Person of interest sought by Fargo police after package of commercial grade fireworks left at homeless shelter
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police are looking for Barbara Poitra, wanted for questioning after a suspicious package was found by staff at the Gladys Ray Shelter in the 1500 block of 1st Avenue South Wednesday afternoon. The Red River Valley SWAT bomb squad was deployed and the package, identified...
Fargo Fire and Police Departments investigating series of downtown dumpster fires overnight
FARGO (KFGO) – The police and fire departments are investigating a string of fires in downtown Fargo early Thursday. Firefighters responded to 3 fires within a half-hour, all in the same general area and not far from the fire department’s headquarters. The first fire was in a dumpster...
‘Hockeyland’ documentary on big screen at Fargo Theatre Tuesday night
FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – Texas Football has Friday Night Lights but Minnesota has Hockeyland. “Hockeyland” is about Minnesota high school seniors competing for one last chance to etch their names into local glory. Fargo Docs will host the premiere Tuesday night at Fargo Theatre. “One of the coolest...
Minnesota community mourns loss of 3-sport high school athlete
BARRETT, Minn. – West Central Area High School is a combination of several small towns southeast of Fargo-Moorhead. All of those towns, and especially the football team, are grieving this week after losing a leader and a friend. Team captain and three-sport athlete Tyler Stone died in a car crash Sunday afternoon.
Game Preview: No. 22 North Dakota Gears Up for Northern Arizona
Flagstaff, Ariz. (Findlay Toyota Field) NAU leads the series 5-2 Kickoff:3 p.m. (CT) Home of Economy Radio Network (Pregame Show @ 2 p.m., CT) Grand Forks, N.D. – After rallying to defeat Northern Iowa 29-27 last weekend, North Dakota will return to non-conference action this weekend and will visit Northern Arizona. The Fighting Hawks and Lumberjacks will face off at Findlay Toyota Field at 3 p.m. (CT) on Saturday.
RedHawks win at KC and clinch trip to American Association finals
Kansas City, KS-The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks will make a return trip to the American Association finals. Fargo-Moorhead won the third and deciding game of the Western Division final, 4-1 over the Kansas City Monarchs. Rookie right-hander Peyton Wigginton came up big for the RedHawks, pitching six shutout innings. He surrendered six...
NDSU Plays First FBS Game in Six Years Saturday Against Arizona on Fox Sports 1
THIS WEEK: North Dakota State plays its first Football Bowl Subdivision opponent in six years this Saturday, Sept. 17, when the Bison (2-0) take on the Arizona Wildcats (1-1) of the Pac-12 Conference. Game time is 10 p.m. CDT at Arizona Stadium (50,782) in Tucson, Ariz. TELEVISION: Saturday’s game will...
