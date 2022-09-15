ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
digitalspy.com

The Voice UK fans wowed by Anne-Marie live performance

Fans of The Voice UK were left dazzled by Anne-Marie's performance of 'Our Song' on Saturday night's (September 17) episode. After two audience members shouted "sing for us Anne-Marie", the crowd began chanting her name, hoping for a special performance. After some deliberation, the judge dutifully obliged, providing the live...
TODAY.com

Taylor Swift shares candid look behind the scenes of new album

Taylor Swift is giving us an inside look into the making of "Midnights." The 32-year-old artist shared a behind-the-scenes video to Instagram of a compilation of clips of her creating her newest album, including footage singing with glasses of wine, walking through the snow and resting with her cat. Swift...
Extra

Shania Twain Reacts to Kelsea Ballerini Wearing Her Iconic Dress (Exclusive)

Kelsea Ballerini was channeling Shania Twain at the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville. The singer hit the red carpet wearing the iconic white turtleneck dress that Twain wore to the 1999 Grammy Awards. "Extra’s" Alecia Davis spoke to both Shania and Kelsea about the fashion tribute. Shania also talked about receiving the ACM Poet’s Award and an upcoming role on FOX’s "Monarch." Watch the ACM Honors Tuesday, September 13, on FOX.
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert’s Husband Speaks Out About Her Upcoming Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency

Miranda Lambert had an adventurous and fulfilling summer off. She packed up an Airstream and took her husband and her best friend out west to explore to the world she painted in Palomino. They visited Montana, Utah and Wyoming, among other scenic Western locales, over a couple of weeks. She also hung out with her husband at PBR Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. And on August 24, she received the Triple Crown Award at the ACM Honors. Her longtime tour mates Little Big Town paid tribute to their friend with a performance of “The House That Built Me.” The show will air on FOX on September 13.
SheKnows

Miley Cyrus Reportedly ‘Not on Good Terms’ With Dad Billy Ray Cyrus Amid Parents’ Divorce

Growing up Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus shared a close bond, even starring together in Disney Channel’s mega-hit series, Hannah Montana. However, their relationship has reportedly taken a sad turn amid her dad’s split with mom Tish — and right now, there’s no end in sight to the feud. Her parents have had an on-again, off-again marriage for almost 30 years, but the latest separation had Miley taking very clear sides. They’ve even gone as far as to unfollow each other on Instagram, according to The Sun. Apparently, Miley “didn’t agree with some things that her father has done” and the...
ETOnline.com

Noah Cyrus Releases Song Inspired by Parents Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus' Relationship

Noah Cyrus dropped a new single inspired by her parents' near 30-year marriage that ended in divorce. Hence, "Every Beginning Ends." The 22-year-old GRAMMY-nominated singer released the single from her forthcoming debut album, The Hardest Part. In "Every Beginning Ends," she collaborates with Death Cab for Cutie's Benjamin Gibbard. According...
Rolling Stone

Noah Cyrus Finds Her Own Voice

Noah Cyrus opens her debut full-length with a stark lyric: “When I turned 20, I was overcome/With the thought that I might not turn 21,” she murmurs over fingerpicked guitars and whispers of feedback. It’s a grab-you-by-the-throat introduction that is a fitting opening for The Hardest Part, a compact yet emotionally resonant collection of Laurel Canyon-recalling pop from the youngest member of the Cyrus clan. Channeling Cyrus’ recent travails, which include the death of her grandmother, her parents’ romantic problems, and her own addiction to and recovery from Xanax, The Hardest Part is unflinching yet tender. That opener, “Noah (Stand Still),”...
The Boot

Trace Adkins + ‘Monarch’ Co-Star Stun With Emotional ‘Half of My Hometown’ Cover [Watch]

Trace Adkins joins voices with one of his younger co-stars from his new TV show, Monarch, in a new clip that highlights the singer's emotional range. In the clip from the show below, Adkins joins his Monarch co-star Emma Milani to duet on the song, which Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney turned into a No. 1 hit after its release in 2021. Adkins' performance is more understated than on most of his own hit singles as he takes the lower part in harmonizing with Milani, with a simple, effective arrangement lifting their voices.
Outsider.com

Kristin Chenoweth Weighs in With One-Word Response to Brittany Aldean-Maren Morris Feud

The aftermath of Brittany Aldean’s Instagram post in which she thanked her parents for “not changing” her gender when she was in her “tomboy phase” continues to rage on days after the original post. Now even more famous names are speaking out, weighing in on the subject. Among these famous faces is singer and actress Kristin Chenoweth who responded to the drama with a very short but powerful message.
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Had an Embarrassing Slip-Up In Front of Fellow Judge Camila Cabello

As the 22nd season of The Voice nears, NBC is revealing some fun promos for the show. Blake Shelton is back for his 22nd season. And John Legend returns for his seventh. Gwen Stefani returns this year. It’s her sixth season in all, but her first since tying the knot with Blake. And Camila Cabello will serve as a coach for the first time. Previously, she was an advisor on John Legend’s team. It’s often been a path to becoming a coach on the show.
People

Camila Cabello Blocks Gwen Stefani from Taking a Country Singer for Her The Voice Team — Watch!

“Your gift is that you can make people really believe what you’re singing about," Shelton tells The Voice contestant Morgan Myles in a clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE The Voice is back for season 22, and competition between the coaches is already heating up! In a clip from the NBC singing competition series shared exclusively with PEOPLE ahead of its Sept. 19 premiere, singer-songwriter Morgan Myles delivered a blind audition performance of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" that prompted all four coaches to turn their chairs around — and sparked conflict between them. Seconds after Myles, 35,...
Outsider.com

Brad Paisley Delivers Unique ‘Whiskey Lullaby’ Duet With Caylee Hammack at ACM Party for a Cause: VIDEO

Brad Paisley topped the bill at ACM Party for a Cause at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on Tuesday. The fundraising concert benefits ACM Lifting Lives. That’s the “charitable arm of the Academy which works to lift lives through the power of music.” And they raised a bunch. There were live auctions held on stage for audience members to get a chance to sit on stage with each artist on the bill. A group paid $7,500 to sit beside Brad Paisley for his three song set.
