Treat your fur babies to a day at the pool. Doggie Paddle & Play September 24thEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Raiders Vs. Cardinals: Two teams trying to avoid the dreaded 0–2 startEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Canelo Alvarez is Set for Trilogy Bout Against Gennadiy GolovkinAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
2 Interesting takeaways from the Raider's season openerEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Brumfield, Robbins lead Rebels to rout of North Texas
Doug Brumfield ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more and Aidan Robbins rushed for 227 yards and three scores, leading UNLV to a 58-27 rout of North Texas on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.
How to watch: Bishop Gorman vs. Brookwood is ESPN's high school football game of the week
Dylan Lonergan and Brookwood make the cross-country trek to face nationally ranked Nevada team
casinonewsdaily.com
Bally’s Recommended for Tropicana Las Vegas License – Close this Month
Nevada gaming regulators have unanimously recommended that Providence, Rhode Island-based Bally’s be approved to acquire the Tropicana on the Las Vegas Strip and be licensed to operate the casino. The preliminary approval comes over a year after the $308 million purchase from Penn Entertainment Inc., was first announced. Bally’s...
vegas24seven.com
The Axe Capital Opens at PKWY Tavern
Henderson location adds recreational axe throwing to arcade-style pastimes at tavern. Beginning today, visitors to PKWY Tavern Marks, in Henderson, Nev.; will soon be able to experience the latest in recreational axe throwing when The Axe Capital opens. Using cutting-edge digital projection technology and scoring software, the axe throwing experience has evolved an age-old past time into a modern-day game experience. Up to four people per lane may participate in each session with a scoring system like a bowling alley. The Axe Capital’s software-controlled target projection allows game to be rotated constantly for new challenges.
travellemming.com
9 Best Las Vegas Neighborhoods for 2022 (A Local’s Picks)
Drawn by the neon lights and endless entertainment, the population of Las Vegas is increasing more and more each day. However, moving to (and even just visiting) Las Vegas can be intimidating because it is such a large city and there are so many different neighborhoods in Las Vegas to explore.
news3lv.com
Luring jobs to Nevada at Las Vegas tech summit
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Vegas Tech Summit wraps up Friday following a series of tours and a gathering Thursday at the Summerlin home of former Wynn Resorts executive Marc Schorr. Its goal – show a large group of California tech executives and venture capitalists the numerous advantages they could enjoy by relocating or expanding to Las Vegas.
themobmuseum.org
Hanley enjoyed winning streak in criminal courts
Just before his planned murder trial in the Ralph Alsup slaying, Tom Hanley caught another astonishing break. On March 30, 1970, county prosecutors requested dismissal of the charges. They pointed to insufficient evidence. Two important witnesses, Alphonse Bass and Marvin Shumate, were dead, and the two others – Michael Marathon and former Hanley aide Barbara Simmons – were not credible enough to secure a conviction. Officially, Alsup’s murder remains unsolved.
knpr
Festivals and huge Strip shows mark music-packed weekend in Las Vegas
This is a big weekend for live music in Las Vegas. Besides the normal complement of concerts and residencies in town, there are two festivals happening. And then we have the likes of Alejandro Fernandez. Gloria Trevi, Los Angeles Azules, Banda MS. Those performers are huge to Mexicans and other Spanish-speaking residents in Nevada.
Fox5 KVVU
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor
(Stacker) - Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats.
Fox5 KVVU
Visitor from Hawaii hits $50K jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A visitor from Hawaii had quite a trip to the “Ninth Island” after hitting a jackpot at a downtown Las Vegas casino. According to Boyd Gaming, the lucky winner, identified only has Jun from Hawaii, hit a $50,000 payout while playing slots at the Fremont Hotel & Casino.
themobmuseum.org
Father-son crime team tormented Las Vegas over four decades
Editor’s note: Las Vegas outlaws Tom and Gramby Hanley were never members of a traditional organized crime group, but the menacing tactics they used to corrupt labor unions, and the murders and bombings they planned and executed, drew heavily from the Mob handbook. For more than 30 years, the Hanleys made as many headlines in Las Vegas as Bugsy Siegel or Tony Spilotro ever did. This four-part series by Jeff Burbank marks the first time an extensive history of the Hanleys has been compiled. And yet one has the uneasy feeling we have only scratched the surface . . .
Rail roots: Las Vegas no longer a railroad town, but it left a mark
For Las Vegas, the threat of a rail strike dredged up century-old strike history and an opportunity to look at the city's current relationship with railroads.
Las Vegas school named as National Blue Ribbon school
A Las Vegas school is being recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2022. Linda Rankin Givens Elementary School was the only Las Vegas school to make the list.
thehypemagazine.com
Afrikfest Returns for the 4th Year Making History with a 3-Day Weekend Celebration of African Culture
Afrikfest Las Vegas, now in its 4th year, is the largest African festival in Las Vegas. The three-day event kicks off on September 22 through September 24 of 2022. Today they’ve announced the return of their festival kicking off at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Afrikfest is a beautiful opportunity for the Nevada community to learn about African culture and traditions directly from African, Afro-Caribbean, African American, and Afro-Latinos. Now in their 4th year, this year’s event is made possible by the World Renowned, MGM Hotel and Resorts, and Kingdom of Kush Investment Group, the foundation and future international business hub for smart city economic and cultural growth in Africa and the Diaspora.
Police: 1 person shot in east Las Vegas valley shooting
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police investigated a shooting at a local recording studio in the east valley after one person was found shot. It happened on Friday, just before 6:30 p.m. east of UNLV at Tropicana Avenue and Tamarus Street. The person injured went to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to […]
Tourists complain of skyrocketing hotel room rates as demand grows in Las Vegas
As Las Vegas kicks off another massive weekend of events, it looks like an uptick in tourism is driving prices upward for everyone.
Las Vegas Convention Center to host Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con this weekend
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Starting on September 16, The Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con will be taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Hall South 1 for the first time since 2019. Costumes and cosplays are permitted and even encouraged, though all props must be checked by Amazing Comic Con staff and live […]
More Latinos becoming homeowners, but roadblocks remain
700,000 Latinos live in Clark County and many of them are buying homes. In fact, a recent report says Latinos across the country are buying homes more than ever before.
knpr
Life is Beautiful returns to downtown Las Vegas, while local alt fest returns to Dive Bar
Some music festivals come and go, but Life is Beautiful is a bona fide Las Vegas fixture. It debuted in 2013, headlined by local rock giants The Killers. And it shot high: create a music festival rounded out by gourmet food, art and speakers. Attendees raved about the event’s unique...
travelnoire.com
Martha Stewart Opens First Restaurant, The Bedford, In Las Vegas
Martha Stewart is the latest celebrity to open a restaurant. The author, host, and lifestyle connoisseur took her talents to Las Vegas to open her new restaurant, The Bedford, on the strip.
