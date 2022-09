NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Sergio Marxuach, public policy director at the Center for a New Economy in Puerto Rico, about the island's frail power grid. A black start is the process of restoring an electric grid from a shutdown. Puerto Rico faces another one after Hurricane Fiona knocked out all power on the island this weekend. But Puerto Rico's grid was already fragile. Five years after Hurricane Maria left many residents without electricity for nearly a year, the power supply remained unreliable and prone to blackouts in any weather. And many Puerto Ricans are pointing fingers at the private entity which took over the grid last summer.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 13 HOURS AGO