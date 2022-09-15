Read full article on original website
Demi Lovato salutes Nita Strauss as "a badass rock guitarist in a male-dominated field”
Demi Lovato is full of praise for her new guitarist Nita Strauss
digitalspy.com
The Voice UK fans wowed by Anne-Marie live performance
Fans of The Voice UK were left dazzled by Anne-Marie's performance of 'Our Song' on Saturday night's (September 17) episode. After two audience members shouted "sing for us Anne-Marie", the crowd began chanting her name, hoping for a special performance. After some deliberation, the judge dutifully obliged, providing the live...
TODAY.com
Taylor Swift shares candid look behind the scenes of new album
Taylor Swift is giving us an inside look into the making of "Midnights." The 32-year-old artist shared a behind-the-scenes video to Instagram of a compilation of clips of her creating her newest album, including footage singing with glasses of wine, walking through the snow and resting with her cat. Swift...
Extra
Shania Twain Reacts to Kelsea Ballerini Wearing Her Iconic Dress (Exclusive)
Kelsea Ballerini was channeling Shania Twain at the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville. The singer hit the red carpet wearing the iconic white turtleneck dress that Twain wore to the 1999 Grammy Awards. "Extra’s" Alecia Davis spoke to both Shania and Kelsea about the fashion tribute. Shania also talked about receiving the ACM Poet’s Award and an upcoming role on FOX’s "Monarch." Watch the ACM Honors Tuesday, September 13, on FOX.
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Speaks Out About Her Upcoming Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency
Miranda Lambert had an adventurous and fulfilling summer off. She packed up an Airstream and took her husband and her best friend out west to explore to the world she painted in Palomino. They visited Montana, Utah and Wyoming, among other scenic Western locales, over a couple of weeks. She also hung out with her husband at PBR Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. And on August 24, she received the Triple Crown Award at the ACM Honors. Her longtime tour mates Little Big Town paid tribute to their friend with a performance of “The House That Built Me.” The show will air on FOX on September 13.
Miley Cyrus Reportedly ‘Not on Good Terms’ With Dad Billy Ray Cyrus Amid Parents’ Divorce
Growing up Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus shared a close bond, even starring together in Disney Channel’s mega-hit series, Hannah Montana. However, their relationship has reportedly taken a sad turn amid her dad’s split with mom Tish — and right now, there’s no end in sight to the feud. Her parents have had an on-again, off-again marriage for almost 30 years, but the latest separation had Miley taking very clear sides. They’ve even gone as far as to unfollow each other on Instagram, according to The Sun. Apparently, Miley “didn’t agree with some things that her father has done” and the...
ETOnline.com
Noah Cyrus Releases Song Inspired by Parents Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus' Relationship
Noah Cyrus dropped a new single inspired by her parents' near 30-year marriage that ended in divorce. Hence, "Every Beginning Ends." The 22-year-old GRAMMY-nominated singer released the single from her forthcoming debut album, The Hardest Part. In "Every Beginning Ends," she collaborates with Death Cab for Cutie's Benjamin Gibbard. According...
Watch: Kane Brown Makes History as the First Male Country Artist to Perform at the VMAs
Kane Brown made history at the 2022 VMAs by becoming the first male country artist to perform on the award show. During the Sunday night broadcast (August 28), Brown performed his latest single, “Grand”—a fast-paced number that is his most pop-infused yet. “People told him he wasn’t...
Miranda Lambert Shows Off the 'Secret Hideout' Where She Feels Most Creative: WATCH
Miranda Lambert is at the top of her game, and now she's giving fans an exclusive look at the space that sparks most of her inspiration. Located at the Nashville office of her management company, ShopKeeper Management, the intimate "secret hideout" is "where I come hang and write." "This is...
Noah Cyrus Finds Her Own Voice
Noah Cyrus opens her debut full-length with a stark lyric: “When I turned 20, I was overcome/With the thought that I might not turn 21,” she murmurs over fingerpicked guitars and whispers of feedback. It’s a grab-you-by-the-throat introduction that is a fitting opening for The Hardest Part, a compact yet emotionally resonant collection of Laurel Canyon-recalling pop from the youngest member of the Cyrus clan. Channeling Cyrus’ recent travails, which include the death of her grandmother, her parents’ romantic problems, and her own addiction to and recovery from Xanax, The Hardest Part is unflinching yet tender. That opener, “Noah (Stand Still),”...
Trace Adkins + ‘Monarch’ Co-Star Stun With Emotional ‘Half of My Hometown’ Cover [Watch]
Trace Adkins joins voices with one of his younger co-stars from his new TV show, Monarch, in a new clip that highlights the singer's emotional range. In the clip from the show below, Adkins joins his Monarch co-star Emma Milani to duet on the song, which Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney turned into a No. 1 hit after its release in 2021. Adkins' performance is more understated than on most of his own hit singles as he takes the lower part in harmonizing with Milani, with a simple, effective arrangement lifting their voices.
Kristin Chenoweth Weighs in With One-Word Response to Brittany Aldean-Maren Morris Feud
The aftermath of Brittany Aldean’s Instagram post in which she thanked her parents for “not changing” her gender when she was in her “tomboy phase” continues to rage on days after the original post. Now even more famous names are speaking out, weighing in on the subject. Among these famous faces is singer and actress Kristin Chenoweth who responded to the drama with a very short but powerful message.
How Maren Morris Met Husband Ryan Hurd
Maren Morris met her husband Ryan Hurd in 2013 after they both worked on a song for fellow country singer Tim McGraw.
‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Had an Embarrassing Slip-Up In Front of Fellow Judge Camila Cabello
As the 22nd season of The Voice nears, NBC is revealing some fun promos for the show. Blake Shelton is back for his 22nd season. And John Legend returns for his seventh. Gwen Stefani returns this year. It’s her sixth season in all, but her first since tying the knot with Blake. And Camila Cabello will serve as a coach for the first time. Previously, she was an advisor on John Legend’s team. It’s often been a path to becoming a coach on the show.
CMT
Willie Nelson, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, And More Will Be Featured On Rita Wilson’s Upcoming Cover Album
Legendary singer and actress Rita Wilson is taking a trip down memory lane, and she’s bringing several of her industry friends along for the ride. The platinum-selling artist is gearing up to release a cover album titled “Now & Forever: Duets” on Sept. 27. The collection will be filled to the brim with timeless tunes from the 1970s.
Who is VMAs performer Kane Brown, the first male country singer to take the award show's stage?
Kane Brown is making music history this weekend as the first male country music artist to perform on the MTV VMAs stage. As if that was not enough, he is also making history as the first performer to incorporate a mixed reality element from the Toyota stage into his performance, promising audiences something completely new and different.
Camila Cabello Blocks Gwen Stefani from Taking a Country Singer for Her The Voice Team — Watch!
“Your gift is that you can make people really believe what you’re singing about," Shelton tells The Voice contestant Morgan Myles in a clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE The Voice is back for season 22, and competition between the coaches is already heating up! In a clip from the NBC singing competition series shared exclusively with PEOPLE ahead of its Sept. 19 premiere, singer-songwriter Morgan Myles delivered a blind audition performance of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" that prompted all four coaches to turn their chairs around — and sparked conflict between them. Seconds after Myles, 35,...
Brad Paisley Delivers Unique ‘Whiskey Lullaby’ Duet With Caylee Hammack at ACM Party for a Cause: VIDEO
Brad Paisley topped the bill at ACM Party for a Cause at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on Tuesday. The fundraising concert benefits ACM Lifting Lives. That’s the “charitable arm of the Academy which works to lift lives through the power of music.” And they raised a bunch. There were live auctions held on stage for audience members to get a chance to sit on stage with each artist on the bill. A group paid $7,500 to sit beside Brad Paisley for his three song set.
Hear Scotty McCreery’s ‘Nothin’ Right’ From ‘Same Truck’ Deluxe Version
New music from Scotty McCreery is on the horizon. The country hitmaker has surprise-announced an upcoming deluxe edition of his 2021 album, Same Truck. Slated to drop on Nov. 18, the expanded project will include six new songs, including the just-released "Nothin’ Right.”. Co-written by McCreery, James McNair, Jordan...
‘AGT’ Recap: Simon Cowell Raves That No One Can ‘Top’ Mayyas After Their Stunning Performance
The America’s Got Talent season 17 finale kicks off with pole dancer Kristy Sellars. She honors her daughter in her emotional performance, which she only had a week to put together. Her performance gets a standing ovation from the judges and sets the night off right. “That was… wow,”...
