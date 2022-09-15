ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

carolinacoastonline.com

Anastasia Rave, 33; no service

Anastasia Mary Catharine Rave, 33, of Greensboro, NC, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital. She was an accomplished musician and graduated from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. Anastasia will be remembered for her brilliance, artistry and sense of humor. She is...
WFMY NEWS2

Savor every moment: My 2 Cents

GREENSBORO, N.C. — My family recently celebrated my mom's 60th birthday. It was a wonderful time gathering with family, friends, and sorority sisters. Not to mention, everyone looked beautiful for this all-white attire event. Sixty is a major milestone. I read that 60 means freebies and endless discounts. Turning...
WFMY NEWS2

‘We loved her deeply’: Professor at Bennett College dies

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A professor who taught at Bennett College has died. Tennille Foust died Tuesday morning, according to Bennett College. "Our hearts are very heavy. One of our beloved angels earned her heavenly wings today. Tennille Foust, professor, director, producer, chief student advocate, colleague, friend, and auntie to Bennett students. We loved her deeply and she loved us,” read a statement from Bennett College sent to WFMY News 2.
Norm Macdonald
Nicole Byer
Ali Wong
Jerrod Carmichael
Trevor Noah
Jordan Klepper
WBTV

Thomas and Friends coming to NC Transportation Museum in Spencer

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - From The NC Transportation Museum: Peep! Peep! Thomas the Tank Engine is coming to town for a limited time and will be hosting events at the N.C. Transportation Museum on September 23-25 and September 30-October 2, 2022. Tickets are now available!. Day Out With Thomas™ is...
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Winston Salem

Winston-Salem in North Carolina has a rich and unique history that spans nearly three centuries. This history has created an eclectic city that values art and beauty and works to preserve it in the face of modernity. So don’t be surprised to find a good range of things to do in Winston Salem.
FOX8 News

Amazon facility proposed for Greensboro canceled

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article incorrectly described the plans for the proposed fulfillment center in Greensboro. Plans for this center were not finalized. We apologize for the error. GREENSBORO, N.C. – A planned fulfillment center in Greensboro is among dozens nationally that Amazon is either closing, canceling or delaying, CNBC reported. The report […]
News Argus

900 #2D Hanahan Ct

Beautiful 3 BD/ 2 BATH Condo Ready this coming November 2022! - Move in to this beautiful condo located in Charlestowne Crossing! One level home, Walk-in closet in Master BR. Spacious bathrooms and laundry room. Call today to get more information!. Currently accepting applications. Call Triad Properties @ 336-907-8748!. WE...
News Argus

228 Cabot Drive

228 Cabot Drive Winston Salem, NC 27103 - Beautiful, UPDATED 4 bedroom home now available to rent! This home has been refreshed with new hardwood floors on main level, stainless steel appliances, new carpet on the second floor, modern bathroom tile and granite countertops. First floor offers an open floor plan family room and kitchen, formal dining room and half bath. Sliding glass door leads to exterior covered patio. Primary bedroom suite, loft area, 3 additional bedrooms, full bathroom and laundry room are located on the second floor. Main level two car garage. Desirable location between Winston Salem and Clemmons! Minutes away from both Interstate 40 and NC Highway 421. Please contact Tracy Jackson with Knight Property Group, LLC at 804-301-9986 with any questions and to schedule showings.
News Argus

801 Knollwood Street

ARDMORE! 801 Knollwood! - Absolutely darling 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Ardmore! Living room with decorative fireplace (not safe for fires), nice eat-in kitchen with built-in corner hutch, den, basement, 2-car garage plus attic storage. Lots of nice wood floors, some carpet and some vinyl. Includes stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Washer/dryer connections. Central air and central gas heat. No pets; no inside smoking. Tenant pays electric, gas, water, sewer and stormwater.
News Argus

603-619 W. 23rd Street & 2322-2336 N. Cherry Street

2334-D N. Cherry Street - 2 bedroom 1 bath electric heat. lvp throughout with carpet in bedrooms. Stove /Refrigerator included. Call our office if you are interested at 336-722-1137!. We conditionally allow pets with a onetime, non-refundable pet fee. Dog breed must be approved. Apartments have a 20 LB weight...
WBTM

Local CNA Earns Bee Award From SOVAH-Danville

SOVAH Health Danville announced their latest Bee Award recipient on Friday. Annie Stone, who has been a CNA for 18 years is the September Bee Award honoree. Her nomination was submitted by one of her patients who she took care of both physically and emotionally during their recovery. “Annie is a true asset to the Sovah Health team and deserves the highest of commendations for the excellent care and service provided,” according to a quote from the nomination. In a statement from Sovah Health Danville, “Sovah’s Bee Award was created to honor support staff members who continuously go above and beyond for patients and their families.”
DANVILLE, VA

