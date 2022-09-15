ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Guardians LHP Anthony Gose undergoes season-ending Tommy John surgery

By Mitch Spinell
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AI6Pl_0hx8wEOS00

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) - The Cleveland Guardians announced on Thursday that relief pitcher Anthony Gose had undergone season-ending Tommy John surgery, and will be inactive for the next 12 to 18 months.

Gose, who last pitched for the Guardians on Jul. 2, was placed on the injured list on Jul. 3 with a sore left elbow.

The left-hander was in his second season with Cleveland after returning to the major leagues for the first time since 2016, when he converted from an outfielder to a pitcher.

"He did everything he could trying to come back, and it just wasn't going to happen," Cleveland manager Terry Francona stated after Thursday's 8-2 Guardians loss to the Chicago White Sox .

Gose, who played for the Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers from 2012 to 2016, went 3-0 with a 4.71 ERA in 22 games for the Guardians this season, striking out 28 and drawing 14 walks through 21 innings.

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

White Sox Take Must-Win Game 8-2 Behind Lance Lynn and Five Homers

The Chicago White Sox played what felt like an elimination game in Cleveland Thursday afternoon. This was a makeup game from a rainout on August 21. A loss would have clinched the season series for the Guardians and dropped the Sox five games back of first place. The White Sox offense and starter Lance Lynn came through in a big way to keep their playoff hopes alive.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Tigers position Akil Baddoo in left field on Friday

Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo is batting ninth in Friday's lineup against the Chicago White Sox. Baddoo will man left field after Kerry Carpenter was given the night off in Detroit. In a matchup versus White Sox's right-hander Lucas Giolito, our models project Baddoo to score 7.4 FanDuel points at...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Archie Bradley Begins Rehab Assignment With Triple-A Salt Lake

In late June, the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners engaged in a dugout-clearing brawl that led to a number of suspensions and even some injuries. One of the players who had among the worst outcomes from that fight was Archie Bradley. Bradley, one of the Angels main bullpen acquisitions...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Toronto, OH
numberfire.com

Corbin Carroll not in Thursday lineup for Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is sitting Thursday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Carroll is being replaced in left field by Stone Garrett versus Padres starter Sean Manaea. In 48 plate appearances this season, Carroll has a .279 batting average with a .912 OPS, 3 home...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Mickey Moniak in left field for Angels on Saturday

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mickey Moniak is batting seventh in Saturday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners. Moniak will operate left field after Jo Adell received the night off at home. In a matchup versus right-hander George Kirby, our models project Moniak to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the salary of...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Anthony Gose
numberfire.com

Eric Haase sitting Saturday for Tigers

Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Haase is being replaced behind the plate by Tucker Barnhart versus White Sox starter Johnny Cueto. In 312 plate appearances this season, Haase has a .251 batting average with a...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Jameson wins in major league debut, Dbacks top Padres 4-0

PHOENIX (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched seven shutout innings in his major league debut and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit three home runs in a 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night. Jameson, called up Thursday from Triple-A Reno, gave up two hits — both by Brandon...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Ryan Kreidler not in lineup Saturday for Tigers

Detroit Tigers infielder Ryan Kreidler is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Kreidler is being replaced at third base by Harold Castro versus White Sox starter Johnny Cueto. In 41 plate appearances this season, Kreidler has a .189 batting average with a .541 OPS, 1...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lhp#The Cleveland Guardians#The Chicago White Sox#The Toronto Blue Jays
Cincy Jungle

Bengals News (9/15): Joe Burrow reached out to Donovan Mitchell

"He makes a lot of plays, with however many interceptions he had last year. It felt like a million," Burrow said before Wednesday's practice. "He's not afraid to take chances, he's going to jump routes and you've got to be aware of who you're throwing a 50-50 ball to when he's covering them, because he's going to make a play. I think he's a former receiver at some point in his career. You've got to be aware of that."
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Le’Veon Bell wants to fight 1 notable athlete next

Adrian Peterson put up little resistance against Le’Veon Bell in the ring this past weekend, so now Bell is hoping for a bigger challenge. Appearing this week on “BS w/ Jake Paul,” the former NFL running back Bell called out the opponent that he would like to box next.
NFL
92.3 The Fan

92.3 The Fan

Cleveland, OH
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Cleveland, including the Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/923thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy