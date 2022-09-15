Guardians LHP Anthony Gose undergoes season-ending Tommy John surgery

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) - The Cleveland Guardians announced on Thursday that relief pitcher Anthony Gose had undergone season-ending Tommy John surgery, and will be inactive for the next 12 to 18 months.

Gose, who last pitched for the Guardians on Jul. 2, was placed on the injured list on Jul. 3 with a sore left elbow.

The left-hander was in his second season with Cleveland after returning to the major leagues for the first time since 2016, when he converted from an outfielder to a pitcher.

"He did everything he could trying to come back, and it just wasn't going to happen," Cleveland manager Terry Francona stated after Thursday's 8-2 Guardians loss to the Chicago White Sox .

Gose, who played for the Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers from 2012 to 2016, went 3-0 with a 4.71 ERA in 22 games for the Guardians this season, striking out 28 and drawing 14 walks through 21 innings.