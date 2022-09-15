ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caribou County, ID

eastidahonews.com

Man charged after allegedly threatening women and punching officer

BLACKFOOT — A man was taken to the Bingham County Jail after he allegedly threatened and harassed women and punched an officer. Armando Puente, 43, was charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer along with two misdemeanors for second-degree stalking and disturbing the peace. In a criminal complaint, prosecutors are seeking a persistent violator sentencing enhancement.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

Parties dispute merits of summary judgment in IFPD use of force lawsuit

The plaintiff and defendants in a lawsuit over a police officer’s use of force have made several filings arguing over whether summary judgment is appropriate. The Idaho Falls Police Department faces a lawsuit from an attorney alleging officer Dustin Cook used excessive force during a 2020 incident in which Cook tackled Tony Irvine off of a bicycle while Irvine was attempting to flee on July 14, 2020.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local sheriff's deputy called 'hero' for saving woman's life at county jail

We want to take a moment to recognize one of our outstanding employees, Deputy Garrison Zeal. One Friday in August, Deputy Zeal was working a regular shift in the Detention Center when a woman in our custody began having a severe seizure that led to very difficult breathing. Deputy Zeal took charge of the situation, and his quick actions may have saved her life. Zeal instructed a fellow deputy to...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Names released of couple who died in plane crash east of Preston

Authorities have released the names of the husband and wife who died in a Wednesday plane crash in the Southeast Idaho backcountry. The deceased were the plane’s pilot, Jerry N. Trolard, 63, and his wife and only passenger, Margaret R. Trolard, 68, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday. The Trolards were from Vale, Oregon. Their bodies were found by emergency responders along with the wreckage of the plane on...
PRESTON, ID
eastidahonews.com

Pocatello man agrees to plead guilty after felony charge dropped to misdemeanor

POCATELLO — A man originally charged with a felony for being a principal to burglary has agreed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor. As part of a plea agreement, a charge against 28-year-old Jonathon James Keele was amended from a felony to a misdemeanor charge for aiding and abetting a petty theft on Sept. 9, according to court documents. With the change, Keele has agreed to plead guilty.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man sentenced for driving drunk and pulling a gun on pedestrians

IDAHO FALLS – A man was sentenced Monday for drunk driving and pulling a gun on a group of pedestrians. Yeri Darwin Solorio-Alvarado, 28, was sentenced to between one to three years in prison and was given a two-year driver’s license suspension. Solorio-Alvarado was originally charged with felony...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
NewsBreak
Public Safety
eastidahonews.com

Man charged with trafficking after officers allegedly find fentanyl, meth and heroin in his truck

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man has been charged with trafficking heroin after allegedly trying to run from arrest. Logan Harden Patrick, 45, has also been charged with two felonies for possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl with intent to deliver, court records show. Officers seized about 53.26 grams of various suspected drugs and 18 suspected fentanyl “dirty 30” pills from Patrick’s truck, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Mother and son arrested after argument

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — A mother and son were arrested Sunday after the mother allegedly threatened to get a gun to commit assault and her son hit a deputy in the face. According to a news release by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Carolelynn Williams, 55, called deputies to her Bonneville County home. Deputies arrived and Williams said her daughter and son-in-law were there to remove their belongings but the situation escalated to a verbal argument.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Man Gets 13 Months In Prison For Owning One Of These

If you want to stay out of prison, don't do things that are illegal. Pretty simple, right? You'd think so, but for one Idaho man, that lesson didn't seem to stick. Ryan Arthur of Pocatello just got sentenced to spend 13 months in federal prison, which would lead one to assume he did something pretty heinous, right? Well, he did something he wasn't supposed to do, but you're totally within your legal rights to do. It's not as confusing as it sounds, trust us.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: 2 dead in airplane crash in Franklin County

ORIGINAL STORY (Published Sept. 14 at 5:06 p.m.) PRESTON — A local sheriff’s office is searching for an airplane that may have crashed. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday about a possible downed aircraft east of Preston near the Franklin County and Bear Lake County Line.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Husband and wife die in plane crash east of Preston

A husband and wife from Oregon died in a plane crash in the Southeast Idaho backcountry on Wednesday. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Wednesday evening that emergency personnel had located the couple’s bodies with the downed aircraft east of Preston along the border of Franklin and Bear Lake counties. The Sheriff’s Office said it will provide the names of the deceased individuals once all next of kin have...
PRESTON, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man charged in Jefferson County for burglaries, grand theft

RIGBY — A 38-year-old man was charged with multiple felonies after he was allegedly involved with vehicle burglaries near a boat dock in Rigby. Justin William Hurzeler made an initial court appearance on Monday in Jefferson County Court by zoom from the Bonneville County Jail. He was charged with three felonies, including two counts of burglary and grand theft.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls man gets 15 years in prison for firing at police during high-speed chase

POCATELLO — A man who was found guilty of two felonies has been sentenced to a minimum of 15 years in prison. Talon Scott Cavanaugh, 28, received 565 days of time served toward a sentence of 15 to 35 years in prison during a hearing last week, according to court records. This after he was found guilty of felony charges for aggravated assault and attempting to elude police officers, along with a persistent violator enhancement.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

