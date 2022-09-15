clearly you are no oblugated to take care of your coworkers, pregnant or not...but should you become pregnant do not expect the courtesy....
I was unspeakably tired during the first trimester with my twins. I worked as a pastry chef in fine dining, so no sitting down at a desk for me. I slogged through it. I worked on my feet, carrying heavy stuff around and producing until my doctor told me to cut it out at the beginning of my third trimester. Unless you have complications, pregnancy is not an excuse to slack off or expect your co-workers to pick up the pieces.
No one is obligated to wake their coworker up, but there’s something called common courtesy. I guess it’s not that common anymore. I don’t think you should’ve babysat her, but coming back from lunch it would not hurt to give her a little shake. Being pregnant, she really needs her job.
Related
Woman "de-transitions" back to female after living as transgender man for 15 years
Mom Backed for Shutting Down Husband's Attempt to Overshadow Teen Daughter
Man tells girlfriend off for ‘ruining flight’ after eating lasagne on plane – but people are divided
Woman publicly humiliates mom for dumping parenting responsibilities on 17-year-old son
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man Refuses to Stay Silent After Co-Worker Repeatedly Comments on His Weight
Mother Enraged After Finding Out Daughter's Stepmom Stole Her Birthday Money and then Blackmailed Her
'Selfish' Daughter Refusing To Share Lottery Winnings With Her Mom Cheered
Parents of baby who started trying to breathe after doctors decided he was dead lose court fight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman has just discovered her boyfriend of six years is her biological brother
Family trapped inside their home because of daughter's 'bubble baby disease' which means she has NO immune system are given fresh hope - despite most with condition dying by the age of two
My son’s asked to move back home saying he can’t sleep because of his newborn but I’m stunned & my husband is fuming
Double tragedy for family as girl, three, wakes up at her own funeral before dying hours later
Toddler's Wild Reaction to Being Bitten By Cousin Has People in Stitches
Woman who fell asleep in the sun horrified when she woke up and saw her forehead
My wife sawed off my frostbitten fingers in a shed and I sleep in my battered Ford Mondeo, says Sir Ranulph Fiennes
My Brother Says I’m Not “Allowed” to Have Kids Because I Have to Care For His
Mother hospitalised with malnutrition after eating one meal a day so children don’t starve
Mum ‘addicted to tattoos’ says she can’t get a job
Hilarious little girl gives too much information when postman asks where mum is
Pregnant woman refuses to house elderly parents after her delivery
Newsweek
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 26