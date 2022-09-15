ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Comments / 2

Related
WALB 10

6 Albany heroes honored at AMA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, six Albany heroes were honored at the Albany Museum of Art’s Hometown Black Heroes’ Day. The day was formed to recognize those brave men and women who fought for justice and change in the Good Life City. Many who attended the event...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany man concerned over high utility bills

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Utilities are generally higher for everyone during the warmer months because AC units are working overtime. But one Albany man is claiming that he’s being overcharged and unheard by the city. Desmond Searcy said he would like to see Albany provide more electric companies to...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Black Medical Heroes Exhibit featured in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There’s just one month left to visit Albany’s Unsung: African- American Medical Heroes of Southwest Georgia exhibit. The exhibit showcases Black Albany locals who contributed greatly to the medical field. The exhibit was first brought to Albany during Black History Month this year but...
ALBANY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, GA
Government
City
Albany, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WALB 10

Construction of Lee Co. Medical Center could start mid-December

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Development Authority announced Friday it will issue bonds to pay for the Lee County Medical Center with construction approved to start after mid-December. A public hearing was held to announce the finance plan. The Lee County Development Authority approved the plan and will...
LEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

University of Georgia to sell Lake Blackshear property

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The University of Georgia is selling the Lake Blackshear property that they’ve owned for quite some time. Dale Greene, Dean of the University of Georgia Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources, said they have an interesting development with very nice lakefront property in South Georgia, that has been in the care of the University of Georgia.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Albany Aldi to open on September 29

ALDI, the value leader among U.S. grocery stores for 10 years running*, is opening its first store in Albany. The new store is part of the retailer’s aggressive expansion plan to open approximately 100 new stores in 2021 across the country. The Albany store is located at 2816 Nottingham...
ALBANY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Of Albany#Hospital#Hpc#Cannon
WALB 10

Rylander Theatre returns to pre-pandemic operations

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A well-known Americus theatre is gearing up to raise the curtain again, after COVID-19 cases caused it to shut down. The Rylander Theatre of Americus has been a staple in the community and is returning back to pre-pandemic operations. “You know, there’s a lot of people...
AMERICUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WALB 10

AAPHC using new technology to determine skin cancer

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Area Primary Health Care is using technology to determine if someone may have skin cancer. They’re doing this at their medical center in Lee County. They’re using this new technology to give patients some answers, but also to lower the number of patients dermatologists...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Coronavirus

Dougherty Co. Health Department’s COVID testing kiosk up and running. The “test and go” COVID test kiosk opened to the public in August. This is the only test kit kiosk in Albany that dispenses PCR test kits. New COVID booster offered at all South Health District health...
ALBANY, GA
13WMAZ

Supply chain woes hurt rural Piggly Wiggly in Unadilla

UNADILLA, Ga. — Many stores are still being hit by supply chain issues that started during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's especially challenging for grocery stores located in rural areas like Dooly County. Dollean Fields lives in Unadilla. She used to be able to walk to the Piggly Wiggly and...
UNADILLA, GA
WCTV

ROAD WORK ALERT: Decatur County SR 253 Spur resurfacing starting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Georgia Department of Transportation announced Decatur County State Route (SR) 253 Spur resurfacing is scheduled to begin Friday. Road work will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weather permitting. Work days will be Monday through Friday, but may be done on Saturday if it...
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Cairo’s first Hispanic festival celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Cairo held its first Hispanic Heritage Festival on Saturday. The event brought the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month downtown. It started at 11 a.m. with a parade and ended with live music and foods from many Hispanic cultures. “We have a lot of Hispanics here. You...
CAIRO, GA
WALB 10

Tift Theater cancels Hodgetwins Show due to LGBTQ+ content

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -Comedians scheduled to perform at the Tift Theater said their private event was canceled because of their content. The Hodgetwin brothers-- Keith and Kevin Hodge-- are known as the “Conservative Twins.”. The content was specifically on the LGBTQ+ community. Now, several people are upset that the...
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

First Alert Weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Easterly flow will promote the dry weather to stick around for the rest of the weekend, so expect minimal rain chances for the rest of the night into Sunday. Mostly clear skies for tonight with lows in the middle the to upper 60s. Sunny weather will stick around for most of the day, but there will be a slight opportunity for rain mainly east of I-75 as the east coast sea breeze pushes eastward. Rain chances for areas to the east will be around a 20% to 40% chance for rain, but areas west of I-75 will virtually have a 0% chance for Sunday. However, no matter where you are temperatures will be seasonal tomorrow with those in the highs getting into the upper 80s And maybe some low 90s.
ALBANY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy