WATCH: Great White Shark Stalks Kayaker in Heart-Pounding Clip
A great white shark circled a man’s kayak in this viral video. The suspenseful two-minute clip feels endless as the kayaker waits and records the shark’s movements. The video ends while the shark still circles, but the kayaker and his companions escaped safely. The video was posted to...
Watch Shocking Moment Shark Leaps onto Fishing Boat off Maine Coast
Endangered mako sharks are renowned for their acrobatic displays when they are caught on fishing lines.
Discovered in the deep: the incredible fish with a transparent head
In the ocean’s shadowy twilight zone, between 600 and 800 metres beneath the surface, there are fish that gaze upwards through their transparent heads with eyes like mesmerising emerald orbs. These domes are huge spherical lenses that sit on a pair of long, silvery eye tubes – hence its common name, the barreleye fish (Macropinna microstoma).
California Paddle Boarder Joined By Giant Blue Whale For Over An Hour
A California paddleboarder got an unexpected surprise when he came face to face with a blue whale that surfaced just a few feet from his board. Bill Clements was paddleboarding about five miles off of the coast of Dana Point, a cove just south of Huntington Beach known to see a whale or two. Thankfully for us, Bill had his GoPro handy on his paddle to capture the moment.
This Bonkers All-Electric Catamaran Doubles as a Camper for Land or Water
The Caracat electric catamaran is so much more than just a watercraft. That’s because the vessel, which is made by the German company of the same name, can easily be transformed into a dedicated camper. It’s packed with all the things you need to stay out on the water having a good time—even after the sun goes down. The Caracat has a patented design that includes two pontoons that swing out or retract. This feature allows you to use the battery-powered craft in one of three ways: as a dedicated camper when towed atop a standard boat trailer, as a catamaran and...
The Best Saltwater Fly Rods of 2022
As we polled into the back of a creek not much wider than the skiff, our guide said you’re only going to get one shot at these fish. We turned a bend and there they were just 50 feet away, tails out of the water and pushing a wake as they fed. In an open field, an accurate 50-foot cast is pretty easy. But it becomes incredibly challenging when you add in wind, adrenaline, being surrounded by back cast snagging tall grass, and line cutting oyster beds lining the creek. That’s saltwater fly fishing.
Hyperice Aims to Heat Up Your Recovery with All-New Gear
There's plenty of ways to recover these days — which is handy, because each tweak or ache is different. If you're suffering from stiff muscles after waking up on the wrong side of the bed, or you pulled something last weekend during your rec sports championship, you'd probably forego pounding away at those areas with a massage gun. For these instances, you're likely to favor a more soothing treatment, something that lights up your overall wellness without a lot of impact.
WATCH: Paddlers Rescue Stranded Leatherback Turtle Using a Tractor and a Paddle Board
Leatherback sea turtles are a true marvel of nature. They’re the largest of all turtle species and the heaviest reptile next to the crocodiles and alligators. The colossal leatherback can reach up to six feet in length and greatly surpass one thousand pounds in weight. Unlike similar species, leatherback...
Meet Yvon Chouinard, the “Existential Dirtbag” Who Gave Patagonia Back to the Planet
This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. The publication of a magazine article in 2017 “really, really pissed off” Yvon Chouinard, the mountain climber turned reluctant businessman and founder of outdoor clothing company Patagonia. In the...
Getting around the Golden Ridge Reserve in Call of the Wild: The Angler is made easy thanks to the boats and vehicles you can call upon from various locations. On this page, we'll explain how to order a boat or vehicle as well as the customisation options available for them.
