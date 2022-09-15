Read full article on original website
kclu.org
Local non-profit focuses on helping undocumented residents when disaster hits
For the first time, leaders from over 30 grassroots immigrant-serving organizations across California that responded to the pandemic and other disasters will get together for the summit. "805 UndocuFund was created in 2018 when the Thomas Fire hit Santa Barbara County and Ventura Counties," explained María Melo, Executive Director of...
kclu.org
Program to provide free first year of college for some Central Coast students gets major grant
A foundation giving some Central Coast high school students the chance to get their first year of college for free got a major grant from a utility company. The Allan Hancock Foundation received $50,000 from the PG&E Foundation. The money is going to what’s known as the Hancock Promise endowment....
kclu.org
Unemployment up statewide, and in Tri-Counties
Just released figures show a spike in unemployment on the Central and South Coasts, as well as statewide. Ventura County’s jobless rate went from 3.2% in July, to 3.5% in August. Santa Barbara showed a month-to-month increase from 2.8% to 2.9%. And, the unemployment rate in San Luis Obispo...
kclu.org
'Strangest Senate race in America' roils Utah politics
KUER politics reporter Saige Miller joins Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee to discuss the race between former presidential candidate Evan McMullin and Republican incumbent Mike Lee. Democrats are supporting McMullin, who is a conservative. Lee endorsed McMullin in the 2016 presidential race against Donald Trump, but then developed a...
