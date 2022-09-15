ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

Fairfield Sun Times

MFPE shares statement after transgender sports rule found to be unconstitutional

HELENA, Mont. - Following a judge’s ruling determining three laws recently passed to regulate activities on university campuses as unconstitutional, the Montana Federation of Public Employees (MFPE) sent a statement. The decision invalidates House Bills 349 and 112 and Senate Bill 319 as passed by the 2021 legislature and...
HELENA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Animal control in Helena captures video of wildlife in town

HELENA, Mont. - The Helena Police Department shared a video Thursday morning from an animal control officer. The video is just 18 seconds long, but shows just what they have to deal with. In the video, two deer are butting antlers in a front yard, and the officer walks around...
HELENA, MT
NBCMontana

Filming continues for 1923 after canceling for air quality

MISSOULA, Mont. — Outdoor filming for the Yellowstone prequel series 1923 continued on Friday in Uptown Butte. Filming was canceled on Wednesday and Thursday due to air quality concerns. Crews battled the elements as light to moderate rain appeared to slow things down. Actors were seen riding on horseback...
BUTTE, MT
Alt 95.7

Oldest Chinese Restaurant In America Is In Montana. Wait. What?!

In 1911 Hum Yow and Tam Kwong Yee founded the Pekin Noodle Parlor, and it's been serving Chinese food to hungry Montanans ever since. When you think about Montana "ethically diverse" isn't usually the first thing to come to mind. That's why when I found out that the oldest operating Chinese restaurant in America was located in Montana. Not only in the Big Sky state, but in the last city you would probably guess. The mining city of Butte (America).
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Granite Co. Medical Center under visitor restrictions

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Granite County Medical Center is under visitor restrictions in long term care due to a COVID outbreak. Currently, there is no visitation for residents, although the hospital is looking into options for family to visit their relatives. The following was sent out by Granite County...
GRANITE COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Rocky Mountain pulls off the upset over Montana Tech

BUTTE, Mont. — The Rocky Mountain Battlin' Bears pulled off a 28-20 upset victory on the road Saturday at Montana Tech. Rocky Mountain quarterback Nathan Dick was outstanding for the Bears before exiting the game late with an injury. The dual-threat athlete completed 17 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown, and rushed it 18 times for 67 yards and two scores.
BUTTE, MT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
406mtsports.com

Trey Hansen rushes for four TD's as Butte shuts out Flathead, 40-0

BUTTE - The Butte Bulldogs played their first home game in three weeks on Friday night as they hosted the Kalispell Flathead Braves at Naranche Stadium. Trey Hansen had a massive night for the Bulldogs as he scored four rushing touchdowns, and Jace Stenson had a passing touchdown, and a rushing score as the Bulldogs shut out the Braves, 40-0.
BUTTE, MT
buttesports.com

Maroons challenge reigning state champs for homecoming

Traditionally, football teams line up against opponents of lesser success reputation to go against for homecoming and look good for the alumni. Butte Central, though, must relish a challenge. The Maroons are taking on top-ranked, undefeated reigning state Class A champion Hamilton for homecoming Friday night in a Western A...
BUTTE, MT

