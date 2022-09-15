Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Free fitness options in the Triad you might not know aboutThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Bounty offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in North CarolinaPolarbearGreensboro, NC
WXII 12
'Fighting with them': Winston-Salem woman lights city purple for gynecologic cancer
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Are you wondering why Winston-Salem is purple this week? It's thanks to one Triad woman, driven to prevent others from getting diagnosed with cervical cancer — as her mother was. Watch more WXII headlines in the video above. "The bravery of the people diagnosed with...
WBTM
Local CNA Earns Bee Award From SOVAH-Danville
SOVAH Health Danville announced their latest Bee Award recipient on Friday. Annie Stone, who has been a CNA for 18 years is the September Bee Award honoree. Her nomination was submitted by one of her patients who she took care of both physically and emotionally during their recovery. “Annie is a true asset to the Sovah Health team and deserves the highest of commendations for the excellent care and service provided,” according to a quote from the nomination. In a statement from Sovah Health Danville, “Sovah’s Bee Award was created to honor support staff members who continuously go above and beyond for patients and their families.”
WXII 12
Walk to End Alzheimer's events in the Triad have connection to WXII
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Upcoming Walk to End Alzheimer's events in the Triad have a connection to WXII. According to the Alzheimer's Association, Alzheimer's is a "type of dementia that affects memory, thinking and behavior. Symptoms eventually grow severe enough to interfere with daily tasks." Click the video player above...
WXII 12
Register for Salvation Army assistance for this Christmas
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Save the date: The Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem has announced when you can register for Christmas Assistance. Online applications will be available from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 7. It'll be available again from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. Oct. 8. Families from Forsyth, Davie,...
County-wide feeding initiative in 3 Triad counties
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Bold 2 B U Community held its second annual county-wide feeding initiative on Saturday afternoon. Based in High Point, the organization provides grocery services and personal hygiene products to senior citizens, college students and special needs families. The group set up 12 locations in three counties, Guilford, Davidson and Rockingham, […]
Old Gold Black
Faculty group calls for contract workers to be paid a living wage
On Sept. 12, Wake Forward, a group of progressive faculty, sent a letter to Wake Forest University administrators asking the university to review the working conditions of contract workers and to ensure they make at least a living wage. The letter, which was addressed to Wake Forest President Dr. Susan Wente, Provost Dr. Michele Gillespie and Executive Vice President Hof Milam, garnered 159 signatories from faculty, students and staff.
WXII 12
Where to pick apples and pumpkins in North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It’s fall… y’all! That’s right, get to the pickin' and then to all the baking! We’re talking about all things apple cider, cinnamon apples and of course apple or pumpkin pies!. So, grab a basket and get to pickin' those apples...
chathamstartribune.com
Crown to Soul provides a variety of wellness options
For the last eight years. Danville resident Brittany Slade has been providing the Southside community with massage services through her business, Crown to Soul. In a recent interview with the Star-Tribune, Slade explained that Crown to Soul is currently expanding to provide residents with significantly more options, including doula services for pregnant women, along with new wellness offerings, such as guided meditation. Crown to Soul also offers a wide range of wellness products, including scented candles.
'We are looking for talented people' | Guilford County Schools to hold a job fair Saturday
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Triad school districts are still looking to fill dozens of vacant positions outside of teacher openings. On Saturday, the Guilford County School District will host a job fair at the Guilford County bus garage from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair focuses specifically on...
wallstreetwindow.com
Controversial Podcaster Tim Poole Shouts Out Danville, Virginia In Recent Interview During Food Discussion
On a recent live broadcast, Tim Pool, a notable podcaster with 1.5 million Youtube subscribers, 1.3 Twitter followers, and a quickly growing Rumble audience, mentioned our beloved Danville, VA on Sunday. The reference to Danville came during a discussion of how certain fast foods have an adverse effect on men’s...
Chromebook giveaway for kids without digital access in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Chromebook giveaway took place in Winston-Salem on Saturday for children who lack digital access. The giveaway took place at the Forsyth County Central Library and was made possible by DigitalTech Connect, a partnership between Forsyth County Digital Equity and WinstonNet. AT&T donated the 20 Chromebooks that were given to families […]
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Winston Salem
Winston-Salem in North Carolina has a rich and unique history that spans nearly three centuries. This history has created an eclectic city that values art and beauty and works to preserve it in the face of modernity. So don’t be surprised to find a good range of things to do in Winston Salem.
Suitcase full of puppies taken by Good Samaritan to Guilford County Animal Services
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Good Samaritan found a suitcase full of puppies in Guilford County last week and dropped them off with Guilford County Animal Services, according to a GCAS post on social media. When the puppies were found in the suitcase on the side of the road, the case was zipped up […]
‘Armed suspects’ near UNC Greensboro campus; students told to evacuate area
The area listed in the Spartan Alert is a mere .2 miles away from UNCG campus locations such as Lexington Hall and McCormick Hall.
WBTV
Thomas and Friends coming to NC Transportation Museum in Spencer
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - From The NC Transportation Museum: Peep! Peep! Thomas the Tank Engine is coming to town for a limited time and will be hosting events at the N.C. Transportation Museum on September 23-25 and September 30-October 2, 2022. Tickets are now available!. Day Out With Thomas™ is...
Relatives, community speak out after teens found shot dead in Orange County
Investigators announced even while they are waiting for the official medical report, they believe the victims are 14 and 18 year old teens who have been reported missing.
Man killed in Salisbury shooting
SALISBURY, N.C. — A man was killed following a shooting in Salisbury early Sunday morning, the Salisbury Police Department reports. According to police, the shooting happened at around 12:52 a.m. on Old Wilkesboro Road. Police said, when officers arrived on the scene, they found 27-year-old Auburn Odell Clement suffering from a gunshot wound.
WXII 12
37 Winston-Salem Police Department officers and staff promoted at ceremony
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department celebrated the promotions of dozens of officers and staff Friday. Winston-Salem police Chief Catrina Thompson recognized 27 police officers and 10 staff who were promoted in a ceremony held at Truist Stadium Friday. “The one thing that all of our police officers...
wfdd.org
WS/FCS staff raise concerns about state teacher salary proposal
A few Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools staff members say the teaching shortage may worsen if a new state licensing and compensation proposal takes effect. The proposal is called North Carolina Pathways to Excellence for Teaching Professionals. The state’s current salary schedule offers increases for years of experience and education level. This...
WXII 12
If you’re allergic to ragweed, you could also be allergic to these foods
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Ragweed season is here and that means suffering for those with allergies. The symptoms can make you feel miserable from sneezing to itchy watery eyes. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Ragweed is a weed that can produce...
