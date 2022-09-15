ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

kclu.org

Unemployment up statewide, and in Tri-Counties

Just released figures show a spike in unemployment on the Central and South Coasts, as well as statewide. Ventura County’s jobless rate went from 3.2% in July, to 3.5% in August. Santa Barbara showed a month-to-month increase from 2.8% to 2.9%. And, the unemployment rate in San Luis Obispo...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
'Strangest Senate race in America' roils Utah politics

KUER politics reporter Saige Miller joins Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee to discuss the race between former presidential candidate Evan McMullin and Republican incumbent Mike Lee. Democrats are supporting McMullin, who is a conservative. Lee endorsed McMullin in the 2016 presidential race against Donald Trump, but then developed a...
UTAH STATE

