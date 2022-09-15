Read full article on original website
12 fall wreaths to greet your guests this holiday season
Pack away your summer decor because fall is just around the corner. It’s time to cozy up and embrace the holiday spirit with pumpkin-spiced scents and all things orange, terracotta, and red. And what better way to do that than with one of our favorite fall decorating ideas – a fall wreath. Adorn your door, mantle, or window with one of these gorgeous fall wreaths and welcome guests into the season in style.
Grocery store employees toss food behind shelves to rot: 'Where did all these fruit flies come from?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I was working at the local grocery store when I noticed something strange: there were fruit flies everywhere. I asked one of my coworkers what was going on, and she told me they had been having a problem with food waste.
Little Passports Subscription Boxes Take Your Kids On Global Adventures (Right From Home) — & They’re 20% Off Now
Of all the subscription boxes to try with your preschool and elementary school-aged kids, Little Passports is one they’ll likely dig into over and over again — or at least that’s how it is for my 5- and 3-year-old. As a person who writes things for the internet, I’ve tried a lot of products with my kids, and one that resurfaces time and time again is their adorable orange Little Passports suitcase that’s jam-packed with stories and activities that inspire them to explore the world. No, really — my daughter has full itineraries planned for trips to Brazil and China based on the contents inside that suitcase. And now through the end of October, you can score 20% off everything on the site with the code SAVE20NOW.
Woman horrified when she finds glass and sand in organic parsley
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Have you ever found something in your food that shouldn't be there? It's an unpleasant experience, to say the least.
marthastewart.com
Our Comprehensive Seasonal Guide to Yard Cleanup
Yards serve as a personal, private oasis, but to keep them that way—cleanup routines are essential. That means tending to their specific needs, depending on the seasons. "For those DIYing their yard, winter is a giant reset button," says Craig Elworthy, founder of Lawnbright, a DIY lawn care subscription company. "The weeds die off and your lawn goes dormant, requiring little attention until spring." This time is ideal to clean up your yard to bring it to its healthy state once the temperatures start to rise again.
This $6 Amazon Find Helped Me Beat My Fruit Fly Battle — and It’s Just So Darned Cute!
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There are some things I take pleasure in knowing a lot about — Travel! Crossword puzzles! French fries! — and others where I’m a reluctant expert. Insect control, though undoubtedly important, falls into the latter category. After years of combatting everything from mosquitos to moths with lots of so-called “solutions,” only a handful have actually worked. So, when I recently found myself fighting a fruit fly issue, I set out on the hunt for a simple, effective answer.
Downy® Releases Its Biggest Innovation in Over 30 Years, Bringing a New Way to Help Remove Tough Odours in Laundry
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- Downy® has announced the launch of Downy Rinse & Refresh™, a new groundbreaking deep-cleansing fabric rinse, which is designed to help remove odour-causing residues 3X better than detergent alone*. With 1 in 3 households claiming malodour as their top laundry issue, Downy created the perfect addition to consumers’ laundry routines to help solve malodour issues in the first wash, every time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005745/en/ Downy Rinse and Refresh™ will be available in Cool Cotton and Fresh Lavender at retailers nationwide. (Photo: Business Wire)
Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.https://scarymommy.com/
