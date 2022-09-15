Read full article on original website
The relative calm of the 2022 hurricane season may finally be coming to an end.After months with few notable storms, four tropical systems were developing in the Atlantic Ocean, the National Hurricane Center reported on Monday. At least one is likely to form a tropical depression by the end of this week.Meteorologists had predicted an above-average hurricane season in the Atlantic. But so far, the year has only seen three tropical storms — making 2022 one of the quietest starts to the hurricane season in recent years.As the world’s average temperature increases and sea levels rise, hurricanes are expected...
Tropical Storm Fiona is now forecast to approach hurricane strength in the Caribbean early next week, after Hurricane Hunters found a stronger storm than expected.
Five years ago this month, Hurricane Maria formed in the Atlantic Ocean, creating one of the U.S.’s most devastating humanitarian disasters of the 21st century. The storm started off as a tropical depression around September 16, 2017; within just a few days, it grew to become the eighth hurricane for that year’s season. On September 20, it made landfall over Puerto Rico. The category 4 winds knocked out the already fragile electrical grid in Puerto Rico and several U.S. Virgin Islands, creating the longest blackout in U.S. history and one of the longest blackouts in the world. Though most of Puerto Rico had power again six months after the hurricane, some areas of the island did not have power restored until August 2018, according to Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority—nearly a full year after the storm hit.
Tropical Storm Fiona is on a collision course with the eastern Caribbean, including Puerto Rico.The cyclone is set to hit St Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda by Friday evening, and Puerto Rico on Saturday. Up to a full foot (30 centimetres) of rain could fall in parts of Puerto Rico as winds reach sustained speeds up to 65 miles per hour (105 kilometres per hour), bringing local flooding and dangerous conditions to the island – which faced serious devastation from Hurricane Maria almost exactly five years ago.A tropical storm warning has been issued for St Kitts, Nevis, Antigua,...
A tropical rainstorm AccuWeather meteorologists have been monitoring off the coast of Mexico developed into a tropical depression on Sunday morning. Forecasters say the depression is likely to become the eastern Pacific's next tropical storm. Already, the depression, known as Twelve-E, has brought impacts to the Mexican coastline. While not...
A budding tropical system over the central Atlantic, dubbed Invest 91L, is likely to become a tropical depression or storm over the next several days, potentially ending a historic run with no named storms in the basin.
Tropical Storm Fiona's center is approaching Guadeloupe and tropical storm conditions (winds 39 mph or higher), heavy rain and strong waves are expected in the Leeward Islands by Friday evening, the National Hurricane Center said.
Hurricanes are some of the strongest weather phenomenon and storm systems in the world, especially those developing over the world's major oceans, including the Atlantic Ocean and the Pacific Ocean. Amid climate change, scientists in recent years have thought of controlling these forces of nature, specifically by weakening their intensity...
Tropical Storm Fiona is expected to become a hurricane and could dump as much as 20 inches of rain on Puerto Rico beginning Saturday, the National Hurricane Center warned. Driving the news: The meteorological agency issued a hurricane warning for the U.S. territory, where the impending flooding and high winds could imperil the island's power grid, which is still recovering from 2017's Hurricane Maria.
The loss of life would be equivalent to six planes, each carrying 200 passengers, killing everyone on board, every year.
Numerous tropical communities are preparing for the worst after the National Hurricane Center (NHC) alerted several islands of an impending tropical storm that formed in the Atlantic, known as Tropical Storm Fiona. The storm was heading west from the Leeward Islands during the morning of Friday, Sept. 16, bringing high winds, tumultuous waves, and torrential rain.
Fiona is on a crash course with the islands of the northern Caribbean, and AccuWeather meteorologists say it could unleash whopping rainfall amounts in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Tropical Storm Fiona was closing in on the Leeward Islands Friday morning, and AccuWeather forecasters warned that the storm’s strong...
Tropical storm watches were put into effect for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands late Thursday afternoon, adding to a slew of warnings and watches that were already in effect. Fiona lost some wind intensity early with its sustained winds dropping to 50 mph and higher gusts, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).
Following hurricanes Danielle and Earl last week, Tropical Storm Fiona shaped up in the Atlantic on Wednesday night. It is currently moving toward Puerto Rico and the northeastern Caribbean islands, where some areas are under a Tropical Storm Watch. Between Friday and Sunday, Fiona's wind and rain effects are anticipated...
Tropical Storm Fiona has officially formed in the Atlantic Ocean and is on a collision course with the eastern Caribbean.The cyclone is set to hit St Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, and other nearby islands by Friday night. It is then forecast to keep moving eastward, bringing tropical storm-force winds to Puerto Rico on Saturday.Up to eight inches of rain in parts of the island, combined with winds up to 50 miles per hour (80 kilometres per hour) could bring challenges for Puerto Rico — which faced serious devastation from Hurricane Maria almost five years ago exactly.A tropical...
