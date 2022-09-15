ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
casinonewsdaily.com

Bally’s Recommended for Tropicana Las Vegas License – Close this Month

Nevada gaming regulators have unanimously recommended that Providence, Rhode Island-based Bally’s be approved to acquire the Tropicana on the Las Vegas Strip and be licensed to operate the casino. The preliminary approval comes over a year after the $308 million purchase from Penn Entertainment Inc., was first announced. Bally’s...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

The Axe Capital Opens at PKWY Tavern

Henderson location adds recreational axe throwing to arcade-style pastimes at tavern. Beginning today, visitors to PKWY Tavern Marks, in Henderson, Nev.; will soon be able to experience the latest in recreational axe throwing when The Axe Capital opens. Using cutting-edge digital projection technology and scoring software, the axe throwing experience has evolved an age-old past time into a modern-day game experience. Up to four people per lane may participate in each session with a scoring system like a bowling alley. The Axe Capital’s software-controlled target projection allows game to be rotated constantly for new challenges.
HENDERSON, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas, NV
Basketball
City
Henderson, NV
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Basketball
State
Connecticut State
travellemming.com

9 Best Las Vegas Neighborhoods for 2022 (A Local’s Picks)

Drawn by the neon lights and endless entertainment, the population of Las Vegas is increasing more and more each day. However, moving to (and even just visiting) Las Vegas can be intimidating because it is such a large city and there are so many different neighborhoods in Las Vegas to explore.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Luring jobs to Nevada at Las Vegas tech summit

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Vegas Tech Summit wraps up Friday following a series of tours and a gathering Thursday at the Summerlin home of former Wynn Resorts executive Marc Schorr. Its goal – show a large group of California tech executives and venture capitalists the numerous advantages they could enjoy by relocating or expanding to Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
themobmuseum.org

Hanley enjoyed winning streak in criminal courts

Just before his planned murder trial in the Ralph Alsup slaying, Tom Hanley caught another astonishing break. On March 30, 1970, county prosecutors requested dismissal of the charges. They pointed to insufficient evidence. Two important witnesses, Alphonse Bass and Marvin Shumate, were dead, and the two others – Michael Marathon and former Hanley aide Barbara Simmons – were not credible enough to secure a conviction. Officially, Alsup’s murder remains unsolved.
LAS VEGAS, NV
knpr

Festivals and huge Strip shows mark music-packed weekend in Las Vegas

This is a big weekend for live music in Las Vegas. Besides the normal complement of concerts and residencies in town, there are two festivals happening. And then we have the likes of Alejandro Fernandez. Gloria Trevi, Los Angeles Azules, Banda MS. Those performers are huge to Mexicans and other Spanish-speaking residents in Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Becky Hammon
Fox5 KVVU

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker) - Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Visitor from Hawaii hits $50K jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A visitor from Hawaii had quite a trip to the “Ninth Island” after hitting a jackpot at a downtown Las Vegas casino. According to Boyd Gaming, the lucky winner, identified only has Jun from Hawaii, hit a $50,000 payout while playing slots at the Fremont Hotel & Casino.
LAS VEGAS, NV
themobmuseum.org

Father-son crime team tormented Las Vegas over four decades

Editor’s note: Las Vegas outlaws Tom and Gramby Hanley were never members of a traditional organized crime group, but the menacing tactics they used to corrupt labor unions, and the murders and bombings they planned and executed, drew heavily from the Mob handbook. For more than 30 years, the Hanleys made as many headlines in Las Vegas as Bugsy Siegel or Tony Spilotro ever did. This four-part series by Jeff Burbank marks the first time an extensive history of the Hanleys has been compiled. And yet one has the uneasy feeling we have only scratched the surface . . .
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uncasville#The Las Vegas Aces#The Connecticut Sun#Mohegan Sun Arena Here
thehypemagazine.com

Afrikfest Returns for the 4th Year Making History with a 3-Day Weekend Celebration of African Culture

Afrikfest Las Vegas, now in its 4th year, is the largest African festival in Las Vegas. The three-day event kicks off on September 22 through September 24 of 2022. Today they’ve announced the return of their festival kicking off at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Afrikfest is a beautiful opportunity for the Nevada community to learn about African culture and traditions directly from African, Afro-Caribbean, African American, and Afro-Latinos. Now in their 4th year, this year’s event is made possible by the World Renowned, MGM Hotel and Resorts, and Kingdom of Kush Investment Group, the foundation and future international business hub for smart city economic and cultural growth in Africa and the Diaspora.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Police: 1 person shot in east Las Vegas valley shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police investigated a shooting at a local recording studio in the east valley after one person was found shot. It happened on Friday, just before 6:30 p.m. east of UNLV at Tropicana Avenue and Tamarus Street. The person injured went to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy