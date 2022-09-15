ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

‘We can’t remain silent’: Biden stresses necessity of calling out white supremacy at White House summit

By Andrew Feinberg
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04bx2R_0hx91cRx00

President Joe Biden on Thursday said Americans must speak openly about the dangers posed by white supremacy and not be complicit by refusing to talk about the threat it poses to the country.

Speaking at the White House ’s first “United We Stand” summit, Mr Biden told an audience of civil society experts and civil rights activists that the internet has given racial and ethnic hatred too much room to breathe in recent years.

“Extremist violence has been allowed to fester and grow,” said Mr Biden, who noted that US intelligence agencies have found racially motivated violent extremism to be the greatest threat currently faced by the United States.

“I've been around a while, I never thought I'd hear that or say that,” he added.

But the president said it’s “unfortunately” necessary to say that “white supremacy, all forms of hate” have “no place in America ”.

He said critics who say discussion of such subjects is divisive are contributing to the problem.

Quoting his father, Mr Biden said silence in the face of hatred is “complicity”.

“In silence, wounds deepen,” he said. “We have to face the good, the bad and the truth”.

The White House-organised event is aimed at countering what officials describe as “counter the corrosive effects of hate-fueled violence on our democracy and public safety”.

The day-long programme saw the announcement of a “historic package” of actions taken by the Biden administration, as well as “civic, faith, philanthropic, and business leaders” including the launch of a new “citizen’s initiative” against “hate-fueled violence” known as Dignity.US .

The Dignity.US programme will be supported by the presidential centres or foundations associated with former presidents Barack Obama, George W Bush, Bill Clinton and Gerald Ford and coordinated by four White House Domestic Policy Council directors who served under presidents of both parties.

Comments / 1407

Gayla Schmidt
2d ago

For goodness sake Biden, give it a break. He preached about "unity" and all he keeps doing is adding fuel to a fire that they started and keep pushing causing more division

Reply(132)
1048
Reta Regenold
2d ago

He just keeps the division going, trying to trouble. I hope people aren't believing his BS. He knows united we stand, divided we fall and that is his goal. To take America down. Or I should say whoever is writing his teleprompter.

Reply(44)
592
Santa Claws
2d ago

Where was his indignation when "peaceful protests" were destroying cities that have not yet recovered? Recent videos of cities like Portland and Minneapolis show the centers of cities still boarded up.

Reply(36)
474
Related
The Independent

Biden unveils new nickname for Trump fans as he replies to heckler: ‘Everyone is entitled to be an idiot’

President Joe Biden quipped that a heckler was “entitled to be a idiot” when he was interrupted during a speech on Monday.Mr Biden was giving remarks in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to mark the Labor Day public holiday, where he used the nickname “Trumpies” to describe followers of his predecessor.As he addressed the crowd at LaborFest — a family-focused event themed on the labour union promise to “organise for the future — a man could be heard shouting from the crowd.Reporters say that the man was seated near the stage, but it was unclear what he was yelling.The heckler was quickly...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Salon

Trump judge's ruling in Mar-a-Lago case proves Biden was right: MAGA is fascism

It had been little over a week since President Joe Biden called Donald Trump and his supporters "semi-fascist" when a Trump-appointed judge, Aileen Cannon of Florida, proved Biden's point. While most Americans were too busy enjoying Labor Day cookouts to pay much attention to the news, Cannon let loose with a decision breathtaking in its disregard for both the law and the judicial branch's legitimacy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Gerald Ford
Person
Bill Clinton
The Independent

Trump told aides he kept secret documents on Russia over fear Biden would ‘shred’ them, report says

Donald Trump reportedly told his close aides that he felt the need to preserve documents related to the Russian collusion investigation over fears the Joe Biden administration would “shred” them.The documents were part of the federal investigation into Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 elections to sow discord in the US and boost Mr Trump’s chances of winning over Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.A memo declassified by the US justice department in August stated the former president was not prosecuted following the Russia investigation because his actions did not amount to obstruction of justice.During his final days at the White...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne White House#White Supremacy#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Americans#The White House
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden is the real threat to democracy

President Joe Biden is scheduled to give a speech tonight in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia, where he will call his political opponents a threat to democracy and urge everyone to vote for Democrats instead. If Biden wants to see a real threat to democracy, he need only look...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Hillary Clinton Says She'll Never Run for President Again, but Trump Should Be 'Soundly Defeated' if He Does

The two-time presidential candidate and former secretary of state answers the perennial question about another White House bid — and lauds the “gutsy” women fighting for American democracy She's said it before — and she's saying it again. Hillary Clinton will not run for president. Not in 2024. Not ever. As part of her promo tour for her and daughter Chelsea Clinton's new Apple TV+ docuseries Gutsy, the former first lady, U.S. senator, secretary of state and the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee sat for an interview with CBS...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
The Independent

Watch moment Biden heckled by MAGA supporter chanting ‘Let’s go Brandon’

A heckler repeatedly yelled “Let’s go Brandon” as Joe Biden denounced MAGA Republicans and threats of political violence in his primetime address.The phrase has become a Republican code for insulting the president and was shouted repeatedly as Mr Biden gave a speech on protecting democracy from Philadelphia on Thursday.Mr Biden even joked about the heckler using a “bullhorn” and defended their right to voice their opinion.“They are entitled to be outrageous, this is a democracy,” he said. “Good manners is not something they have ever suffered from.”Sign up to our US evening newsletter here
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Hillary Clinton says DeSantis sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard is ‘literally human trafficking’

Hillary Clinton has branded the situation in Martha’s Vineyard “literally human trafficking” after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis unexpectedly flew a group of migrants to the Massachusetts island.The former secretary of state appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Friday morning where she agreed with host Joe Scarborough that the migrants were being “taken advantage of” by Republican lawmakers.The former first lady, who has holidayed on the island for years, said that “no one” with knowledge of the immigration system “wants open borders” but “nobody wants inhumane terrible treatment of human beings either” – as she said that it is part...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

The Independent

846K+
Followers
271K+
Post
408M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy