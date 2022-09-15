ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alamedasun.com

Leadership Change at College of Alameda and Peralta District

On Sept. 6, Peralta Community College District (PCCD) Interim Chancellor Dr. Jannett N. Jackson notified employees regarding a leadership change at College of Alameda (COA) and the district. Dr. Diana Bajrami was named new Acting President for College of Alameda, beginning Sept. 12. Bairami will be filling in for Dr....
ALAMEDA, CA
alamedasun.com

Girls Inc. Welcomes New Board Members

The Girls, Inc. of the Island City (GIIC) recently announced that they have welcomed two new members to their board. Board. GIIC made the new members official at their 2022-2023 Board of Directors Installation event on Thursday, Sept. 1. Joining the returning board members of GIIC are Linda Felts and Alice Myerhoff.
ALAMEDA, CA
CBS San Francisco

11 Bay Area campuses recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools

SAN FRANCISCO – Eleven Bay Area schools are among 29 statewide that were named Friday as National Blue Ribbon Schools, according to the U.S. Department of Education.There were 297 schools across the nation that received the honor, which recognizes overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among subgroups of students.The Bay Area schools honored at Ralston Intermediate School in Belmont, Burlingame Intermediate School in Burlingame, Eleanor Murray Fallon School and Harold William Kolb School in Dublin, Orinda Intermediate School in Orinda, Thomas S. Hart Middle School in Pleasanton, Lawton Alternative School in San Francisco, and Coyote Creek Elementary...
EDUCATION
sfstandard.com

Time Off for Muslim Holidays: SF School District Puts Eid on Pause to Head Off Legal Threat

To head off a legal threat, San Francisco public school leaders promised to reconsider plans to call off class for Muslim holidays. The proposal by Superintendent Matt Wayne, which comes up for a vote Tuesday, would trump a resolution the San Francisco Unified School District board passed in August to observe Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha—at least until SFUSD develops criteria to add holidays to the school calendar.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alameda, CA
Education
Alameda, CA
Government
City
Alameda, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Education
eastcountytoday.net

Antioch City Clerk Issues Open Letter to Antioch Regarding Mayor Lamar Thorpe

On Saturday, Antioch City Clerk Ellie Householder issued an open letter to the residents of Antioch after learning about a sexual harassment settlement involving Lamar Thorpe. “I recognize that my well-known connection with Lamar Thorpe can be interpreted as a tacit endorsement of his behaviors. I never could’ve imagined someone I highly respect as a colleague would do such a thing; but it did happen,” said Householder who added, “To the women; I am sorry. I see you, I hear you, and I believe you.”
ANTIOCH, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Letter to the Editor: Move forward on Weapons Station

CONCORD, CA (Sept. 18, 2022) — I’m a senior citizen who has been a Concord homeowner for forty years. I love this city, its central location, its dog parks and opportunities for seniors. One thing we need more of is affordable housing for our older population. Walnut Creek...
CONCORD, CA
padailypost.com

City Council renames Columbus Day

Palo Alto City Council decided Sept. 12 to remove Columbus Day from the calendar and instead celebrate the second Monday in October as two holidays: Indigenous People’s Day and Italian Heritage Day. The new city holidays are ceremonial only, and city employees won’t get the day off …
PALO ALTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Council#Advisory Board#Encinal High School#K12#Student Board#Alameda High School#The Ausd Board#Ausd#Camarillo#The Board Of Education#Asti
pioneerpublishers.com

Contra Costa transitioning to updated COVID plans

CCH and all county employees have worked to ensure that all county residents have had access to testing, vaccines and treatment since the beginning of the pandemic. In March 2020, none of us could have imagined how much COVID-19 would impact our lives or for how long. Now, more than...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
climaterwc.com

Sequoia High alums celebrate

The Sequoia High School Alumni Association held its fifteenth annual picnic and barbecue fundraiser on Aug. 20. All alumni were invited; representatives attended from the classes of 1944 through 1998. Campus tours were led by principal Sean Priest, and the day included performances by the school’s choir and cheerleaders. A classic car show delighted more-seasoned alums, who remembered driving the flashy sets of wheels when they were new. As in past years, Bruce Utecht, Class of 1985, served as master of ceremonies.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
48hills.org

The Chron says the city is broken. Now what?

“The City is Broken” the Chronicle proclaims, summarizing the results of its survey of 1700 San Franciscans about the state of their city. So does the Chron blame the Civic Establishment, including itself, that has controlled City Hall and San Francisco’s economy since the Gold Rush, and for all the 22 years of the 21st Century for this situation? No! It’s the Progressives, activists, and dreaded Nimbys that get in the way of “compromise.” We just won’t do what we are told!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
sfstandard.com

Mayor Breed Loses Sway Over Police Oversight in San Francisco

Mayor London Breed has lost sway over a body with the power to discipline officers, set policy and choose leaders for the San Francisco Police Department. Mayoral appointee Max Carter-Oberstone cast the decisive vote Wednesday in a 4-3 decision to elect himself vice president and Cindy Elias president of the Police Commission.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
alamedasun.com

Updates from Bike Walk Alameda

All updates stated in the briefs were announced on Bike Walk Alameda’s Action Newsletter, on Sept. 8. The release of the Draft Active Transportation Plan (ATP) has been delayed to later this month, with public outreach happening in October. This will update the existing Pedestrian Plan (2009) and Bicycle Master Plan (2010) — based on the recently updated General Plan and Vision Zero Action Plan. This will focus on Alameda’s concerns surrounding the climate, traffic safety, and equity by improving walking and biking over the next decade.
ALAMEDA, CA
The Almanac Online

How my 80-year-old parents electrified their Foster City townhouse

My parents Eileen and Max live in a 52-year-old townhouse in Foster City. Up until a few years ago they drove a gas car, heated their home with a gas-powered furnace, and warmed their water with a gas tank water heater. My mom hoped to replace the kitchen’s old electric stove with a new gas one. They were all-in on gas. Fast-forward to today and they are happily all-electric. My 82-year-old mom managed the process from start to finish, selecting products, interviewing and hiring contractors, working with Foster City on permits, and negotiating with the homeowner’s association to address aesthetics. They were the first in their association, and maybe in the whole city, to transform a gas-powered townhouse to an electric one.
FOSTER CITY, CA
Courthouse News Service

Most aggressive climate change action in nation now law in California

VALLEJO, Calif. (CN) — California Governor Gavin Newsom signed an expansive package of bills Friday earmarking billions to tackle climate change. Standing in Solano County on Friday, Newsom highlighted a record $54 billion climate investment in this year’s budget. He signed 40 bills recently passed by the Legislature including Assembly Bill 1279, the California Climate Crisis Act. It codifies policy to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045 and ensures that by the same year human-caused greenhouse gas emissions are reduced to at least 85% below 1990 levels.
CALIFORNIA STATE
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Marin County food hall Local Kitchens names 7 restaurants for September opening

A Sept. 23 opening is planned in Mill Valley for Local Kitchens, a micro food hall. As the North Bay Business Journal reported in May, the venue will host seven restaurants at a single location at 741 E. Blithedale Ave. Initial businesses there, according to the owners, are set to be Oren’s Hummus, The Melt, Sushirrito, Proposition Chicken, The Plant, Wise Sons and Fiorella.

Comments / 0

Community Policy