latimer County on Thursday morning, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers. Troopers say 35-year-old Justen Dobbs, of Hartshorne, Oklahoma, died after striking a tree around 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Dobbs was pinned by his...
LATIMER COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Woman killed in Haskell County car crash

HASKELL COUNTY, Okla. — A car crash killed a woman in Haskell County on Wednesday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said the crash happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 31 and State Highway 82, east of Kinta. OHP said a Mack Truck traveling eastbound on...
HASKELL COUNTY, OK
sapulpatimes.com

City of Sapulpa cracking down on hazardous properties

A number of properties have come under the scrutiny of the City’s Building Inspector in recent months. Houses that have been abandoned, neglected, or suffered significant fire damage plague Sapulpa neighborhoods. The City follows up on code violations ranging from overgrown yards to structurally unsound homes that represent a...
SAPULPA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eufaula, OK
Eufaula, OK
Accidents
Eufaula, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
stiglernews.com

UPDATED: OHP reports on Sept. 14 fatality in county

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that one person died in a two-vehicle collision in Haskell County on Wednesday, Sept. 14. The collision occurred about 4 p.m. on state Highway 31 at the intersection of state Highway 82, 6.8 miles east of Kinta, the report states. According to OHP, the collision...
HASKELL COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Time#Accident#Eufaula Fire Department#Efd
news9.com

WATCH: Authorities Give Update On Missing Okemah Boy Found Dead

A missing two-year-old boy has been found dead on Monday evening. Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police requested Oklahoma Highway Patrol Emergency Rescue Team to respond to Okfuskee County to search for the missing boy. OHP resources arrived and began searching for hours. A team from Pontotoc County and Colgate Fire found...
kswo.com

Missing Okfuskee Co. boy found dead near home

OKFUSKEE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Authorities located the body of a 2-year-old boy on Monday night who had been reported missing earlier in the day. OHP issued an “Ashanti Alert,” which was later changed to an Endangered Missing Advisory, around noon on Monday for Ares Muse. Muse’s father...
OKFUSKEE COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News On 6

Oklahoma's Largest Pet Adoption Event Held At Jenks Riverwalk

Hundreds of dog owners and their pups had an awesome time Saturday at Woofstock 2022. This is Oklahoma's largest pet adoption event, taking place for four hours at the Riverwalk in Jenks. Woofstock had 40 pet-related vendors and almost 30 animal rescue groups and animal shelters. Griffin Media is one...
JENKS, OK
KTUL

Tragic end to search for missing Okemah boy

OKEMAH, Okla. (KTUL) — By the number of cruisers, you would think half the Oklahoma Highway Patrol was there. All-terrain vehicles were arriving on a regular basis, and you didn't have to look far to see someone looking for Ares. "We’re just praying and hoping for the best outcome,"...
OKEMAH, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Authorities Searching For Missing 2-Year-Old In Okfuskee County Near Okemah

A two-year-old child has been reported missing near Okemah, according to the Muscogee Nation. Ares Muse was last seen wearing black pajamas with bright-colored dinosaurs according to the Muscogee Nation. Authorities say Ares went missing from his home sometime between 1:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m Monday morning. According to Jim Parish with the Dept. Of Public Safety, Ares crawled into bed with his parents around 1:30 a.m. but when the father woke up at 6:30 a.m., he noticed the boy was not in bed and wasn't inside the home. The father told DPS that the child was able to get past three locking mechanisms prior to opening an exterior door.
OKEMAH, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man, 14-year-old die in Creek County crash

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — A Bristow man and a 14-year-old boy died in a Creek County crash on Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash happened on OK-48, 10 miles south of Bristow just before 4 p.m. The 66-year-old driver and the teen were pinned in their...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

AT&T offers $5k reward for information on Green Country copper thieves

AT&T announced it will offer a $5 thousand reward for information that leads to convictions of copper thieves in Northeast Oklahoma. The phone company said they are requesting information for copper cable thefts in Tulsa, Muskogee, Pittsburg, Osage, Rogers, McAlester and Washington counties dating back to January. Local authorities have investigated numerous copper thefts over the years.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy