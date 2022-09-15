ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Trump Probe in Georgia Might Lead to 'Prison Sentences': DA Fani Willis

By Nick Reynolds
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago

A Georgia prosecutor told The Washington Post that her office believed a number of former President Donald Trump's associates could see jail time regarding their efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis told the Post that some of the 17 individuals under investigation might have committed offenses serious enough to merit incarceration, with potentially more targets being added to the list in the coming months.

The list includes Trump's friend and former attorney, Rudy Giuliani, as well as more than a dozen would-be Trump electors who produced unofficial records falsely declaring Trump as the winner of the state's election.

"The allegations are very serious. If indicted and convicted, people are facing prison sentences," Willis said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08XN27_0hx91TSI00
An exterior view of the Superior Court building of Fulton County on August 31, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. Fulton Country District Attorney Fani Willis continues to seek witness testimony in her investigation into whether former President Donald Trump attempted to interfere in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Megan Varner/Getty Images

Trump has already faced scrutiny for leaked phone calls in which he appeared to attempt to influence Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" him roughly 12,000 votes, enough to change the final result.

In addition to figures like Giuliani, Willis' office has interviewed others such as Boris Epshteyn, whom the state said in legal filings possessed "unique knowledge" of the Trump campaign's efforts to "submit false certificates of vote to former Vice President Michael Pence and others."

And while not under investigation, others, like Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, have faced continual public scrutiny for their roles in attempting to deliver false electors up to and including January 6, 2021.

A decision on whether Trump could be forced to testify in the investigation could be made "late this fall," Willis added.

The comments come amid a flurry of legal activity involving the former president and his allies regarding the outcome of the 2020 election, which Trump narrowly lost in crucial battleground states like Michigan, Arizona and Georgia.

At the start of the summer, federal agents issued subpoenas to a number of Trump allies in its investigation of his efforts to sway the result in those closely contested states.

Trump associates, like South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, have continued to fight subpoenas from the Fulton County DA's office requiring them to testify in the case, while others, including MyPillow CEO and Trump acolyte Mike Lindell, have found themselves under investigation for their roles in alleged election interference in other states.

Meanwhile, Trump and his family remain under investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James into Trump's real estate business for allegedly inflating the value of their properties. On Thursday, James' office rejected an offer from Trump's lawyers to settle the case, setting the stage for the state to file a future fraud lawsuit against him.

Comments / 263

Bruce Edwards
2d ago

You can’t reason with people who believe something that has zero evidence even after numerous investigations.Trump lost the election.Live with it.

Reply(11)
33
BadScooter
2d ago

The pain, hate, division and terrorism Trump has caused since 2016 will go down as some of the darkest days in this country’s history.

Reply(16)
37
Karen Mosher
2d ago

He deserves what he gets....and then some!! He has caused all his chaos, lies, hate, division etc!!

Reply(17)
65
Related
Salon

Former DOJ prosecutor says Trump's empty folders are "a game changer"

President Donald Trump speaks on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office of the White House, January 28, 2017 in Washington, DC. On Saturday, President Trump is making several phone calls with world leaders from Japan, Germany, Russia, France and Australia. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) On Friday's...
POTUS
MSNBC

Herschel Walker voluntarily brings up a subject he ought to avoid

With 10 weeks remaining before Election Day, Herschel Walker has a great many choices about what he wants to talk about, and which issues he wants voters to be thinking about in Georgia’s U.S. Senate race. With this in mind, as HuffPost noted, the Republican made an odd choice yesterday.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
County
Fulton County, GA
Fulton County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
The Hill

Trump accuses ‘crazy’ former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao of trying to ‘get rich on China’

Former President Trump on Saturday called his former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao “crazy” and accused her and her family of working to “get rich on China.”. Trump’s attack came in a Truth Social post knocking Chao’s husband, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), for saying the GOP might face a tight race to flip the Senate, in part due to “candidate quality.”
POTUS
Daily Montanan

Maybe it’s time to let Trump take the fall he’s earned

Trumpty Dumpty had a great fall And won’t be back to finish his wall. All MAGA’s horses and all MAGA’s men, Can’t put Trumpty Dumpty back together again. The legal, political, and financial troubles for former president Donald Trump have magnified exponentially this week and, as they say in the political world, “the optics are not […] The post Maybe it’s time to let Trump take the fall he’s earned appeared first on Daily Montanan.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Lindsey Graham
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Lindell
Salon

“She is totally in the tank”: Legal experts rip judge’s “profoundly partisan” pro-Trump ruling

A federal judge on Thursday appointed a special master to review documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, citing alleged "media leaks" and rejecting the Justice Department's argument that Trump has no "possessory interest" over documents that are property of the government. Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Trump Campaign#State Attorney General#The Washington Post
Salon

They have him surrounded: Trump now faces legal troubles in three states, plus D.C.

If you just count the number of cellphones seized over the past few months from Trump cronies, you would have to conclude he's in deep doo-doo. Trump is known for eschewing emails and texts — and fuhgeddaboudit when it comes to putting his name on actual sheets of paper, unless they're executive orders banning Muslims and ripping immigrant children from the arms of their mothers.
POTUS
Salon

“Willful sabotage”: Trump ally Roger Stone accuses Lindsey Graham of helping Dems with abortion bill

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) at a press conference on Capitol Hill on Friday, March 5, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Longtime Republican dirty trickster Roger Stone on Tuesday evening accused GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina of helping Democrats hold control of the U.S. Senate during the 2022 midterms.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

'Huge win': McCabe on Trump's special master ruling

A federal judge threw a wrench in the Justice Department investigation into potential mishandling of documents from former President Donald Trump’s White House by granting his request for a special master to review evidence seized from his Florida home last month. Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe weighs in on the development.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker makes bizarre analogy about cows and bulls

Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker made a bizarre analogy about cows and bulls while giving a speech this week during his campaign against incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia. On Wednesday, Mr Walker was giving a speech while on the campaign trail when he gave an analogy about a cow and bulls. “It’s about everybody thinking it’s better somewhere else,” he said. “And I remember talking about this bull that was out in the field and he said six cows with him. Three of them were expecting calves.” Mr Walker, a former University of Georgia running back who won...
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Trump hired a credible attorney, but he had to pay a lot upfront

As Donald Trump’s legal troubles intensified, he was in the market for impressive legal representation. There was, however, an important problem: Respected defense attorneys didn’t want anything to do with the former president. There were a variety of explanations for this — the Republican’s track record of ignoring...
POTUS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
110K+
Post
970M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy