Fact Check: Did Ron DeSantis Fly Migrants to Martha's Vineyard for $12m?
Outrage has exploded on social media after news that Gov. DeSantis was said to have spent millions on chartering migrants to Martha's Vineyard.
‘We will not forget it.’ Migrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard — what are people saying?
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office has confirmed it flew migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts as part of the state’s new program.
Charlie Crist Chances of Beating Ron DeSantis, According to Polls
On Tuesday, Crist defeated Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the Democratic primary to challenge DeSantis in November.
Charlie Crist's running mate compared Florida under Gov. Ron DeSantis to 'The Handmaid's Tale'
Democrat Karla Hernández-Mats referred to Florida's Republican governor and lieutenant governor as "Commander DeSantis" and "Aunt Jeanette." Hernández-Mats, who is running for lieutenant governor, was making a thinly veiled reference to dystopian novel "The Handmaid's Tale." She told Insider that Florida laws on abortion, education, and voting led...
DeSantis wants to keep Venezuelan migrants from Florida. Some may end up here anyway.
Florida may wind up hosting the migrants Gov. Ron DeSantis wanted to keep out of the Sunshine State. DeSantis on Friday acknowledged the migrants Florida flew to a New England vacation island this week never actually stepped foot inside his state. But he insisted that the chartered flights originating from Texas — and paid for by Florida taxpayers — were needed to keep the group of mostly Venezuelan migrants from coming here.
Migrants sent by DeSantis to Martha's Vineyard say they were told they were going to Boston and could quickly find work there
Migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, by Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida to troll liberals said they thought they were going to Boston, NPR reported. NPR interviewed three migrants who were part of a group of 50 flown on two chartered planes from Texas to Martha's Vineyard. The island is...
Hillary Clinton says DeSantis Martha’s Vineyard flights are ‘literally human trafficking’
Hillary Clinton has lashed out at Ron DeSantis’ for sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, labelling his actions as “literally human trafficking”.The former secretary of state also claimed the Florida governor’s plan only exacerbates the border crossing crisis.“Some politicians would rather not only have an issue - but exacerbate it - to the extent of literally human trafficking,” Ms Clinton said.Mr DeSantis this week flew migrants from Venezuela to Massachusetts and defended the flights by saying Flordia is “not a sanctuary state”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More DeSantis says Florida ‘not a sanctuary state’ as he defends Martha’s Vineyard migrant flightsPrince William and Kate Middleton discuss Queen’s funeral during visit to army baseQueen Consort appears to slip while exiting cathedral with King Charles
Migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard say they were duped by a woman named 'Perla' who paid them $200 and promised a better life in Massachusetts
Some of the migrants aboard the flights to Martha's Vinyard told Reuters that a woman paid them $200. Florida siphoned $12M to coordinate the flights.
Venezuelans slam DeSantis after migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard
TAMPA — Members of the Venezuelan community and local advocates on Thursday criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who sent two charter planes with undocumented immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard , a traditional summer destination for celebrities and public figures. William Diaz, a community leader in Central Florida and founder of the Casa de Venezuela network in the U.S., said DeSantis doesn’t care about immigrants and he’s only paying attention to the midterm elections in November. Casa de Venezuela promotes democracy and freedom, and helps Venezuelan refugees.
Migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard raise legal questions
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has taken credit for flying dozens of migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts. Nikki McCann Ramirez, a news and politics reporter for Rolling Stone magazine, joined Meg Oliver and Tanya Rivero to discuss her new article that explores whether the controversial tactic could be a violation of federal law.
White House criticizes GOP governors after dozens of migrants land in Martha's Vineyard
The White House is blasting Republican governors who are transporting asylum-seekers to Democratic-led cities. This comes after dozens of migrants were flown to Martha's Vineyard by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Elaine Quijano reports.
WATCH: Crist calls Florida GOP gubernatorial opponent 'DeSatan' in surfaced video
(The Center Square) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist appears to have compared himself to Jesus Christ and Gov. Ron DeSantis to Satan at a campaign event in which he spoke about “decency.”. A video of the comments that was published on several social media channels surfaced from...
2 Planeloads of Migrants Dropped Off on Martha’s Vineyard by Florida Guv
A pair of charter flights carrying around 50 migrants believed to be from Venezuela landed on Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday, sending local officials scrambling to respond. The arrival of the planes was first reported by Fox News, which cited Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as the stunt’s instigator. “Yes, Florida can confirm the two planes with illegal immigrants that arrived in Martha’s Vineyard today were part of the state’s relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations,” a spokesperson for DeSantis told the outlet. With little information available at first, at least two Massachusetts state lawmakers—Sen. Julian Cyr (D) and...
How does Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis benefit by putting migrants on a plane?
What drove Florida's governor to use taxpayer money to move migrants around?. Ron DeSantis drew lots of attention by arranging for his state to pay to transport people to Martha's Vineyard. The move was unusual in several ways. DeSantis wanted to highlight a flood of migrants but didn't seem to have enough in Florida to use as props. So he found some in Texas where Governor Greg Abbott is already doing this - moving migrants around for political capital. As we've reported, people from Venezuela and Colombia were lured onto a plane, lied to about their destination and left in an elite vacation spot where they now have shelter. In the end, we should note the number of immigrants in Florida was the same as before.
News brief: DeSantis' immigration stand, poll on the economy, King Charles III
What drove Florida's governor to use taxpayer money to move migrants around?. Ron DeSantis drew lots of attention by arranging for his state to pay to transport people to Martha's Vineyard. The move was unusual in several ways. DeSantis wanted to highlight a flood of migrants but didn't seem to have enough in Florida to use as props. So he found some in Texas, where Governor Greg Abbott is already doing this, moving migrants around for political capital. As we've reported, people from Venezuela and Colombia were lured onto a plane, lied to about their destination and left in an elite vacation spot, where they now have shelter. In the end, we should note, the number of immigrants in Florida was the same as before.
The migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard have left, but their stories continue
After spending two days in Martha's Vineyard, nearly 50 migrants, most from Venezuela, have left the island. They were taken to Joint Base Cape Cod, where officials are expected to find them accommodations. We're joined now by Oren Sellstrom, litigation director at Lawyers for Civil Rights. Welcome. OREN SELLSTROM: Thank...
DeSantis takes credit: 50 undocumented immigrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard from Florida
A receptionist at Martha’s Vineyard Community Services looked up late Wednesday afternoon to find a group of 50 people – men, women and children – standing in the center’s parking lot. The immigrants from Venezuela didn’t speak English but, with the help of a Spanish translator...
We should not being using human beings as pawns, Mass. state Sen. Cyr says
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks Massachusetts state Sen. Julian Cyr, who represents Martha's Vineyard, about the migrants that were flown to the resort island. The community welcomed the migrants. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Fox News was all over this story where host Jesse Watters dwelled on the idea of elite liberals having...
