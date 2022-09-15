Read full article on original website
BREAKING NEWS: Two Michigan State starters did not travel with team to Washington
The Spartans will be without two key contributors against the Huskies...
WILX-TV
Frenzy Game of the Week: East Lansing outlasts DeWitt in offensive shootout
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There’s no question that Bill Feraco’s East Lansing Trojans have plenty of firepower. Feraco leaned on his talented senior class in a big way in closing time, as his club handed DeWitt its second loss of the season, 36-30. After a first half...
Michigan QB Cade McNamara suffers injury vs. Connecticut
On Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines were whooping Connecticut when head coach Jim Harbaugh decided he had seen enough of starting QB J.J. McCarthy and Cade McNamara was put into the game. Unfortunately, McNamara took a couple of big hits, including one right before halftime and it appeared as if he...
WILX-TV
Washington makes statement, beats No. 11 Michigan St 39-28
SEATTLE (AP) - Michael Penix Jr. threw for 397 yards and four touchdowns and Washington emphatically stated its case as a contender in the Pac-12 with a 39-28 win over No. 11 Michigan State. Penix was spectacular for three quarters in a primetime national showcase that showed Kalen DeBoer’s rebuild...
WILX-TV
Weather Should Be Dry For MSU Game
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s Saturday football game in Seattle against the Washington Huskies should be played in dry conditions. The forecast is for cloudy skies and a high of 63 degrees. Kick off is 4:30pm in Seattle, 7:30pm in Michigan. Washington is a 3 1/2 point favorite and both teams have 2-0 records. The teams meet next year in Spartan Stadium. ABC is the televising network.
5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: League rivalry showdowns and nailbiters in week four
It's Week 4 of high school football action here in mid-Michigan and the 6 Sports team is ready to roll.
Flint-area football highlights: Bendle beats Bentley 50-48 in wild 4OT game
FLINT – Maybe the folks at Bendle should slip a few extra bucks in tothe scoreboard operator’s pay envelope. It was certainly well deserved as this week’s wild Battle of Burton game. Bendle won a crazy one 50-48 in four overtimes, a game that wasn’t decided until...
WILX-TV
Fowler moves to 4-0 with win over Dansville
FOWLER, Mich. (WILX) - The Fowler Eagles are an impressive 4-0 after their 20-14 win over the Dansville Aggies. The Eagles scored first, but trailed 7-6 at halftime because of a missed extra point. They came back and scored three times in the second half, a Jon Ruiz touchdown sealing...
Incoming University of Michigan president arrives for first tailgate ahead of football game
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Incoming University of Michigan President Santo Ono was on the Ann Arbor campus early Saturday for his first Wolverine tailgating experience before the football game with the University of Connecticut. Ono, who comes to Ann Arbor from the University of British Columbia, was voted the next...
WILX-TV
Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Friday, September 16th
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Week four of high school football is here, and the quality of matchups is still at an all-time high. This week, teams will attempt to save their playoff hopes, stay undefeated, or prove any doubters wrong. Here’s the scoreboard for tonight’s area games:. Jackson...
WILX-TV
Grand Ledge back to their winning ways with 37-20 win over Waverly
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Grand Ledge used Shawn Foster and Teddy Williams in their 37-20 win over Waverly Friday. Each had two touchdowns; Foster rushed for two in addition to his two TD passes to Williams. The Comets are back to their winning ways (3-1), and the Warriors suffered...
WILX-TV
In My View: Capital Area Activities Conference is growing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - I am not at all surprised that Olivet and Lakewood High Schools are joining the Capital Area Activities Conference the next school year. More schools will be moving to different leagues in the future around Michigan because of the growth of 8 man football or the decline of 11 man football. Olivet and Lakewood need 11 man teams to play and the small school leagues find more schools needing to move down to eight man.
MLive.com
Jackson-area Week 4 football picks
JACKSON -- It’s Week 4 of the high school football season. In the topsy-turvy world of the Cascades Conference, Napoleon is on top, for now, following the Week 3 win at Manchester, but with the Pirates taking a break from conference play, Grass Lake can join them in first place with a win over Hanover-Horton.
abc12.com
Grand Blanc football players, cheerleaders disciplined over messages
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Multiple members of the Grand Blanc High School varsity football team and cheerleading squad were disciplined over a series of messages in a private group chat among players. Grand Blanc Community Schools confirmed on Thursday that multiple players received unspecified discipline over messages "that were...
momcollective.com
Go Out For Girls Night in Lansing This Fall
I had two babies in the past four years, which made life wonderfully busy. Amidst the beautiful, messy, and noisy days parenting toddlers, there are some things I missed. One of those things is spending time with my girl friends. This fall, I’m making it a goal to do more with my friends by planning a girls night out – maybe you should, too!
WILX-TV
Noted Golf Course Architect Dies
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing native Jerry Matthews has died at age 88. Matthews passed away 90 minutes after being honored Thursday night at a reception at Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island. Matthews designed more than 200 courses in his career, including more than 40 counties across Michigan. He designed numerous renovations to courses in the Lansing area. He inherited the business from his father Bruce in 1979.
MLive.com
How to get new Nike Air Zoom Pegasus shoes in MSU, Michigan colors
University of Michigan and Michigan State University fans can represent their favorite teams in a whole new way. Fanatics has released new University of Michigan and Michigan State University Nike Pegasus Shoes. Rock maize and blue Michigan Wolverine Pegasus 39, Pegasus 38, or Pegasus 37 Running Shoes. Or grab a pair of green and white State Spartans Nike Pegasus 39 Running Shoes while supplies last. Save up to 65% off sitewide. The 48-hour only sale ends soon.
WILX-TV
Dansville artist to be featured in ArtPrize
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - One of the largest international art competitions is back and taking over Grand Rapids, Michigan. ArtPrize highlights hundreds artist around the world. One of the artists that will be featured is from Dansville. Tom Wagner is one of 750 lucky artist that were accepted into...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Saginaw, MI (Photos and Maps)
Looking for a place to enjoy an overdue family dinner, a night out with friends, or perhaps plan the best date possible, then we’ve got a list for you!. Below you’ll find 15 of the best restaurants in Saginaw, MI. Jake’s Old City Grill. $$$ | 989-797-8325...
