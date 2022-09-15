Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Jim Thome's 500th Career Home Run Was Like No OtherIBWAAChicago, IL
Schmaltz Delicatessen - Restaurant Review - Lisle, ILChicago Food KingLisle, IL
Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?Chicago Food KingRiver Grove, IL
Chicago guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to some residentsBeth TorresChicago, IL
White Sox Take Must-Win Game 8-2 Behind Lance Lynn and Five Homers
The Chicago White Sox played what felt like an elimination game in Cleveland Thursday afternoon. This was a makeup game from a rainout on August 21. A loss would have clinched the season series for the Guardians and dropped the Sox five games back of first place. The White Sox offense and starter Lance Lynn came through in a big way to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Albert Pujols hits 698th homer, helps Cards beat Reds 6-5
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 698th home run, a tying two-run drive in the sixth inning that sparked the St. Louis Cardinals over the Cincinnati Reds 6-5 on Friday night. Pujols hit a first-pitch slider from Raynel Espinal 427 feet into the left-field stands for his...
White Sox keep finding ways to win down the home stretch
DETROIT -- The 4-3, 11-inning victory for the White Sox over the Tigers Saturday night was far from smooth sailing for the South Siders. Davis Martin, who was scheduled to start Sunday in place of an injured Michael Kopech, found out early on Saturday he was taking the mound that night in place of Johnny Cueto, who was under the weather. White Sox closer Liam Hendriks got two big outs in the 10th to strand the potential wining run for Detroit at third.
Chapman homers twice as Blue Jays power up in WC race
TORONTO -- There’s a quietness to everything that Matt Chapman does. It’s in the way his body moves through brilliant defensive plays, making the remarkable seem relaxing. It’s in his voice, his nature and the way that teammates look to him in the clubhouse. It only makes sense that his offensive numbers have crept up on people this season, but performances like Friday’s are too loud to hide.
Tigers let the Sox know they're no easy out
DETROIT -- The Tigers were officially eliminated from playoff contention this week, so as he did last year, manager A.J. Hinch held a team meeting before Friday’s 3-2, 10-inning win over the White Sox to discuss it. He talked about the need for improvement, both from the team and from himself.
Martinez wins it after Sox work 4 walks to rally back
BOSTON -- After watching his teammates take a walk around the park to tie Friday night’s game against the Royals, J.D. Martinez had just one request of himself as he got ready to see the first pitch from righty Scott Barlow with two outs in the bottom of the eighth.
TA takes BP as he eyes late-season return
DETROIT -- Tim Anderson made solid connections on more than a few swings Friday night at Comerica Park, looking like the American League batting title winner from 2019 and one of the steadiest hitters in the game over the past four seasons. Unfortunately for the White Sox, those swings took...
It's all coming up Correa in crunch time for Twins
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park’s Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The outfield depth is in tatters with Byron Buxton out, a dinged-up Max Kepler on the bench, Kyle Garlick headed to the injured list, and youngsters Alex Kirilloff and Trevor Larnach having missed most of the year. The starting rotation is depleted but slowly mending. Even iron man Jorge Polanco is in his second IL stint of the season.
After eight-hit day, Rosario walks it off -- on error
CLEVELAND -- The Guardians knew they needed to find a way to win Saturday night. The team had nine innings under its belt before the first pitch of what became a near five-and-a-half hour, 15-inning marathon in the nightcap of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Twins. Cleveland had a five-run lead heading into the eighth, before Minnesota rallied to tie it up and force extra innings. But thanks to a combined effort from Kirk McCarty, who kept the Guardians alive in the last three frames, and Amed Rosario, who pushed across the winning run, Cleveland came out on top, 7-6.
Much like breakfast, Blackmon's triple a treat for Rox
CHICAGO -- Charlie Blackmon’s Saturday began with black coffee and a glazed donut. “Classic. I’m not very exotic when it comes to my breakfast foods,” he quipped. It was brought to him by Rockies rookies on their annual breakfast excursion -- game uniform, all but spikes -- during trips to Wrigley Field. The trip was funded by Blackmon. At the register in the crowded shop, the barista smiled at shortstop Alan Trejo, who delivered the money, and gave a discount.
On fast track in '22, Domínguez heads to Fall League
Jasson Domínguez, one of the most hyped international prospects, will play in the Arizona Fall League this offseason, representing the New York Yankees. Domínguez is slated to make his Fall League debut on Oct. 3 for the Mesa Solar Sox. The Solar Sox will be composed of prospects...
How Judge can win a Triple Crown
For Triple Crown enthusiasts, the focus has shined on the National League, where Paul Goldschmidt remains a contender in all three categories. But it’s possible that an AL Triple Crown could sneak up on us in the final weeks. The reason? It’s the same slugger who has already captivated...
'We're having a blast': Guardians rally for win, pad lead
CLEVELAND -- Nearly half the Guardians’ roster was huddled around a television in the home clubhouse to watch the ending of the White Sox-Tigers game on Friday night. This was the position the Guardians knew they could be in at this point in the season, despite the doubts that piled in from the outside. Cleveland had wrapped up a 4-3 comeback victory over the Twins at Progressive Field just minutes prior and it was rooting hard to not only gain a game over one AL Central competitor, but two.
Heads up! Kwan OK after foul ball ricochets off his noggin
CLEVELAND -- Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan has made his fair share of impressive plays in foul territory over the last few weeks, but none have ended like his attempt on Friday night. In the series opener against the Twins at Progressive Field, Kwan attempted to make a catch on...
Bieber's hot arm, J-Ram's birthday HR guide Guardians in G1
CLEVELAND -- There’s no question that the Guardians have found ways to benefit from their youth more often than letting it hinder their success. But if this team wants to make it into the postseason, it needs its veterans to lead the way, which is exactly what happened on Saturday afternoon.
Rays show off depth in bullpen-game win
ST. PETERSBURG -- When the Rays are at their best, playing like they hope to be down the stretch and into October, they’re getting contributions from up and down the roster. They aren’t beating teams with superstar performances -- they’re wearing down opponents with depth. It’s a...
Offense erupts at Fenway after roster shakeup
BOSTON -- On Aug. 30, Nick Pratto recorded his first career multihomer game in the Royals’ win over the White Sox. The offensive outburst came just days after the rookie snapped an 0-for-21 skid in his second stint with Kansas City after being called up on July 22. Just...
Martínez fans 6, but can't contain Astros
HOUSTON -- Adrián Martínez struggled with his command on Friday night, and it cost him. Martínez was tagged for four runs on four hits -- all solo home runs -- and Oakland’s offense was quieted by Justin Verlander and Houston’s bullpen in a 5-0 loss to the Astros at Minute Maid Park.
Yordan's 3-HR game punches Astros' 6th straight postseason ticket
HOUSTON -- Any concerns about Yordan Alvarez’s hand ailment, which hampered the slugger over the past two months, went away as he bashed three homers in a game for the second time in his career. His 34th, 35th and 36th dingers of the season led the Astros to a 5-0 win over the A’s on Friday night at Minute Maid Park.
Nats blast 4 'sexy' home runs ... all to left
WASHINGTON -- The Nationals’ four solo home runs on Saturday were in good company -- with each other. Lane Thomas, Luke Voit, Victor Robles and Alex Call went yard in the Nats’ 5-3 win over the Marlins at Nationals Park. Each of Washington's homers landed in the same spot: left-center field in and around the visitors’ bullpen.
