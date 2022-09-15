Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
$3 million lottery ticket recently sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersWest Chester, PA
$90 Million Plan Turns Trash into EnergyGregory VellnerFalls Township, PA
Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is now free on bailVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Brewing Company Hosts Kegs for Cats in Support of Morris Animal RefugeMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
5 law enforcement officers injured in explosion during training exercise at SCI Phoenix prison
According to authorities, three members of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad, a Pennsylvania State Police trooper and an FBI Philadelphia agent were injured.
Multiple people hospitalized after bomb squad training incident at SCI Phoenix
Two of five law enforcement officers remain hospitalized Friday after Montgomery County emergency officials say the sheriff’s office bomb unit was conducting a training exercise with state and federal agencies when an explosive detonated.
Officials: Explosives placed in mailboxes around Montgomery County neighborhood
LIMERICK Twp., Pa. - Investigators with the United States Postal Service say they are searching for whoever is responsible for placing explosives inside several mailboxes in a Montgomery County neighborhood. The United States Postal Inspection Service on Friday said the explosives were placed in several mailboxes on Graterford Road in...
Man Stabbed in Montco During Apparent Car Theft Attempt, Police Say
A man was critically injured in a stabbing Saturday morning during an apparent car theft attempt in Montgomery County, authorities said. At 3:02 a.m., Cheltenham police found a man suffering from several stab wounds on the 200 Block of Grove Avenue in the Cheltenham Village section of Cheltenham Township, police said.
Law Enforcement Officers Hurt in Explosion While Training at Montco Prison
Lee esta historia en español aquí. An explosion during a training mishap at a prison left several law enforcement officers hurt Thursday morning in Montgomery County. The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Philadelphia branch was holding explosives response training at the State Correctional Institution – Phoenix in Collegeville when a live training device unexpectedly detonated, the bureau said. The blast injured bomb technicians from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Pennsylvania State Police, and FBI Philadelphia, according to the bureau.
'Scary': 100 people on street as shooting erupts near Temple University campus, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Tragedy could have unfolded less than a mile from Temple University when police say shots were fired on a crowded street early Saturday morning. Police on "nightlife detail" responded to the 1600 block of Cecil B. Moore when they reportedly heard several gunshots in the area around 12:30 a.m. during the university's Homecoming Weekend.
One person dead following Quarryville standoff
QUARRYVILLE, Pa. — Pennsylvania state police tells us one person died during a police standoff that happened Friday near Quarryville. PSP says around 2:30 Friday afternoon, police responded to a "suspicious vehicle," which led to a pursuit. That's when officers say the man barricaded himself inside his home on...
Suspect identified and charged in connection with rape in Rittenhouse Square: officials
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say that the arrested suspect in connection with the rape in Rittenhouse Square is now charged with rape, robbery and related offenses. The suspect has been identified by police as 42-year-old Lorinzo M. Clark of Warren County. Officers stopped Clark in the area of 1600 Chestnut Street. He was identified with the help of surveillance video.The office of DA Larry Krasner said that Clark has an active warrant out of Erie County, Pennsylvania.The DA's office also said Clark's bail has been set at $750,000 and a stay away order.The DA's office said Clark encountered the woman...
Gunman followed 17-year-old walking dog before fatally shooting her in Philadelphia
A shooter followed two people before fatally firing at a 17-year-old girl who was walking along a Philadelphia street with a friend and dog, video released this week by police shows. Teryn Johnson was fatally shot in northeast Philadelphia shortly before 9 pm. Sunday, police said. On Wednesday, the Philadelphia...
Man stabbed confronting car thieves outside his home in Montgomery County, police say
CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A car theft took a violent turn when police say a victim confronted a group of men right outside his front door early Saturday morning. Police responded to the 200 block of Grove Avenue in Cheltenham Township around 3 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. They...
Suspect charged in Friday morning rape in Rittenhouse Square
Philadelphia Police have arrested and charged a suspect following the rape of a woman in Rittenhouse Square early Friday morning. Police say another woman helped stop the assault before the alleged rapist left the area.
FBI searches property in connection with Delco woman missing since 2014
The family of Amanda DeGuio, who has been missing from Delaware County since 2014, is planning to speak one day after the FBI searched a property in connection with her case.
Woman Accused Of Killing PA Troopers, Pedestrian On I-95 Released On Bail
The 22-year-old woman accused of killing two Pennsylvania State Police troopers and a pedestrian on I-95 in Philadelphia earlier this year has been released on bail, court records show. Jayana T. Webb, of Eagleville, was driving the speeding car that struck and killed Trooper Martin F. Mack III, 33, and...
Philadelphia 911 dispatcher robbed outside police headquarters: report
A 25-year-old woman was walking along the 1400 block of Callowhill Street, right outside the Philadelphia Police Department's headquarters, when a man ran up to her from behind and robbed her around 5:40 a.m. on Thursday morning, according to police. The victim, who had to be transported to a local...
Update on Sheriff’s Deputies Injured at SCI Phoenix Training Exercise
NORRISTOWN, PA – Montgomery County is providing the following updates regarding this morning’s training exercise at SCI Phoenix. Today, three members of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MSCO) Bomb Squad participated in an FBI-led explosives training on the campus of SCI Phoenix. During the training, a bomb...
Graphic video shows boy, 13, injured in crash near Dieruff High School
A 13-year-old boy walking near Dieruff High School was hit by a car and injured Thursday. The crash comes after two deadly crashes along Irving Street. A Sept. 6 crash involved 25-year-old Angela Yowakim, a district employee who was killed as she walked to the school, and the second on Wednesday, where a woman and her unborn child died following a two-vehicle crash at American Parkway and North Irving Street.
SEPTA Conductor, Dad Of 7 Killed In Philly Ambush Was 'Family Rock'
A Philadelphia dad of seven was killed in what authorities are calling a tragic case of mistaken identity, 6abc reports. Daniel Ruley, 37, was ambushed outside his home on the 100 block of East Washington Lane in the Germantown neighborhood around 12:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, the news outlet says. It happened not long after his wife walked inside the home.
Suspects wanted for armed robbery at Philly Rita's, then trying again days later
A male and female robbed a Rita's in Germantown and days later the male suspect tried again, police say.
Reading Gunman Arrested While Asking Livestream Viewers To Send Him Money To Flee: Police
A man's social media profile helped investigators in Reading identify him as the gunman in a shooting, they said. Roberto Torres-Pérez, 41, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 14, during a social media livestream in which he asked his viewers for money to flee, authorities said. Torres-Perez had been accused...
Woman raped overnight in Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a rape in Center City. It happened in Rittenhouse Square and police say the suspect is still on the loose on Friday.The tents in Rittenhouse Square normally aren't there, but right now they're setup all throughout the park in preparation for an art show this weekend.According to police, there was a security guard keeping watch over the tents, but that guard wasn't able to prevent this woman from being raped.Officers tell CBS3 the rape happened in Rittenhouse Square around 1:45 a.m. on Friday.Police responded as quickly as possible right after, but the alleged crime had already been committed.Officers took the woman to the special victims unit.So far, no arrests have been made, and police weren't able to provide a strong description of the suspect.Police tell CBS3 he was last seen walking away from the scene on 18th Street.
