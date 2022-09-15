ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Tampa Bay Times

DeSantis wants to keep Venezuelan migrants from Florida. Some may end up here anyway.

Florida may wind up hosting the migrants Gov. Ron DeSantis wanted to keep out of the Sunshine State. DeSantis on Friday acknowledged the migrants Florida flew to a New England vacation island this week never actually stepped foot inside his state. But he insisted that the chartered flights originating from Texas — and paid for by Florida taxpayers — were needed to keep the group of mostly Venezuelan migrants from coming here.
The Independent

Hillary Clinton says DeSantis Martha’s Vineyard flights are ‘literally human trafficking’

Hillary Clinton has lashed out at Ron DeSantis’ for sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, labelling his actions as “literally human trafficking”.The former secretary of state also claimed the Florida governor’s plan only exacerbates the border crossing crisis.“Some politicians would rather not only have an issue - but exacerbate it - to the extent of literally human trafficking,” Ms Clinton said.Mr DeSantis this week flew migrants from Venezuela to Massachusetts and defended the flights by saying Flordia is “not a sanctuary state”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More DeSantis says Florida ‘not a sanctuary state’ as he defends Martha’s Vineyard migrant flightsPrince William and Kate Middleton discuss Queen’s funeral during visit to army baseQueen Consort appears to slip while exiting cathedral with King Charles
Tampa Bay Times

Venezuelans slam DeSantis after migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard

TAMPA — Members of the Venezuelan community and local advocates on Thursday criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who sent two charter planes with undocumented immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard , a traditional summer destination for celebrities and public figures. William Diaz, a community leader in Central Florida and founder of the Casa de Venezuela network in the U.S., said DeSantis doesn’t care about immigrants and he’s only paying attention to the midterm elections in November. Casa de Venezuela promotes democracy and freedom, and helps Venezuelan refugees.
CBS News

Migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard raise legal questions

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has taken credit for flying dozens of migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts. Nikki McCann Ramirez, a news and politics reporter for Rolling Stone magazine, joined Meg Oliver and Tanya Rivero to discuss her new article that explores whether the controversial tactic could be a violation of federal law.
TheDailyBeast

2 Planeloads of Migrants Dropped Off on Martha’s Vineyard by Florida Guv

A pair of charter flights carrying around 50 migrants believed to be from Venezuela landed on Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday, sending local officials scrambling to respond. The arrival of the planes was first reported by Fox News, which cited Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as the stunt’s instigator. “Yes, Florida can confirm the two planes with illegal immigrants that arrived in Martha’s Vineyard today were part of the state’s relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations,” a spokesperson for DeSantis told the outlet. With little information available at first, at least two Massachusetts state lawmakers—Sen. Julian Cyr (D) and...
NPR

How does Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis benefit by putting migrants on a plane?

What drove Florida's governor to use taxpayer money to move migrants around?. Ron DeSantis drew lots of attention by arranging for his state to pay to transport people to Martha's Vineyard. The move was unusual in several ways. DeSantis wanted to highlight a flood of migrants but didn't seem to have enough in Florida to use as props. So he found some in Texas where Governor Greg Abbott is already doing this - moving migrants around for political capital. As we've reported, people from Venezuela and Colombia were lured onto a plane, lied to about their destination and left in an elite vacation spot where they now have shelter. In the end, we should note the number of immigrants in Florida was the same as before.
NPR

News brief: DeSantis' immigration stand, poll on the economy, King Charles III

What drove Florida's governor to use taxpayer money to move migrants around?. Ron DeSantis drew lots of attention by arranging for his state to pay to transport people to Martha's Vineyard. The move was unusual in several ways. DeSantis wanted to highlight a flood of migrants but didn't seem to have enough in Florida to use as props. So he found some in Texas, where Governor Greg Abbott is already doing this, moving migrants around for political capital. As we've reported, people from Venezuela and Colombia were lured onto a plane, lied to about their destination and left in an elite vacation spot, where they now have shelter. In the end, we should note, the number of immigrants in Florida was the same as before.
NPR

The migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard have left, but their stories continue

After spending two days in Martha's Vineyard, nearly 50 migrants, most from Venezuela, have left the island. They were taken to Joint Base Cape Cod, where officials are expected to find them accommodations. We're joined now by Oren Sellstrom, litigation director at Lawyers for Civil Rights. Welcome. OREN SELLSTROM: Thank...
TEXAS STATE
NPR

Checking in with Hurricane Ida survivors, 1 year later

It's been a year since NPR's Sarah McCammon spoke with Tammy and Benny Alexie after Hurricane Ida hit. She checks back in with them to see how they're doing now. Thick layers of smoke are blanketing the American West right now because of wildfires. More than 80 million people on the East Coast are under flash flood warnings. And just about a year ago, Hurricane Ida devastated much of the Louisiana coast. Virtually no part of the country seems immune to the effects of climate change. And the people who face the devastation - they live with it for years after disaster strikes. People like Benny and Tammy Alexie - Tammy, his wife, and their family lost almost everything to Hurricane Ida, including their home in a part of the bayou called Barataria, which was still flooded when we visited a month after Ida hit last year.
LOUISIANA STATE

