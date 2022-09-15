ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collegeville, PA

NBC Philadelphia

Man Stabbed in Montco During Apparent Car Theft Attempt, Police Say

A man was critically injured in a stabbing Saturday morning during an apparent car theft attempt in Montgomery County, authorities said. At 3:02 a.m., Cheltenham police found a man suffering from several stab wounds on the 200 Block of Grove Avenue in the Cheltenham Village section of Cheltenham Township, police said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Law Enforcement Officers Hurt in Explosion While Training at Montco Prison

Lee esta historia en español aquí. An explosion during a training mishap at a prison left several law enforcement officers hurt Thursday morning in Montgomery County. The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Philadelphia branch was holding explosives response training at the State Correctional Institution – Phoenix in Collegeville when a live training device unexpectedly detonated, the bureau said. The blast injured bomb technicians from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Pennsylvania State Police, and FBI Philadelphia, according to the bureau.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WGAL

One person dead following Quarryville standoff

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. — Pennsylvania state police tells us one person died during a police standoff that happened Friday near Quarryville. PSP says around 2:30 Friday afternoon, police responded to a "suspicious vehicle," which led to a pursuit. That's when officers say the man barricaded himself inside his home on...
QUARRYVILLE, PA
CBS Philly

Suspect identified and charged in connection with rape in Rittenhouse Square: officials

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say that the arrested suspect in connection with the rape in Rittenhouse Square is now charged with rape, robbery and related offenses. The suspect has been identified by police as 42-year-old Lorinzo M. Clark of Warren County. Officers stopped Clark in the area of 1600 Chestnut Street. He was identified with the help of surveillance video.The office of DA Larry Krasner said that Clark has an active warrant out of Erie County, Pennsylvania.The DA's office also said Clark's bail has been set at $750,000 and a stay away order.The DA's office said Clark encountered the woman...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
montcopa.org

Update on Sheriff’s Deputies Injured at SCI Phoenix Training Exercise

NORRISTOWN, PA – Montgomery County is providing the following updates regarding this morning’s training exercise at SCI Phoenix. Today, three members of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MSCO) Bomb Squad participated in an FBI-led explosives training on the campus of SCI Phoenix. During the training, a bomb...
MONTGOMERY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Graphic video shows boy, 13, injured in crash near Dieruff High School

A 13-year-old boy walking near Dieruff High School was hit by a car and injured Thursday. The crash comes after two deadly crashes along Irving Street. A Sept. 6 crash involved 25-year-old Angela Yowakim, a district employee who was killed as she walked to the school, and the second on Wednesday, where a woman and her unborn child died following a two-vehicle crash at American Parkway and North Irving Street.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

SEPTA Conductor, Dad Of 7 Killed In Philly Ambush Was 'Family Rock'

A Philadelphia dad of seven was killed in what authorities are calling a tragic case of mistaken identity, 6abc reports. Daniel Ruley, 37, was ambushed outside his home on the 100 block of East Washington Lane in the Germantown neighborhood around 12:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, the news outlet says. It happened not long after his wife walked inside the home.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Woman raped overnight in Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a rape in Center City. It happened in Rittenhouse Square and police say the suspect is still on the loose on Friday.The tents in Rittenhouse Square normally aren't there, but right now they're setup all throughout the park in preparation for an art show this weekend.According to police, there was a security guard keeping watch over the tents, but that guard wasn't able to prevent this woman from being raped.Officers tell CBS3 the rape happened in Rittenhouse Square around 1:45 a.m. on Friday.Police responded as quickly as possible right after, but the alleged crime had already been committed.Officers took the woman to the special victims unit.So far, no arrests have been made, and police weren't able to provide a strong description of the suspect.Police tell CBS3 he was last seen walking away from the scene on 18th Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

