Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Free fitness options in the Triad you might not know aboutThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Bounty offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in North CarolinaPolarbearGreensboro, NC
Mary J. Blige sets the tone on opening night of ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ Tour
Mary J. Blige, set the stage ablaze this weekend with her Good Morning Gorgeous Tour in Greensboro, NC. Presented by Hologic, the event was held at the Greensboro Coliseum. R&B singers, Ella Mai and Queen Naija also graced the stage before Blige performed to a packed house. Prior to Blige...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Mary J. Blige in Greensboro on Saturday. Meet the ‘village’ bringing her to NC.
GREENSBORO — Royalty is in North Carolina. Mary J. Blige, the “queen of hip-hop soul,” will open her “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour on Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum. Platinum-selling, Grammy Award-winning artist Ella Mai and platinum-selling rising star Queen Naija will join her as special...
WRAL
Siler City, the town where Mayberry's 'Aunt Bee' lived out her retirement
Actress Frances Bavier retired to Siler City after the series ended and became friends with a man in town whose daughter has written a book about that special friendship. Today, people leave pickles on Aunt Bee's gravestone in Siler City in honor of a particularly favorite episode from the show.
wschronicle.com
Local promoters have something for the grown-up and sexy crowd during homecoming
Homecoming season is approaching and many people will be flocking to Winston-Salem the week of Oct. 17. To help kick off the festivities, the S & L Group and Harlem Beer are throwing an event called The Ultimate Ramily Homecoming Day/Night Palooza on Sept. 30 at Simply Sonya’s from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.
carolinacoastonline.com
Anastasia Rave, 33; no service
Anastasia Mary Catharine Rave, 33, of Greensboro, NC, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital. She was an accomplished musician and graduated from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. Anastasia will be remembered for her brilliance, artistry and sense of humor. She is...
Savor every moment: My 2 Cents
GREENSBORO, N.C. — My family recently celebrated my mom's 60th birthday. It was a wonderful time gathering with family, friends, and sorority sisters. Not to mention, everyone looked beautiful for this all-white attire event. Sixty is a major milestone. I read that 60 means freebies and endless discounts. Turning...
‘We loved her deeply’: Professor at Bennett College dies
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A professor who taught at Bennett College has died. Tennille Foust died Tuesday morning, according to Bennett College. "Our hearts are very heavy. One of our beloved angels earned her heavenly wings today. Tennille Foust, professor, director, producer, chief student advocate, colleague, friend, and auntie to Bennett students. We loved her deeply and she loved us,” read a statement from Bennett College sent to WFMY News 2.
Bowman Gray being resurfaced after crews discover 'premature deterioration'
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Each summer, thousands of race fans fill the stands of Winston-Salem's historic Bowman Gray Stadium. But, after just one racing season on a new surface, city leaders say they have found several areas of "premature deterioration" to the track. This has prompted contractors to return to...
WBTV
Thomas and Friends coming to NC Transportation Museum in Spencer
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - From The NC Transportation Museum: Peep! Peep! Thomas the Tank Engine is coming to town for a limited time and will be hosting events at the N.C. Transportation Museum on September 23-25 and September 30-October 2, 2022. Tickets are now available!. Day Out With Thomas™ is...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Winston Salem
Winston-Salem in North Carolina has a rich and unique history that spans nearly three centuries. This history has created an eclectic city that values art and beauty and works to preserve it in the face of modernity. So don’t be surprised to find a good range of things to do in Winston Salem.
Amazon facility proposed for Greensboro canceled
CORRECTION: A previous version of this article incorrectly described the plans for the proposed fulfillment center in Greensboro. Plans for this center were not finalized. We apologize for the error. GREENSBORO, N.C. – A planned fulfillment center in Greensboro is among dozens nationally that Amazon is either closing, canceling or delaying, CNBC reported. The report […]
News Argus
900 #2D Hanahan Ct
Beautiful 3 BD/ 2 BATH Condo Ready this coming November 2022! - Move in to this beautiful condo located in Charlestowne Crossing! One level home, Walk-in closet in Master BR. Spacious bathrooms and laundry room. Call today to get more information!. Currently accepting applications. Call Triad Properties @ 336-907-8748!. WE...
News Argus
228 Cabot Drive
228 Cabot Drive Winston Salem, NC 27103 - Beautiful, UPDATED 4 bedroom home now available to rent! This home has been refreshed with new hardwood floors on main level, stainless steel appliances, new carpet on the second floor, modern bathroom tile and granite countertops. First floor offers an open floor plan family room and kitchen, formal dining room and half bath. Sliding glass door leads to exterior covered patio. Primary bedroom suite, loft area, 3 additional bedrooms, full bathroom and laundry room are located on the second floor. Main level two car garage. Desirable location between Winston Salem and Clemmons! Minutes away from both Interstate 40 and NC Highway 421. Please contact Tracy Jackson with Knight Property Group, LLC at 804-301-9986 with any questions and to schedule showings.
News Argus
801 Knollwood Street
ARDMORE! 801 Knollwood! - Absolutely darling 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Ardmore! Living room with decorative fireplace (not safe for fires), nice eat-in kitchen with built-in corner hutch, den, basement, 2-car garage plus attic storage. Lots of nice wood floors, some carpet and some vinyl. Includes stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Washer/dryer connections. Central air and central gas heat. No pets; no inside smoking. Tenant pays electric, gas, water, sewer and stormwater.
News Argus
603-619 W. 23rd Street & 2322-2336 N. Cherry Street
2334-D N. Cherry Street - 2 bedroom 1 bath electric heat. lvp throughout with carpet in bedrooms. Stove /Refrigerator included. Call our office if you are interested at 336-722-1137!. We conditionally allow pets with a onetime, non-refundable pet fee. Dog breed must be approved. Apartments have a 20 LB weight...
CBS Sports
Watch Duke vs. North Carolina A&T: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The North Carolina A&T Aggies are staring down a pretty large 30.5-point disadvantage in the spread for Saturday's game. They will head out on the road to face off against the Duke Blue Devils at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. Duke will be strutting in after a win while the Aggies will be stumbling in from a loss.
WBTM
Local CNA Earns Bee Award From SOVAH-Danville
SOVAH Health Danville announced their latest Bee Award recipient on Friday. Annie Stone, who has been a CNA for 18 years is the September Bee Award honoree. Her nomination was submitted by one of her patients who she took care of both physically and emotionally during their recovery. “Annie is a true asset to the Sovah Health team and deserves the highest of commendations for the excellent care and service provided,” according to a quote from the nomination. In a statement from Sovah Health Danville, “Sovah’s Bee Award was created to honor support staff members who continuously go above and beyond for patients and their families.”
fox46.com
West Cabarrus football game resumes after fans evacuate bleachers
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A high school football game in Concord was able to resume Friday night after fans evacuated the bleachers, Cabarrus County Schools said on Saturday. West Cabarrus was hosting South Iredell Friday night when in the midst of the game, there was a...
Duke battles NC A&T in college football action
Check out photos from the Aggies against the Blue Devils in Durham, NC, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
Statesville Record & Landmark
'Disappear the women closest to you': Threat to judge means former Greensboro coach will serve extra time
GREENSBORO — A former Northern Guilford High School basketball coach and Greensboro businessman will serve an extra year and three months in prison after pleading guilty to mailing a threatening letter to a judge while behind bars, federal officials said this week. Stan Kowalewski was previously convicted on 22...
