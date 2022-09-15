Read full article on original website
Video of Tanker Outside Mississippi Gov Mansion Emerges Amid Water Shortage
Governor Tate Reeves said that Jackson cannot produce enough water to fight fires or reliably flush the city's toilets.
50 migrants arrive at Martha's Vineyard airport, sent from Texas by DeSantis
Two planeloads of migrants arrived on Martha's Vineyard yesterday afternoon without warning. This marks a new escalation in the political fight over border security. The migrants were flown from Texas on planes chartered by the state of Florida. And just this morning, two busloads of migrants were dropped off outside the official residence of the vice president in Washington.
Fiona is expected to become a hurricane when it hits Puerto Rico
HAVANA — Tropical Storm Fiona was expected to become a hurricane as it neared Puerto Rico on Saturday, threatening to dump up to 20 inches (51 centimeters) of rain as people braced for potential landslides, severe flooding and power outages. The storm already lashed several eastern Caribbean islands, with...
Americans are paying more and getting less as inflation hits home
Susan Morrison knew something was wrong when she bought a new tub of cottage cheese. "I had an old one in the refrigerator," Morrison recalls. "I went to put the new one in and it was like, 'Wait a minute. This is two-thirds of the size. There's a third missing.' "
A look at the tentative deal between freight railroads and rail workers' unions
Freight rail carriers and the unions representing rail workers have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract. The deal includes wages increases and medical exemptions from attendance policies. SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:. A tense start to the week gave way to a big sigh of relief at the White House...
Before migrants were sent to Martha's Vineyard, there were the "Reverse Freedom Rides"
The recent transfer of Venezuelan migrants to Martha's Vineyard resembles the "Reverse Freedom Rides" of 60 years ago, when white supremacist groups bused Black southerners to the North. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. This week, about 50 migrants arrived in Martha's Vineyard from Texas on an airplane. Florida's governor, Ron DeSantis, paid...
The migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard have left, but their stories continue
After spending two days in Martha's Vineyard, nearly 50 migrants, most from Venezuela, have left the island. They were taken to Joint Base Cape Cod, where officials are expected to find them accommodations. We're joined now by Oren Sellstrom, litigation director at Lawyers for Civil Rights. Welcome. OREN SELLSTROM: Thank...
Newly released texts highlight corruption in Mississippi welfare scandal
In 2020, the state of Mississippi arrested several officials linked to one of the biggest public corruption scandals in the state's history. Under former Governor Phil Bryant, more than 90 million in welfare funds were siphoned off for personal use, federal dollars intended to help low-income families instead being used for private investments. This week never-before-seen texts show that Bryant helped secure millions to help legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre build a volleyball stadium. Bryant had previously denied directing welfare funds to the stadium project. Covering all this, Mississippi Today reporter Anna Wolfe, who joins us now to give us the latest. Hey, Anna.
News brief: DeSantis' immigration stand, poll on the economy, King Charles III
What drove Florida's governor to use taxpayer money to move migrants around?. Ron DeSantis drew lots of attention by arranging for his state to pay to transport people to Martha's Vineyard. The move was unusual in several ways. DeSantis wanted to highlight a flood of migrants but didn't seem to have enough in Florida to use as props. So he found some in Texas, where Governor Greg Abbott is already doing this, moving migrants around for political capital. As we've reported, people from Venezuela and Colombia were lured onto a plane, lied to about their destination and left in an elite vacation spot, where they now have shelter. In the end, we should note, the number of immigrants in Florida was the same as before.
How does Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis benefit by putting migrants on a plane?
Rep. Peltola says her Alaskan heritage is interwoven into everything she does
A new member of Congress started work this week. Mary Peltola recently beat Sarah Palin in a special election. Peltola is Yup'ik and the first Alaska Native in Congress. Before her swearing in, Peltola went home to Bethel, a town of about 6,000 people in rural southwest Alaska. KYUK's Nina Kravinsky was there for Peltola's homecoming.
Migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard are being rehoused in Cape Cod
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis flew 50 migrants to Martha's Vineyard Wednesday to protest immigration policy. Local authorities have now moved them to a military base nearby. The 50 Venezuelan migrants who were flown from Texas to Martha's Vineyard this week have been moved again. They're now on a military base on Cape Cod, where Massachusetts authorities say they can be better cared for. Member station WBUR's Simon Rios talked to several migrants, and he joins us now. Simon, thanks for being with us.
Fresh Air remembers jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis
This is FRESH AIR. Jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis died Monday at the age of 87. In 1965, his trio reached the pop charts with a live recording they made in a Washington, D.C., nightclub. That record, "The 'In' Crowd," was the rare jazz single that landed on the Billboard Top 10 list. In 2015, on the 50th anniversary of "The 'In' Crowd," our jazz critic, Kevin Whitehead, told us how that single came to be.
Celebrating the legacy of Peruvian singer Yma Sumac
The late Peruvian singer Yma Sumac would have turned 100 years old this week, a fantastic excuse to examine her legacy and listen to her nearly five octave voice. Now a voice for the ages - whichever age that was. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "MALAMBO NO. 1") YMA SUMAC: What they...
Pilot arrested after threatening to crash plane into Mississippi Walmart and eventually landing in a field, police say
A worker at an airport who stole a twin-engine plane Saturday morning and threatened to crash it into a Mississippi Walmart was arrested after he eventually landed in a field, police said.
We should not being using human beings as pawns, Mass. state Sen. Cyr says
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks Massachusetts state Sen. Julian Cyr, who represents Martha's Vineyard, about the migrants that were flown to the resort island. The community welcomed the migrants. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Fox News was all over this story where host Jesse Watters dwelled on the idea of elite liberals having...
In 'The book of Goose', two French girls write a book that alters their lives
NPR's Scott Simon speaks to author Yiyun Li about her new novel, "The Book of Goose," a story of two French girls who write a book that alters their lives. Agnes and Fabienne are partners in crime, as children can so sweetly be. They're 14 and growing up in a small town in France after World War II, where they look up into the sky and as Fabienne makes up stories and Agnes writes them out. Fabienne was eyes and ears for both of us, she says. With the encouragement of Monsieur Devaux. an older man in the village, they turned their stories into a book, which was published and celebrated in Paris, then London, as a haunting portrayal of children's lives in post-war France. And then they hatch another plot in real life. "The Book Of Goose" is a new novel from Yiyun Li, winner of the PEN/Hemingway Award and author of six works of fiction, including the story collection "A Thousand Years Of Good Prayers." She joins us now from Princeton, N.J., where she teaches. Thank you so much for being with us.
Examining the railway labor deal. Is it a win for both sides?
NPR's Rachel Martin talks to labor expert Art Wheaton, who explains how years of rail cost cuts and consolidation predated a tentative deal that averted a potentially disastrous strike. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. After being battered by the COVID-19 pandemic and bruised by a series of natural disasters, America's supply chain...
Some Christians are using sacred texts to embrace a broader understanding of gender
As some evangelicals push to restrict civil rights for trans people, other Christians use similar sacred texts and traditions to build a theology that embraces trans lives as part of God's creation. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. Many evangelical Christians have pointed to the Bible as the reason they oppose transgender rights....
