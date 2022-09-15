Read full article on original website
Daily Record
New Cañon City True Value owners pride themselves on friendly customer service
It has new owners, a new look, and some new products, but Cañon City True Value is committed to offering the same friendly service with the same experienced staff. Bob and Mel Smith purchased the Cañon City store June 8 at 1630 E. Main St. from Bob and Carol Fontana. Their daughter and son-in-law, Jeanne and Bill Garoutte, continue to own and operate the True Value stores in Florence in Penrose.
Daily Record
Letters to the Editor: Sept. 15
The Royal Gorge Preservation Project published an editorial to the Daily Record dated August 27, 2022, which outlined a perspective of Zephyr Minerals Ltd.’s exploratory/mining efforts, including their financial status. After submission of the editorial, the Canadian Securities Administrators published the second quarter of Zephyr’s Consolidated Interim Financial Statement, which ended June 30, 2022.
COVID mass vaccine sites return to CO with omicron booster
Coloradans have more opportunities to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at mass vaccine clinics now that the omicron booster has arrived. The sites for vaccines include Ball Arena, Dick's Sporting Goods Park, Front Range Community College in Fort Collins, the Pueblo Mall, and the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs. Health experts urge Coloradans to ask their medical provider about where they can get the COVID-19 vaccine or booster, especially if they live in a rural area. "My roommate got it right at the very beginning and he was very sick for five weeks. I do believe in vaccinations and I'm going to keep getting them," said Aurora resident Dena McClung. Visit the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment website to sign up. Check the website to confirm which age groups are served at each vaccine site. Vaccinations offered: Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine, Pfizer Covid Age 6MO- 4YRS Maroon Cap, Pfizer Covid Age 5-11 Orange Cap, Pfizer Covid-19 Gray Cap, Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Moderna 6MO-5YRS, Moderna Ped 6-11YRS, Novavax COVID-19, MOD Bivalent Booster 18+YRS, PFR Bivalent Booster 12+YRS.
Affordable Mountain Cabin Has Three Decks With Incredible Colorado Views
Here's breaking news. You don't have to spend $1 million to get a house with million-dollar views. Take a look at this mountain cabin near Divide, Colorado that's currently for sale. The mountain views from this home are truly amazing, yet the home is selling for less than $400K, It seems too good to be true, but this is legit.
Government Technology
Colorado Springs, Colo., Stands to Gain ISP Choices Soon
(TNS) — They're off and running. Three fiber optic network providers that will offer high-speed internet service in Colorado Springs — Underline Infrastructure, MetroNet and Colorado Springs Utilities — have launched construction of their systems or are poised to begin as they race to capture residential and business customers in various parts of the city and Pikes Peak region.
KRDO
Pueblo artists celebrate completed murals and sculptures on the Arkansas Levee
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--Thursday, some artists and community members came out to see the newly completed murals and sculptures on the Pueblo Arkansas Levee, including a mural to honor journalist, author, and playwright Damon Runyon. One of the artists on the levee, Ryan Yanke, has waited 20 years to paint here....
Ways to lower heating costs as winter utility bills are expected to increase
COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) is expecting continued volatile natural gas prices this year and wants to prepare customers for high winter bills. According to CSU, greater demand and limited supplies of natural gas around the world have increased the cost to generate electricity and heat homes and businesses. The causes for the […]
Former TV Anchor Jon Karroll announces retirement from Nonprofit, reflects on broadcast career
COLORADO SPRINGS — Former Colorado Springs TV Anchor, Jon Karroll and current Development & Communications Manager for Special Kids Special Families (SKSF), announced his official retirement from the nonprofit on Friday, Sept. 16, while discussing an upcoming event on FOX21 Morning News. Karroll spoke with Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister about his upcoming retirement, effective Friday, […]
Daily Record
Mark your calendars for ‘Soup, Salad and Shopping’ fun in Cañon City
Beta Zeta chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha in Cañon City is once again presenting their annual “Soup, Salad and Shopping” luncheon auction. The event will be Oct. 1 at the United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 901 Main St. The doors will open at 11 a.m. with a...
Porchfest returns this weekend with 3 bands in Colorado Springs
“Three Bands, Three Porches, One Great Community.” The annual Porchfest, with that motto, returns Sunday in the Patty Jewett neighborhood of Colorado Springs. The one-day grassroots music festival started in 2016, when it drew 500 people. In recent years, that number has jumped up to more than 4,000 people, according to one organizer.
KKTV
Covington Homes, Santorini model, featured in Colorado Springs Parade of Homes
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Parade of homes is taking place Sep. 10-25 where you can see $500,000 homes all the way up to three million. Covington Homes, Santorini model, is part of their terrace series. The model is 3,693 square feet with four bedrooms, 3 and a half-bath, with the option of a three car garage. The price range for this model is 629,018 and it’s located in Peyton, Colorado.
mountainjackpot.com
Despite Infrastructure Concerns, Woodland Station Project Moving Forward
DDA Accepts Cash Offer For Property; Extends Closing Date. Mark Weaver, a spokesperson for the Waggoner group consortium, spoke at length with the Woodland park Downtown Development Authority (DDA) board last week on the sale contract and a number of conditions dealing with their proposed development of Woodland Station, capped by the planned TAVA House.
Colorado Springs gets new Asian-American mochi doughnut shop
Sakeo Williams, owner of Thai Lily Cuisine and Yakitori 8, 319 N. Chelton Road, opened a second eatery Mochi Thai’m Donuts, 721 N. Academy Blvd., on Aug. 20. The doughnut shop was born of necessity during the pandemic shutdown. “I started making doughnuts to garner more business for Thai Lily since we had to close down our dining room for two years,” she said. “I wanted to be the first in Colorado Springs to open not just a mochi doughnut shop, but a gluten-free one.”
Summit Daily News
These 5 Colorado counties face the highest risk of losing homes to wildfires
COLORADO — Nearly 320,000 single-family homes in Colorado are at risk of wildfire damage with potential losses highest in El Paso County, according to CoreLogic, a property information firm that prepares an annual Wilfire Report. California, Florida, Texas, Colorado and New Mexico are the top five states in terms...
350-pound bear found living in dense Colorado residential area near grade school
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a 350-pound bear was found living in the heart of a dense residential area in Colorado Springs, near an elementary school. This prompted a rescue mission to remove the bear from this area, preventing the potential for a negative interaction that could have resulted in the euthanization of the bear.
Businesses hope the completion of Powers Blvd. overpass will bring an end to ‘a difficult run’
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After over a year of construction, the Colorado Highway 21 diverging diamond interchange (DDI) is now open to traffic. The Colorado Department of Transportation opened the interchange Wednesday, which creates an overpass for cars to take Powers continuously over Research Parkway. The $42 million project, funded by COVID stimulus funds, The post Businesses hope the completion of Powers Blvd. overpass will bring an end to ‘a difficult run’ appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
Police surprise hardworking students at one Pueblo elementary school with teddy bears
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Ten hardworking students at Pueblo's Columbian Elementary School received a special treat from the Pueblo Police Department. Sgt. Frank Ortega said he came up with the idea to reward those who show up every day eager to learn and help their classmates. After being selected by...
Government Technology
Fremont County, Colo., Extends Cyber Attack Emergency Declaration
(TNS) — With quite a bit of work already done, but plenty more to go, the Fremont County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a resolution to extend the Declaration of a Local Disaster Due to Cybersecurity Attack on Computer Technology Systems for Fremont County. A BlackCat ransomware cyber...
KRDO
Guardians with Schriever Space Force Base prepare for first mission
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, Guardians from Schriever Space Force Base participated in a specialized operation aimed at preparing them ahead of their first mission. The practice run is to make sure they're prepared for critical and reliable communication during wartime. Officials told KRDO that one of the most...
Trail access and road closures this weekend due to city events
Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs, and Greater El Paso County will have certain road access limited this weekend due to certain events taking place around the city this weekend.
