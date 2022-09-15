ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana judge tosses permits for $9.4B plastics complex in “Cancer Alley”

By Associated Press
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CTb91_0hx91FLM00

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana judge has thrown out air quality permits for a Taiwanese company’s planned $9.4 billion plastics complex between New Orleans and Baton Rouge, a rare win for environmentalists in a heavily industrialized stretch of the Mississippi River often referred to as “Cancer Alley.”

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality brushed off its environmental justice analysis while violating the Clean Air Act and the agency’s duty to protect the public, District Judge Trudy White wrote.

Opponents of the plans called Wednesday’s ruling in Baton Rouge a victory for environmental justice. FG LA, the local Formosa Plastics affiliate, said Thursday that it would appeal.

New Orleans infrastructure project caught in the crossfire of Louisiana abortion debate gets funded

“Stopping Formosa Plastics has been a fight for our lives, and today David has toppled Goliath,” said Sharon Lavigne, who founded the group Rise St. James in 2018 to fight plans for the plant. “The judge’s decision sends a message to polluters like Formosa that communities of color have a right to clean air, and we must not be sacrifice zones.”

The judge, who is Black, wrote that for Lavigne and other residents, “the blood, sweat and tears of their Ancestors is tied to the land” once dominated by plantations where enslaved people labored.

Louisiana’s Department of Environmental Quality is reviewing the ruling and has no immediate comment, press secretary Gregory Langley said in an email Thursday.

FG LA wants to build 10 chemical plants and four other major facilities on 2,500 acres (1,000 hectares) in St. James Parish near Welcome, a mostly Black community of about 670.

“I am feeling wonderful” New Orleans nun held captive in Africa speaks out

“FG respectfully disagrees with Judge White’s conclusion,” the company, which intervened in the lawsuit to support the department, said in a statement emailed Thursday. “We believe the permits issued to FG by LDEQ are sound and the agency properly performed its duty to protect the environment in the issuance of those air permits.”

The complex is among current and proposed facilities involved in an Environmental Protection Agency investigation of whether state health and environmental agencies have discriminated against Black residents. And the Army Corps of Engineers has been reviewing its environmental assessment of Formosa’s wetlands permits since August 2021, under orders from a civilian Pentagon official.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and local officials have promoted the project, saying it could generate 1,200 permanent jobs and millions of dollars in taxes.

White’s 35-page ruling said Louisiana’s environmental justice analysis ignored EPA evidence that cancer risk from industrial pollution already makes Welcome “one of the most burdened communities in the United States.”

“LDEQ never weighed the impacts associated with the 13.6 million tons per year of greenhouse gases that LDEQ has authorized … against the purported benefits of the project, and the added environmental burden to already over-burdened majority-Black communities,” she wrote.

Roger Federer announces retirement from pro tennis

And, she wrote in bold italics, the agency “must take special care to consider the impact of climate-driven disasters fueled by greenhouse gases on environmental justice communities and their ability to recover.”

Nikki Reisch, director of the climate and energy program at the Center for International Environmental Law, called the ruling “a win for environmental justice, for climate justice, and for human rights.”

“It sends a clear message to the government of Louisiana and to the Formosa Plastics Group and to states and corporations everywhere: You cannot write off communities or edit out the reality of environmental racism and climate change,” she wrote.

The judge also wrote that the permits would go against EPA standards for 24-hour exposure to soot, also called “fine particulate matter,” and nitrogen dioxide, which contributes to ozone formation.

A new source must provide computer models to show that it won’t “cause or contribute to” violations of the standards or of allowable increases, she wrote. But she said that under FG LA’s modeling “the violations are not even close in some instances.”

The state acknowledged this but argued that EPA memoranda let it could “allow contributions below a level LDEQ determines significant.”

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

It can’t do that, White ruled.

She said the department violated its duty to protect the public by dismissing threats to health as unrealistic “when the record shows the opposite.”

The company’s air quality model shows that emissions would increase violations of air quality standards even if it complied with the permit, and doesn’t explain how that would avoid a requirement to avoid harm to the maximum extent possible, White wrote.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
WGNO

LSU student killed in Friday morning shooting on Government Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a 21-year-old was found shot to death inside her vehicle on Government Street Friday morning. LSU confirmed that the woman killed in this shooting was student Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar. She was a senior studying marketing at the university. Police said […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Federer
Black Enterprise

Students At Jackson State University Forced To Withdraw From Classes Amidst Water Crisis

Students at Jackson State University in Jackson, Mississippi are being forced to drop in-person classes and return home amidst the city’s water crisis, according to CNN. Flooding in the state due to heavy rain on Aug. 29 prompted Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves (R) to declare a state of emergency as thousands of residents went without clean drinking water.
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Alley#Air Act#Taiwanese#Fg La#Formosa Plastics#Rise St James
The Independent

Alabama wants executions by nitrogen hypoxia: What is it?

Alabama told a federal judge that it could soon be ready to use a new, untried execution method called nitrogen hypoxia to carry out a death sentence. The disclosure came Monday at a court hearing over inmate Alan Miller's request to block his scheduled Sept. 22 execution by lethal injection. Miller maintains that prison staff lost paperwork he returned in 2018 requesting nitrogen hypoxia, an execution method that the state has authorized but never used. U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker Jr. asked whether Alabama was ready to carry out executions by nitrogen hypoxia. James Houts, a deputy state...
ALABAMA STATE
Reuters

Family could sell huge Texas oil tracts - sources

Sept 1 (Reuters) - A Texas family which owns 70,000 acres in the Permian basin is exploring options including a sale, putting up for grabs one of the largest family-owned tracts in the heart of U.S. shale country, people familiar with the matter said.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Google
WGNO

WGNO

32K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy