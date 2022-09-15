Read full article on original website
Quotes: Napier, Richardson, Johnson, Kimber after Florida's narrow win over USF
Florida narrowly came out on top after a sloppy contest against a USF team that had won just four of its previous 23 games on Saturday night in Gainesville when it escaped with a 31-28 victory. Here are select quotes from Saturday's postgame press conference, which included Florida head coach Billy Napier, quarterback Anthony Richardson, running back Montrell Johnson and cornerback Jalen Kimber.
Official Postgame Notebook: Ole Miss 42, Georgia Tech 0
• Today marked just the fifth all-time meeting between Ole Miss and Georgia Tech and only the second at Bobby Dodd Stadium. • Ole Miss now leads the all-time series, 3-2, and is tied 1-1 at Bobby Dodd Stadium. • The first and only prior meeting at Bobby Dodd between...
Three takeaways from the Ole Miss win in Atlanta
Ole Miss did what we thought they would, defeating Georgia Tech 42-0 inside Bobby Dodd Stadium here in Atlanta. What might surprise many was the way Ole Miss went about beating its ACC foe is just how well the Ole Miss defense would play. Rushing attack? Passing attack? Both were on point and the Rebels rolled, heading back to Oxford a perfect 3-0 on the season.
desotocountynews.com
Lewisburg basketball coach Tipton passes away
Photo: Lewisburg basketball coach Adam Tipton is shown after being announced as girls’ basketball coach, in addition to his boys’ basketball coaching position. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Messages of support, care and concern are flooding social media to the family, co-workers, and students of Lewisburg High School basketball coach Adam...
Ole Miss steps into Arkansas to offer top running back Kiandrea Barker
Ole Miss continues to plow the fertile recruiting soil in the neighboring state of Arkansas. On Friday, Ole Miss extended an offer to one of the state of Arkansas' top underclassmen in Beebe High School running back Kiandrea Barker. A four-star prospect, Barker is rated as the No. 1 prospect in the state of Arkansas' 2025 class and the No. 9 running back in the nation by 247Sports. he is the No. 69 overall player in the nation regardless of position.
Ole Miss extends offer to flashy Dallas wide receiver Taz Williams
Rion Young contributed this story. Taz Williams, Jr. received an offer from Ole Miss on Thursday and he is excited about it. The 6-0, 170 wide receiver out of the 2025 class is from Red Oak High School (Dallas, Texas). He is a flashy playmaker that dominates on his private islands. He also holds offers from Texas A&M, Penn State and Arizona. Williams took some time to talk to us about his offer from Ole Miss.
Final: Florida 31 USF 28
A missed field goal in the final minute allows Florida to avoid overtime and secure a 31-28 victory over South Florida. Florida improves to 2-1 heading into its first SEC road trip of the season at Tennessee. 4th quarter. – END 4Q: The holder drops the ball and Shrader misses...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football fans call for Power 5 coach to be fired
College football fans have seen enough of the Geoff Collins era at Georgia Tech. After the Yellow Jackets trailed Ole Miss 42-0 heading into the fourth quarter, en route to a loss by that same score, reaction was swift and fierce on social media. Georgia Tech fell to 1-2 on...
daystech.org
Georgia Tech Reveals Uniform Combination for Game vs Ole Miss on Saturday
Just two days away from toe assembly leather-based and Georgia Tech going through Ole Miss in Atlanta on Saturday, the Yellow Jackets revealed their uniform mixture that they are going to be rocking with on Saturday. It goes to be gold helmets, gold jerseys and white pants for Georgia Tech...
desotocountynews.com
Student, teacher, recognized by Hernando Rotary
Photo: From left are Hernando Rotary Club member Kyli Rains Collins, club president Will Brown, Student of the Month Peyton Williamson, Teacher of the Month Holly Neel, and principal Duane Case. (Courtesy photo) The Hernando Rotary Club recently presented its Student and Teacher of the Month award to student Peyton...
Daily Mississippian
Lavender Letters: Illuminating the hidden pockets of queer Ole Miss
Editor’s Note: The Lavender Letters, a new monthly series, is a collection of open letters written by members of Ole Miss’ queer community highlighting the many joys and hardships that come with being a member of the LGBTQ+ community in the South — and in particular on this campus. Mary Boyte is the assistant news editor.
Daily Mississippian
Review: Scotty McCreery uses southern charm on audience at The Lyric
As my friends and I walked up to The Lyric to watch Scotty McCreery on Sept. 9, I took notice of a handful of things. For starters, Scotty McCreery has some dedicated — and I mean dedicated — fans. With a home game less than 24 hours away, Oxford’s Square was packed with people and void of parking. I have to believe most of the cars were for McCreery, as there was a line wrapping all the way around the side of the venue with a sea of umbrellas acting as canvases to stop the pouring rain.
desotocountynews.com
Ann Jolley resigns from DeSoto County school board
The makeup of the DeSoto County School District Board of Education will be changing, beginning in October and continuing after the November general election. District 3 board member Ann Jolley, the longest-serving board member, and who has been on the board since 1989, announced during Thursday’s recessed meeting her resignation and retirement effective Oct. 1. Jolley, who has dealt recently with health issues, leaves the seat representing the westernmost part of DeSoto County open after 34 years on the Board of Education.
Authorities investigating the discovery of body at once popular lakeside hangout for Mississippi college students
Authorities are looking for clues to the circumstances behind the death of a man found dead at a once popular lakeside hangout for Ole Miss students. The man’s body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified as that of Jeremy Key, 21, of Memphis, Tenn. and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps.
desotocountynews.com
Companies announce joint location in Neshoba County
Project represents corporate investment of approximately $8.14 million. The New Yorker Blower Company and Kiln Drying Systems & Components will be investing $8.14 million in Philadelphia to open a new facility and create 60 jobs. The two companies manufacture batch and continuous lumber drying kilns, wood waste heat plants and...
desotocountynews.com
Supervisors, aldermen to meet this week
The DeSoto County Board of Supervisors and city Boards of Aldermen in the county have regularly scheduled meetings scheduled for the week, starting with the Board of Supervisors on Monday, Sept. 19, starting at 9 a.m. City Boards of Aldermen meet Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. in Horn Lake, Hernando, and Southaven. The Olive Branch Board of Aldermen will start their meeting at 6:30 p.m.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Southaven, MS (with Photos & Maps)
Looking for the best restaurants in Southaven, MS? Look no further! We’ve compiled a list of the top spots to eat in town, from pizza places to burger joints and everything in between. Whether you’re looking for a place to grab a quick bite or want to enjoy a...
Mississippi woman arrested for exploiting vulnerable adult
A Mississippi woman has been arrested for exploitation of vulnerable person. On September 8, 2022, an investigator with the Oxford Police Department was contacted by an individual reporting a possible credit card fraud. During the investigation it was learned that Hannah Russell, 27, of Oxford, had used a cell phone,...
wtva.com
Affidavit: Cory Patterson did not want to hurt anyone
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The federal affidavit filed against Cory Patterson shows some of the alleged communication he had with authorities and pictures of a goodbye message. Patterson is accused of stealing a small airplane from the Tupelo Regional Airport on Sept. 3 and threatening to crash it into a Walmart store in Tupelo.
Wormy Weather: Does an increase of silkworms mean chilly weather is headed our way?
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Our FOX13 meteorologists use all kinds of science and technology to forecast the weather, but some people want to leave it up to a worm that lives in hardwood trees around the Mid-South. Some say those worms tell of a big chill heading our way.
