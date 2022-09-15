Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Fostoria residents: Water tastes like dirt and smells
FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - People in Fostoria are complaining about stinky and bad-tasting water. “It smells and it’s terrible,” said Gabriel Ray, the manager of American Table. Ray says the restaurant’s losing sales because of the stinky and bad-tasting water. “If you can’t drink a tea or...
LIST: Spots for pumpkin and apple picking in northwest Ohio
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — 'Tis the season for apple and pumpkin picking! Many farms across northwest Ohio are starting to open up and welcome guests. "We have even more variety than we’ve ever had," Gwen Langenderfer with Pumpkin Pete's & Gwen's Gourds in Perrysburg said. "We have over 100 varieties of gourds and pumpkins this year. I feel like that’s kind of our niche. We’re doing pretty good we had a dry spell in July, so some stuff is coming in late, but I feel like we have a really good variety to start.".
Pickleball players tout the many benefits of the fast growing sport at Toledo tourney
TOLEDO, Ohio — Pickleball is the fast growing sports craze taking the world by storm, and on Friday the three-day American Pickleball Tour (APT) kicked off in downtown Toledo at the Glass City Center after a two-year break from the COVID-19 pandemic. "We're roaring back, we're excited to be...
13abc.com
Long-term tenant at Adrian Inn kicked out to make space for Riverview Terrace residents
ADRIAN, MI (WTVG) - A Michigan man, named Jeff, who wishes to keep his full identity private, tells 13abc that he was officially kicked out of the Adrian Inn hotel around 2:00 Thursday afternoon. Now, he says he has no where to go. “I just feel that I’ve been lied...
13abc.com
Head of local BBB retires after 50 years
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -As the helm of the local Better Business Bureau for decades, Dick Eppstein envisions his next chapter, as he’s just weeks away from retirement. He was born and raised in Toledo. “I walked to Fulton School, and then I walked to Scott High School. When we...
thevillagereporter.com
New Parklet Around Downtown Square In Bryan
PARKLETS … Bryan has a new parklet around the downtown square. Built by Doug Soards, parklets are public seating platforms that convert curbside parking spaces into vibrant community spaces. Also known as street seats or curbside seating, most parklets have a distinctive design that creates a public gathering space, with greenery, and/or bike racks. Parklets encourage social engagement, drive economic growth, and enhance city aesthetics. This parklet is being brought to downtown Bryan via the partnership between the Bryan Area Foundation Community Impact Committee and the Bryan Development Foundation. Pictured in the new space are: left to right, front row: Ann Spangler, Bryan Development Foundation representative, Teresa Maynard, Kora Brew House and Wine Bar owner, Amy Miller, President/CEO of Bryan Area Foundation. Back row, Doug Soards, builder of the parklet, and Russ Davies, Bryan Development Foundation representative. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
Wood County Plays' second inclusive playground coming together in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Volunteers are hard at work putting together the second inclusive playground in Wood County. Wood County Plays' 10-thousand-square-foot project will allow kids and families of all abilities to have a safe place to play at Carter Park in Bowling Green. All of the people helping...
13abc.com
TFRD: Rescues man from drowning in the Maumee river
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was rescued from the Maumee River on Friday night. According to TFRD, a call for a water rescue came in just after 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, the man was spotted hanging onto a boat. Toledo Fire and Rescue Department said the boat was tied...
Fire strikes east Toledo home for the second time this year
TOLEDO, Ohio — An East Toledo house was ablaze for the second time since May Friday morning. Toledo Fire and Rescue Department officials said the house at 845 Oak St. caught fire around 3:30 a.m.. No one was in the house at the time and no one was injured,...
Snook's Dream Cars, A Classic Car Museum in Bowling Green, Ohio
How long has it been since you've seen a Packard car, a Kaiser, or a Willys Jeep? Even if you're even old enough to remember them, it's probably been a long time, because the Willys company went out of business in 1953; Packard also closed in the 1950s, and Kaiser also in 1953. You can see classic cars made by those companies, as well as those manufactured by Ford, Pontiac, Chevrolet, Cadillac, Jaguar, Alfa Romeo, and more at Snook's Dream Cars--a museum in Bowling Green, Ohio. The oldest vehicle on display was made in 1931, the newest in 1971.
TPD begins Operation BLASER in west Toledo neighborhoods
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department has started its next targeted neighborhood program: Operation BLASER, a team effort between local, state, and federal agencies. BLASER's goal is to cut down on crime and clean up the streets, focusing on the Bancroft, Monroe, Upton and Auburn areas of west Toledo.
Inflation causing holiday shoppers to start buying early
TOLEDO, Ohio — Prices for basic items like groceries and gas continue to be expensive, causing some to begin their holiday shopping early. But experts say it's not the gifts that are stretching people thin. Rent, groceries and other everyday expenses continue to be high and the fact that...
presspublications.com
Rocky Ridge: Fire dept. auction set for Sept. 24
If you’re in the market for a 1982 Ford F-250 pickup truck equipped to fight grass fires or a 14-foot boat with a trolling motor and trailer you may want to schedule a stop in the Village of Rocky Ridge this coming weekend. Vehicles and equipment of the village’s...
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg board: Do the right thing and dump DORA
The Perrysburg School Board is seriously considering allowing school property to be included in the city’s DORA (How DORA and schools can co-exist: Perrysburg school board debates, Sept. 8)? Please explain how this is a positive move for the district. What happened to zero tolerance? What else can we...
Coy Road closure in Oregon to to reopen Sept. 30, Oct. 28
OREGON, Ohio — The closures of Coy Road in Oregon, Ohio, south and north of Navarre Avenue are expected to reopen on Sept. 30 and Oct. 28, respectively. The reopening north of Navarre Avenue includes the replacement of the existing bridge over Amolsch Ditch, the city of Oregon said in a press release.
Say 'hello' again to the Roaring 20s: a prohibition themed coffee shop is coming to downtown Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Bust out the fur coats and fedoras; Maumee's own Brew House Coffee & Bake Shop is opening a new location in Downtown Toledo, and it's going to be prohibition themed. The new location will still offer the same quality of delicious drinks and baked goods that...
Sylvania water polo tournament brings awareness to suicide prevention
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Sylvania Water Polo and St. Francis De Sales teamed up to host the inaugural Jack Coate Memorial Tournament on Friday with the goal of raising awareness of suicide prevention. Just over a year ago, Sylvania Water Polo player and Sylvania Southview student Jack Coate died by...
Babock Dairy demolition underway in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Demolition began earlier this month at the former Babcock Dairy building in west Toledo. The building at 945 Berdan Ave. caught fire March 15. The Toledo Fire Investigation Unit determined the cause was arson. Firefighters were initially called to the abandoned facility at the intersection of...
Small bump in COVID-19 cases pushes Lucas County into red designation
TOLEDO, Ohio — After weeks of watching neighboring counties go red on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 transmission map, Lucas County residents saw the same thing happen this week. But those same counties that were previously experiencing that red designation now have returned to yellow,...
Lucas County moves into 'high' COVID-19 community level Thursday
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Lucas County moved into a "high" community level for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the CDC. Multiple precautions are recommended by the CDC for counties with high community levels, including:. Wear a mask indoors in public and on public transportation. Stay up to date with...
WTOL 11
