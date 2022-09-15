Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
The Taliban embrace crystal meth
It has now been over a year since President Joe Biden ordered the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan. Defending the president from a posh resort in Colorado as the anniversary neared, his national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, simply declared, "It had to come to an end." For many Afghans,...
BBC
The pilot who defected to the Taliban in his Black Hawk
"Some people may not be happy with me - but I tell them the country is like a mother and no one should betray it," says Mohammad Edris Momand. He is among a small number of handpicked Afghan military pilots trained by the United States to defend his country in the years before it fell to the Taliban.
Afghanistan is the most dangerous place in the world for Christians one year after fall to Taliban
This article is part of a Fox News Digital series examining the consequences of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan one year ago this week. FIRST ON FOX: It has been a year since President Biden withdrew the last U.S. forces from Afghanistan, a move that saw the country plunge into the hands of the Taliban.
China gave tens of billions in secretive ‘emergency loans’ to vulnerable nations, emerging as world’s major creditor and IMF competitor
Since 2017, Beijing has given a collective $32.8 billion to Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Argentina, indicating a shift from providing infrastructure to emergency loans.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Most Chinese adults say the world should show the country more respect and the US 'regularly bullies' Beijing, study finds
More than half of Chinese adults believe the US is a 'bully' and say the world should show China more respect, according to a new survey. The poll conducted by business intelligence company Morning Consult across a nationally representative group of 1,000 people found 67 percent of those questioned felt their country was being disrespected by foreign powers.
U.S. military is developing plans to open a new testing facility in Saudi Arabia
The U.S. military command responsible for the Middle East and Iran is developing plans to open a new military testing facility in Saudi Arabia, according to three U.S. defense officials familiar with the plans. The facility will test new technologies to combat the growing threat from unmanned drones, and it...
A Year After U.S. Exit, Afghan Rebel Groups Are Waging War on Taliban Rule
"This has to be an international effort," the leader of a resistance group told Newsweek. "We can't be left all alone fighting international terrorism."
Uzbekistan signs large deals with China, Russia
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Uzbekistan has signed deals worth $16 billion with China and $4.6 billion with Russia during their respective leaders' visits to the Central Asian nation for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
India tells U.S. it is concerned about package for Pakistan F-16 jets
NEW DELHI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - India is concerned about a U.S. decision to provide a sustenance package for Pakistan's fleet of F-16 fighter aircraft, the Indian defence minister told his U.S. counterpart on Wednesday.
Russia says private satellites could become 'legitimate target' during wartime
As the United States continues to leverage more commercial satellites for intelligence and communications work, Russia has warned these craft may become a "legitimate target" for wartime operations.
China Warns of Another Crisis 'Detonating' as Xi, Putin Strengthen Ties
An editorial in a Chinese-state newspaper warned of an emergent world crisis between Eastern and Western nations following a high-profile meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week. The column, published in the Global Times early on Friday, depicts the meeting of the two...
Could China invade South Korea after Taiwan?
Taiwan and South Korea both invite comparisons with Ukraine. If Russia’s President Vladimir Putin could order his troops into his neighbor with impunity, surely China’s President Xi Jinping might finally decide to recover Taiwan, the island province that has remained staunchly independent ever since Mao Zedong’s Red Army finished his conquest of the mainland in 1949.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
China, Russia, Central Asia leaders hold security summit
Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russia's Vladimir Putin and leaders from India and Central Asian nations headed to Uzbekistan on Thursday for a summit of a security group formed by Beijing and Moscow as a counterweight to U.S. influence.The meeting of the eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation Organization comes at a time when Putin is isolated abroad following his invasion of Ukraine. Beijing's relations with Washington, Europe, Japan and India are strained by disputes over technology, security and territory.The event in the ancient sultanate of Samarkand is part of Xi's first foreign trip since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic 2 1/2 years...
US seeks to redirect Afghanistan assets, avoid Taliban
The Treasury Department on Wednesday announced a plan to direct $3.5 billion to a Switzerland bank that will provide economic assistance to Afghanistan while keeping the funds out of Taliban hands. Along with the State Department, the Treasury said they are creating an account with the Bank for International Settlements...
Exclusive-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action, Taiwan presses EU
TAIPEI/FRANKFURT/WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The United States is considering options for a sanctions package against China to deter it from invading Taiwan, with the European Union coming under diplomatic pressure from Taipei to do the same, according to sources familiar with the discussions.
Sweden holds election expected to boost anti-immigrant party
Sweden is holding an election Sunday that is expected to boost a populist anti- immigration party that is vowing to crack down on gang violence that has shaken many people’s sense of security.The Sweden Democrats won seats in parliament for the first time in 2010 and have steadily gained more votes in parliament with each election. The party's fortunes have risen following massive migration in recent years, particularly in Europe’s crisis year of 2015, and as crime has grown in segregated neighborhoods.The populist party was founded by far-right extremists decades ago, but in recent years has worked hard to...
Earthquake hits Taiwan as US issues tsunami warning
A tsunami warning has been issued by the US authorities after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck off the east coast of Taiwan, with initial reports of shaking felt in Taipei.The tremors from the powerful quake could be felt across Taiwan, the country’s weather bureau said.This was the second earthquake in less than 24 hours in Taiwan after a 6.4 magnitude tremor rocked the southeastern county of Taitung at around 9.41pm on Saturday.On Sunday afternoon, the earthquake with a shallow depth of 10 km (6.21 miles) struck 50km north of the city of Taitung, which was already rattled by after-shocks...
Germany 'regrets' Iran failure to agree to nuclear deal
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Monday ruled out the revival of a nuclear deal with Iran "in the near future", as Israel pushed for a "credible military threat" to pressure Tehran. "It is time to have a dialogue with the Americans and the Europeans... to put on the table a credible military threat to pressure Iran into a better deal", than just returning to the JCPOA, said the official.
Russia ‘increasing attacks on civilian targets’ after military setbacks, UK says
Russia has increased its attacks on civilian targets despite it serving “no immediate military effect” as Vladimir Putin’s forces face setbacks, according to British intelligence.A statement from the Ministry of Defence on Sunday said Russia has escalated their long-range missile attacks in the last week after reports of forces not having sufficient resources or morale to continue against Ukrainian counterattacks. Strikes were fired on an electricity grid and a river dam in Kryvyi Rih which caused extensive flooding in the central city.Russia is likely to have increased its attacks to “undermine the morale of the Ukrainian people and government,” the...
CNBC
Iran-China ties could strengthen if sanctions lift, analyst says
It comes as the Islamic Republic prepares to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a security group made up of Russia, China, India, Pakistan and four Central Asian countries. Iran currently holds observer status in the SCO, but is due to become a full-fledged member at the upcoming summit in the...
Comments / 0