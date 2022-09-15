ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dougherty County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WALB 10

Phoebe loosens mask rules as COVID cases decline

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Health System is loosening mask rules as COVID-19 cases are declining. As of Friday morning, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:. Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 8 Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 3 Total...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Coronavirus

Dougherty Co. Health Department’s COVID testing kiosk up and running. The “test and go” COVID test kiosk opened to the public in August. This is the only test kit kiosk in Albany that dispenses PCR test kits. New COVID booster offered at all South Health District health...
ALBANY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dougherty County, GA
Albany, GA
Government
Dougherty County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Health
Albany, GA
Health
Dougherty County, GA
Health
Dougherty County, GA
Coronavirus
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
City
Albany, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WALB 10

Construction of Lee Co. Medical Center could start mid-December

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Development Authority announced Friday it will issue bonds to pay for the Lee County Medical Center with construction approved to start after mid-December. A public hearing was held to announce the finance plan. The Lee County Development Authority approved the plan and will...
LEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Black Medical Heroes Exhibit featured in Albany

Dept. of Public Health promising better protection with new COVID-19 booster. The Bi-valent COVID-19 vaccine is the newest booster DPH is giving. It’s been out for about a week, and DPH said the turnout for people getting it has been low.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

AAPHC using new technology to determine skin cancer

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Area Primary Health Care is using technology to determine if someone may have skin cancer. They’re doing this at their medical center in Lee County. They’re using this new technology to give patients some answers, but also to lower the number of patients dermatologists...
ALBANY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#Kiosk#Linus Covid#General Health#Dougherty Co#Health Department
WALB 10

6 Albany heroes honored at AMA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, six Albany heroes were honored at the Albany Museum of Art’s Hometown Black Heroes’ Day. The day was formed to recognize those brave men and women who fought for justice and change in the Good Life City. Many who attended the event...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

University of Georgia to sell Lake Blackshear property

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The University of Georgia is selling the Lake Blackshear property that they’ve owned for quite some time. Dale Greene, Dean of the University of Georgia Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources, said they have an interesting development with very nice lakefront property in South Georgia, that has been in the care of the University of Georgia.
ALBANY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WALB 10

Tifton man honored with scholarship dedication

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - One man, lovingly known as “Mr. Tifton” by many, was honored Friday with a scholarship in his name. The University of Georgia (UGA) and Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College( ABAC) are recognizing him for his impact in the community. Tyron spearman is well known for...
TIFTON, GA
13WMAZ

Supply chain woes hurt rural Piggly Wiggly in Unadilla

UNADILLA, Ga. — Many stores are still being hit by supply chain issues that started during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's especially challenging for grocery stores located in rural areas like Dooly County. Dollean Fields lives in Unadilla. She used to be able to walk to the Piggly Wiggly and...
UNADILLA, GA
WALB 10

Friday likely to determine future of Albany historic building

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Friday, the fate of Phoebe’s living and learning community at the Old Albany Middle school will be decided. This comes as Judge Victoria Darrisaw is expecting to file a decision by Friday at 5 p.m. There are two options. Darrisaw can side with Phoebe, the...
ALBANY, GA
WCTV

ROAD WORK ALERT: Decatur County SR 253 Spur resurfacing starting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Georgia Department of Transportation announced Decatur County State Route (SR) 253 Spur resurfacing is scheduled to begin Friday. Road work will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weather permitting. Work days will be Monday through Friday, but may be done on Saturday if it...
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Recall efforts back underway to remove Cordele Chairman Joshua Deriso

Back in July, a group of Cordele citizens filed an application for the recall of Chairman Joshua Deriso. Recall efforts were halted when Deriso filed a lawsuit against its validity. A hearing for that suit was held last week at the Crisp County Courthouse where the court sided with the...
CORDELE, GA
WALB 10

1 wanted in Americus armed robbery

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Americus Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted armed robbery suspect. Jakeem Rashard Carter,23, of Americus is wanted for armed robbery, aggravated assault and battery. The charges stem from the assault and robbery of a male in the 400 block...
AMERICUS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy