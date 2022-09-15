Read full article on original website
Coroner identifies 2 bodies found at Taft Hwy home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man and woman who were found dead as a result of an apparent murder-suicide at a home on Taft Highway on Sept. 9. The coroner said the bodies of Yoana Estephany Munoz Tovar, 27, and Edgar Tornez, 32, were found at the home in […]
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield man arrested, accused of operating illegal chop shop in SLO: CHP
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 45-year-old Bakersfield man was arrested as a suspected owner of an illegal chop shop operation in San Luis Obispo, according to California Highway Patrol. Investigators including Kern County Auto Theft Task Force (KernCATT), identified and arrested Arturo Nolazco Marquez, 45, of Bakersfield...
calcoastnews.com
Man snatches box truck full of boots in SLO County, arrested
CHP officers arrested a man on Thursday who is suspected of stealing a box truck loaded with $50,000 in Western-style boots while it was parked in San Luis Obispo County. On Aug. 31, a caller reported the truck had been stolen. During an extensive investigation, officers identified the operator of a Kern County chop shop as the likely thief.
Shooting in Southwest Bakersfield leaves one dead, and one in hospital
Bakersfield Police are investigating a deadly shooting near southwest Bakersfield Friday night. The second victim suffered major injuries.
Double Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Injured at La Mina in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A double shooting occurred Friday night, Sept. 16, around 11 p.m. at La Mina restaurant and night club on Gosford Road and District Boulevard in the city of Bakersfield. One victim was deceased at the scene and the other was transported to a hospital with major...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in crash near Palmdale
PALMDALE, Calif. – A man who was killed in a traffic crash in the Palmdale area was identified Saturday. Zachary Jackson, 30, was identified as the man killed in the crash, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. Jackson’s city of residence was not known. The...
San Luis Obispo County authorities arrest suspect who stole truck full of Western-style boots
A Bakersfield man was arrested on Thursday for stealing a box truck that contained $50,000 of Western-style boots in San Luis Obispo County. The post San Luis Obispo County authorities arrest suspect who stole truck full of Western-style boots appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
BPD investigating deadly shooting in Central Bakersfield
The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in central Bakersfield Saturday morning.
Bakersfield Now
Mother claims child was grabbed by stranger at a gas station in East Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Jessica Hall, the mother of two young kids explains her close call when strangers approached her and her kids at a gas station store on the corner of Bernard and Baker streets in East Bakersfield. Hall said, "As soon as I walked in a lady...
Suspected chop shop operator arrested for vehicle theft in SLO County
The California Highway Patrol announced an arrest in connection with the recent theft of a box truck in San Luis Obispo County.
Questionable treatment of pig caught on camera, Central California county seizes animal
UPDATE: The person seen in the videos is not the owner, according to Kern County Animal Services. KCAS gained possession of the pig Thursday after the owner surrendered the pig because it was in the “best interest of the animal.” The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is working with KCAS to locate the individual in the […]
1 dead, 1 hospitalized following shooting on District Blvd
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was killed and another person was wounded in a shooting late Friday night on District Boulevard, according to Bakersfield police. Officers and emergency crews were called to the area of District Boulevard just west of Gosford Road just after 11 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Bakersfield police […]
Bakersfield Fire Department seeks arson suspect
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for arson of a vehicle in east Bakersfield. The suspect was first seen leaving the ampm Gas Station located at 1819 East Brundage Lane on Thursday around 7:20 p.m., officials said. Officials said the suspect walked […]
Bakersfield Now
BPD arrested 4 men after high speed chase in central Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Bakersfield Police Department arrested four men, on gang-related charges after a high-speed chase in central Bakersfield. According to BPD, around 11:00 p.m. officers attempted to stop a car for speeding in the area of El Toro Drive and Wayside Park. The car failed to stop...
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield announces pair of road closures
The city of Bakersfield announced Friday afternoon a pair of upcoming nighttime road closures. The first has been scheduled for the westbound lanes of Highway 58 between Chester Avenue and Highway 99. The closure will take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday and Monday. The closure is needed for overhead sign installation.
Man pleads no contest to setting Bakersfield mansion on fire
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of setting multiple fires and burning down a mansion in southwest Bakersfield pleaded no contest Wednesday to three arson-related charges and faces 15 years in prison. Marty Sias, 30, has admitted to igniting fires at the sprawling Palazzo Destefani mansion in southwest Bakersfield and Independence High School, according to […]
L.A. Weekly
One Killed in Pedestrian Accident on Antelope Valley [Lancaster, CA]
Traffic Collision near South Avenue J Left One Fatality. Officers responded to the fatal collision around 4:48 a.m. at the Antelope Valley 14 Freeway and South Avenue J. According to the California Highway Patrol, police located the victim lying on the roadway, however, the circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear.
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield's fire problem: There are more questions than answers
Firefighters from the Bakersfield Fire Department responded nine times in eight weeks to the Fallas Discount Store in south Bakersfield for fires started outside on its loading dock. Those minor fires all occurred between July 16 and a fire that destroyed most of the building Sept. 9, which was also...
KGET 17
All the movies shot in Kern County–and the opportunity to film more
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of the ways to deal with tough economic times is to attract new business to a community. Film production is one of the most coveted industries because it tends to be the cleanest in terms of not generating any form of pollution. It also brings new money to the community from companies traveling here from other areas.
Bakersfield Police searching for at risk man
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the public to help in the search of an at-risk elderly man, according to the police department. Police said that Lenell Vanpelt, 77, of Bakersfield was last seen in the 3300 block of Anderson Street on Wednesday. Vanpelt is considered to be at risk due […]
