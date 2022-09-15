Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theadvocate.com
Belle of Baton Rouge casino plans $35 million move onto land, will create 200 jobs
The Belle of Baton Rouge is set to become the second local riverboat casino to move onto land after the Louisiana Gaming Control Board on Thursday unanimously approved the Belle's $35 million plan to relocate its gambling operations. The Belle will move the 16,500-square-foot gambling floor into the casino atrium,...
brproud.com
Belle of Baton Rouge Casino poised to move ashore
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- The Belle of Baton Rouge Casino will be moving to land after the Gaming Control Board approved the $35 million plan Thursday. “Well, today the board approved the resolution to allow the Belle of Baton Rouge to go land-based,” said Louisiana Gaming Control Board Chairman Ronnie Johns.
wbrz.com
Officials endorse proposal to extend bar hours on game days, pending Metro Council approval
BATON ROUGE - Officials voted in favor of a proposal to let bars stay open later on nights where LSU and Southern University are hosting football games, though it still has more hurdles to clear before it becomes reality. The Alcoholic Beverage Control Board voted 4-3 Thursday to endorse the...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge used to land big concerts. The River Center wants to bring them back.
When the Riverside Centroplex opened in 1977, one of the first acts to perform in the arena was KISS, then at the height of its popularity. The legendary hard rock band is in the middle of (another) final world tour, one that has already featured concerts in New Orleans, Lafayette and Bossier City. But a show at the Raising Cane's River Center isn't on the schedule.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
Barge collision reported in Iberville Parish Friday night
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Iberville Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness (IPOEP) says a barge collision was reported in the Intracoastal Waterway near Jack Miller’s Saturday morning. One barge is carrying heavy fuel oil, but parish officials say nothing is leaking. The water intake near Jack Millers...
theadvocate.com
Christmas in September: Louisiana filmmaker shooting holiday movie in Baton Rouge area
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas again this September for Daniel Lewis. Twelve months ago, Lewis' Evergreen Films was in Natchez, Mississippi, for the filming of the 2021 Hallmark Channel holiday movie "Every Time a Bell Rings." When shooting wrapped on "Bell Rings," the team moved on to another yuletide project, the Patti LaBelle-starring "New Orleans Noel," also working in Natchez and the Crescent City. It airs Saturday, Dec. 3, on Hallmark.
brproud.com
Where to celebrate National Double Cheeseburger Day in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Can a person ever have too much cheese?. Well, yes. Some experts say that while cheese makes for a great source of protein and calcium, too much of certain cheeses can lead to constipation, weight gain, and even an increased risk of heart disease.
an17.com
World famous Lucky Dogs comes to Hammond
History is being made in downtown Hammond as the New Orleans Tradition of Lucky Dogs will be available for the first time outside of New Orleans in Tangipahoa Parish. Lucky Dogs can now be enjoyed at On the Run, 213 E. Morris Street in Hammond. “We are excited to have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbrz.com
Family and friends of LSU student gunned down on Government Street create memorial in her honor
BATON ROUGE - The family of Allie Rice created a memorial where the LSU student was killed Friday morning while sitting in her car, waiting at a railroad crossing. Family and friends of Allie left pictures, cards filled with memories, flowers, crosses and even some of Allie's favorite snacks at the memorial on Government Street, between I-110 and Park Boulevard.
225batonrouge.com
Electric bike store opens on Perkins Road
Electric bicycle retailer eBike Baton Rouge opened today on Perkins Road, two blocks east of Perkins Rowe. The shop sells electric bikes, which have a motor and rechargeable battery integrated into the frame. Some of the bikes are foldable and light enough to be carried. While they can be propelled using motor-assisted pedaling or fully powered by the motor depending on the model, all allow the rider to disengage the motor for normal, pedal-powered movement.
theadvocate.com
High tea, muffuletta pizza, dynamite tacos, Little Italy: Best things we ate this week
In honor of Queen Elizabeth II, Jan Risher and I celebrated with high tea at the The Cottage Café and Tea Room. There was soup. There was quiche. There was tea. And there were fancy hats. If you want to celebrate the queen like a queen, we recommend the...
brproud.com
Tanker truck overturns on LA 415 late Thursday night
PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – West Baton Rouge Parish Fire District 1 and the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to an overturned tanker truck on Thursday night. First responders were reportedly called around 9:30 p.m. to the accident on LA 415. A tanker truck flipped onto the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
Amite, Comite River flood-fighting projects approved by Metro Council as parishes join forces to clear debris
As part of separate multi-million-dollar projects aimed at improving East Baton Rouge parish flood mitigation efforts, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council unanimously approved two agreements Wednesday to appropriate funds for clearing and snagging the Amite and Comite rivers. The agreements will provide funding to clear debris in the Amite...
Highway 30 corridor economic development district approved
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish has promised to spend more money on infrastructure in an area where many of you are used to sitting in traffic. But they won’t have to raise taxes to do it. The Highway 30 corridor is also the spot for billions of dollars in industrial investments.
theadvocate.com
See what's going into the former Southside YMCA building
The former Southside YMCA building at 8482 Perkins Road is on its way to becoming the second Baton Rouge location of Bayou Braces & Dentistry. Bayou Braces has locations in New Orleans, Lafayette, Harvey and New Iberia. Is there a building under construction or renovation in your neighborhood and you...
brproud.com
Drop off household hazardous materials in EBR, Ascension parishes in October
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — Residents in Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes can drop off their household hazardous materials for one day in October. The collection day for both parishes will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ascension Parish residents can drop off...
brproud.com
Local officials to give out essential hurricane preparedness items
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Local officials will be handing out essential items needed to help prepare residents for hurricane season. The Beat the Heat/Hurricane Preparedness Event item giveaway will include box fans, water, flashlights with batteries, ready-to-eat meals, and PPE items. The event will also have snowballs and jambalaya. The event will be held at Sam’s parking lot on Cortana Place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.
NOLA.com
Killing of LSU student Allison Rice leaves family, friends in shock: 'You can never get over that'
When Allison Rice began her job as a bartender at the The Shed BBQ on Burbank Drive three months ago, her charisma and bubbly personality charmed both coworkers and customers alike. Set to graduate from LSU in May, the 21-year-old marketing major from Geismar was endlessly creative and loved to...
theadvocate.com
Train, 18-wheeler, collide in Donaldsonville; road closure could last hours
A train and an 18-wheeler collided in Donaldsonville on Thursday, closing the intersection of La. 70 and La. 3089, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said. No one was injured, but the railroad crossing was closed for several hours and reopened Thursday afternoon, the office said in a Facebook post. The...
WWL-TV
LSU student found shot to death inside of a car in Baton Rouge
NEW ORLEANS — An LSU student was found shot to death inside of a car on Government Street in Baton Rouge Friday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 21-year-old Allison Rice was found around 2:15 a.m. Investigators said she had been shot several times. An LSU spokesperson...
Comments / 1