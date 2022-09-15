DeSantis says Florida ‘not a sanctuary state’ as he defends Martha’s Vineyard migrant flights

Ron DeSantis on Thursday (15 September) defended his decision to fly two planes of undocumented migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, saying Florida is not “a sanctuary state”.

“It’s better to be able to go to a sanctuary jurisdiction and yes, we will help facilitate that transport for you, to be able to go to greener pastures,” the governor said.

He also accused Joe Biden of flying migrants “in the middle of the night” and “dump them all across this country” without warning.

