Mahomet teachers warn of a strike if working conditions aren't improved
MAHOMET, ILL. (WAND) - Around one hundred teachers and community members joined together to help voice concerns Mahomet educators are experiencing. "We felt this was a great way to show, really to the board that we have a ton of community member's support. As you can see from the results, so many people came out and we're really proud of the support we have from this community," said Cameron Zindars, teacher in Mahomet Schools.
2022 Illinois State Fair attendance sets all-time record
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois State Fair sets an all-time record high in attendance in 2022. The Fair released the estimated attendance totals for 2022, reporting over 636,700 visitors walked through the gates this year and an increase of nearly 95,000 people over 2021 weekend crowds. According to...
Springfield school placed on soft lock down after police find shooting victim nearby
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- A Springfield school was placed on a soft lock down Monday afternoon after police located a victim of a shooting in a park nearby. According to Springfield Public School District officials, McClernand school was notified to go on soft lockdown by the Springfield Police Department due to a disturbance at Enos Park.
ISP investigating incident in which officer fired gun
PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois State Police are investigating an incident involving an officer discharging his gun after a Piatt County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a domestic disturbance early Saturday morning. Piatt County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a...
Champaign shooting injures man, destroys power pole
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A shooting Friday night in Champaign left one man injured and destroyed a power line pole, according to the Champaign Police Department. Friday around 7:14 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Bloomington Road for a report of a car accident and several reports of shots fired.
Police looking for armed robber in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police are looking for the person who robbed a Decatur gas station earlier this month. On September 7 at around 1 a.m., Decatur police were dispatched to Circle K located at 205 W 1st Dr. for an armed robbery. The employee said a suspect armed...
Danville, Champaign, and Decatur Police officers play in a softball game in honor of Chris Oberheim
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Fallen officer Chris Oberheim was remembered at a softball game between the Decatur, Champaign, and Danville Police Departments. After Oberheim was killed in the line of duty in May 2021, Peacemaker Project 703 was formed. His wife, Amber Oberheim said she is focused on helping other families with loved ones who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Miniature Horsepower in Champaign supporting children's mental health
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Miniature Horsepower is a program in Champaign that focus' on children's mental health development while combating adverse childhood experiences. Founder and Director, Sarah Nixon first discovered Miniature Horsepower in 2019. Back then, it was only a concept. Nixon pitched the idea to a panel of judges at the Carle Illinois College of Medicine's Health Make-A-Thon competition for healthcare innovation, and won.
Two men injured after shooting in downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Springfield early Sunday morning that injured two men. Police have confirmed that multiple shots were fired near the intersection of 5th and Washington Street around 12:47 a.m. Sunday. Witnesses reported hearing around 20 gunshots total. A 22-year-old was...
1972 MacArthur Generals Football team inducted into the DPS Hall of Fame
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The 1972 Macarthur Football team was inducted into the DPS Athletic Hall of Fame Friday. The ceremony took place during halftime of the Crosstown Rivalry between the Generals and Eisenhower. 15 other former student-athletes and coaches were inducted as well. The 1972 Generals are one of...
16-year-old in stable condition after Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A 16-year-old is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds following a shooting in Champaign Friday night. According to the Champaign Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of W. Springfield Avenue around 7:48 p.m. for a report of a shooting with injury. Officers found the...
Illinois State football tops Eastern Illinois for fifth straight year
NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State took its fifth straight Mid-America Classic after defeating Eastern Illinois 35-7. Zack Annexstad threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and Illinois State’s defense came up with two interception-returns for touchdowns. Illinois State (2-1) has won back-to-back games following a season-opening loss...
