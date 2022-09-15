Read full article on original website
Popculture
Massively Popular Country Music Duo Says Goodbye After Final Performance Together
Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley are parting ways, at least for the time being. After announcing in February that they were "taking a break" from recording music together, Florida Georgia Line performed their final show together at the Minnesota State Fair Wednesday after 12 years as a beloved country duo.
A Drunk Charlie Rich Lit John Denver’s Entertainer of the Year Award on Fire in Protest at the 1975 CMA Awards
At the 1975 CMA Awards, Charlie Rich opened the envelope, pulled a lighter out of his pocket, and set fire to the piece of paper with John Denver's name on it.
Watch Hank Williams Jr. Belt Out His Father’s Country Classic, “Your Cheatin’ Heart”
“Your Cheatin’ Heart” is one of those songs that defines classic country music. Steel guitar, heartbreak, heavy twang, and vocal slides as the lyrics are belted out. Hank Williams wrote the song in 1952. He got the inspiration for the lyrics while describing his ex-wife as a ‘cheating heart’ to his current fiancée, on a car ride from Nashville, Tennessee, to Shreveport, Louisiana.
Johnny Cash Once Gave His Bass Player Money For Lessons When He Realized The Guy Couldn’t Play Upright Bass
You’re a struggling musician who is looking to make some cash in anyway possible, playing small gigs with some house bands here and there. Then, all of a sudden your buddy recommends you to arguably the most influential and recognizable country artists of all time…. Well that’s exactly what...
Luke Bell, Acclaimed Country Singer-Songwriter, Dies at 32
Celebrated singer-songwriter Luke Bell has died at the age of 32. The news was first shared and confirmed by Saving Country Music via Bell's close friend and fellow musician, Matt Kinman. Hours earlier, news broke that Bell had been missing since Saturday, Aug. 20, and had been last seen in...
Linda Ronstadt on the Disease that Stole Her Voice, Her Mexican Heritage and Her Favorite Songs
Almost a decade ago, Linda Ronstadt was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. In 2019, her condition was rediagnosed as progressive supranuclear palsy, a degenerative, Parkinson’s-like disease for which there is no known cure. It robbed her of her distinctive soprano singing voice, ending a career that had made her one of the most popular and accomplished vocalists of her generation. A recipient of 11 Grammy Awards, plus the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016, she’s also in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the recipient of a Kennedy Center Honor.
Guitar World Magazine
How Elvis destroyed his session guitarist's acoustic by kicking a gun out of his bodyguard's hand
The King of Rock and Roll was a keen student of karate, and caused considerable collateral damage while showcasing a move during a session at Nashville's RCA Studios. Baz Lurhmann’s 2022 Elvis biopic offers a rich insight into the life of the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, and has brought his iconic catalog of songs to the attention of a brand-new generation of fans.
Caroline Jones Reveals How Touring With Zac Brown Band Has Inspired A New Chapter Of Music
Caroline Jones has an impressive range of inspirations who she’s worked with firsthand that have helped influence her musical sound through the years, from Jimmy Buffett to Kenny Chesney to Zac Brown Band. There are island vibes, country notes, and hints of rock and roll that all come together with Caroline’s unique personal touches to create her library of impressive and ever-evolving music. Most recently, the Antipodes singer has kicked off her own That Girl In The Band tour in between performing massive stadium dates with Zac Brown Band, and revealed to HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview how being that girl in the band has influenced her new music.
Willie Nelson To Release Live Album, ‘Willie Nelson Live At Budokan,’ In November
That Willie Nelson just does not slow down. He released his 96th studio album A Beautiful Time on his 89th birthday back in April, and now, we have a new live album on the way from the Red Headed Stranger. Produced by Willie’s longtime harmonica player and friend Mickey Raphael,...
Billboard
Songs That Kill: Top Country Murder Ballads
Country music is rich with murder ballads — emotional tales of revenge that often end in some ne’er-do-well getting the comeuppance they richly deserve, frequently at the hands of one of their victims or someone acting on their behalf. The latest entry in the legacy is HARDY’s searing...
Meet Loren Medina: The Latina Publicist Behind Some of Today's Latinx Music Stars
Every successful star has a manager tirelessly pushing that individual's brand behind the scenes, and in our day and age, every bold Latina artist needs a powerful public-relations agent advocating for her. For some of the Latinx rising stars of today, that woman is Loren Medina. The firm she founded, Guerrera PR, Marketing & Management, handles public relations for some of our faves, like Kali Uchis, Omar Apollo, Danny Ocean, and Yendry. What sets these artists apart is their penchant for cutting-edge sound and meaningful lyrics. This is unsurprising since, for Medina, the principle ethos of her business has been maintaining her authenticity and staying true to herself, despite the industry's pressures. And she tries to create an environment where her clients can do the same.
Marcus Mumford review: Frontman confronts his abuse on a solo debut that feels (necessarily) heavy
“How should we proceed / Without things getting too heavy?” asks Marcus Mumford on his first solo album. It’s a reasonable question to ask of both himself and his listeners, because the 10 raw songs on this self-titled record find the singer processing the sexual abuse he experienced as a child. He was apparently so concerned about triggering other victims that he sent all the lyrics to a trauma specialist to ensure he’d “reflected reality”.This doesn’t mean he pulls any punches. The self-described former “fat kid from London”, who started out playing drums for Laura Marling and formed his...
Songwriter U: Jay Joyce and the Power of Mistakes
Parts of this interview are excerpted from Music, Lyrics, and Life: A Field Guide for the Advancing Songwriter, available everywhere, including Amazon and Bandcamp (signed copies). If there’s anything that’s gotten more powerful in the songwriter’s toolbox, it’s the ability to erase blemishes. Writers and singers—especially singers—hide flaws with ever-improving...
Teddy Gentry, Founding Member Of Grammy-Winning Country Band, Arrested
Teddy Gentry, 70, was arrested for second-degree suspicions of unlawful possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Though he was booked at Alabama’s Cherokee County Detention Center at 10:38 am, by 11:06 am he was released that same Monday. Gentry is known as a founding member of the country band...
Why People Mistakenly Think Miranda Lambert Is Related to Frank Sinatra
There's a simple reason why some people believe Miranda Lambert is related to Frank Sinatra.
MSNBC
As drug war is rebuked in #1 album "God Did," DJ Khaled talks Jay-Z, Obama & hits with Ari Melber
DJ Khaled’s new album “God Did” is topping the charts, and he talks to MSNBC anchor and hip hop obsessive Ari Melber about the project and his approach to collaboration. Khaled says Melber's breakdown of Jay-Z's verse on the title track made him listen to it anew - referencing a Beat segment about the lyrics and America's wider drug war, which Jay-Z then released as a separate track, "HOV Did" (available on all streaming music services.) “When you walk into a Khaled room, it’s all pure," Khaled tells Melber, "If I’m excited about a track, you’re gonna feel it. It’s my job as a producer to show them something they might not have seen,” he explains, referring to his approach to curating star-studded albums. This digital exclusive is the full interview, and excerpts aired on Melber's TV show, "The Beat with Ari Melber."Sept. 16, 2022.
Watch ‘The Voice’ Season 22 Coaches Perform a Mesmerizing Cover of Camila Cabello’s ‘Havana’
'The Voice' Season 22 coaches showed off their own incredible voices with a cover of Camila Cabello's 'Havana.'
Rina Sawayama Says Pop Music Became a ‘Way to Fit in’ at School as a Japanese Immigrant
Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, and Gwen Stefani helped bona fide pop star Rina Sawayama connect — and fit in — with her white classmates after her family immigrated to London from Japan. In a new interview with Them, the “Hold the Girl” star shared how the music allowed her to connect with her peers before being fluent in English. Pop was “a way to fit in,” she told Them. “If you’re new to that school or whatever, it can really connect you to the rest of the students.” She said she’d sometimes create imaginary girl groups to connect with her...
From Mellow Man Ace to Bad Bunny – Latin Hip-Hop Throughout History
In the last decade alone, the entire Latin music industry has seen a tremendous transformation. Latin music’s hip-hop genre is no exception, having evolved time and time again since its inception in the 1980s. What can be traced back to West Coast origins, Latin hip-hop was created by a...
Wynonna Judd Reveals Complete Lineup of Guests for Judds’ Final Tour
Fans of the Judds now know who will be filling in for the late Naomi Judd during the duo's Final Tour this fall. Five country women were previously announced as special guests on the Final Tour, which begins on Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A sixth artist has been added, and each woman has been attached to certain shows. A full list is available below. Martina McBride is set to open all 11 shows.
