‘Hockeyland’ documentary on big screen at Fargo Theatre Tuesday night

FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – Texas Football has Friday Night Lights but Minnesota has Hockeyland. “Hockeyland” is about Minnesota high school seniors competing for one last chance to etch their names into local glory. Fargo Docs will host the premiere Tuesday night at Fargo Theatre. “One of the coolest...
Minnesota community mourns loss of 3-sport high school athlete

BARRETT, Minn. – West Central Area High School is a combination of several small towns southeast of Fargo-Moorhead. All of those towns, and especially the football team, are grieving this week after losing a leader and a friend. Team captain and three-sport athlete Tyler Stone died in a car crash Sunday afternoon.
Game Preview: No. 22 North Dakota Gears Up for Northern Arizona

Flagstaff, Ariz. (Findlay Toyota Field) NAU leads the series 5-2 Kickoff:3 p.m. (CT) Home of Economy Radio Network (Pregame Show @ 2 p.m., CT) Grand Forks, N.D. – After rallying to defeat Northern Iowa 29-27 last weekend, North Dakota will return to non-conference action this weekend and will visit Northern Arizona. The Fighting Hawks and Lumberjacks will face off at Findlay Toyota Field at 3 p.m. (CT) on Saturday.
740thefan.com

RedHawks win at KC and clinch trip to American Association finals

Kansas City, KS-The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks will make a return trip to the American Association finals. Fargo-Moorhead won the third and deciding game of the Western Division final, 4-1 over the Kansas City Monarchs. Rookie right-hander Peyton Wigginton came up big for the RedHawks, pitching six shutout innings. He surrendered six...
