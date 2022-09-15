David Corn just wrote a new book .American Psychosis: A Historical Investigation of How the Republican Party Went Crazy.Now being I love history and remember all of these Republicans.I always bring up Reagan.He ripped off SS with Greenspan in the tune of 2.8 trillion dollars.He killed out steel companies and unions.Not to mention Iran Contra.But, even if go back into the Carter Administration.Big oil was doing their damage on Carter to get him out of office along with Greenspan.That's exactly what we're seeing now.We have created the ultra rich that now control everything!Vote 💙 Don't vote against your own personal interest.
I would never have guessed in my lifetime that I would actually agree with something Matt gets said they should definitely lose
It’s interesting that the Qanon freaks support someone who was actually hooking up with under age girls.
If Liz Cheney runs for president, I'm registrating as a Republican just to vote for her
