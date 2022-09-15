ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The Department of Public health (DPH) is promising better protection when it comes to COVID-19, in the form of a new bivalent booster. The Bi-valent COVID-19 vaccine is the newest booster DPH is giving. It’s been out for about a week, and DPH said the turnout for people getting it has been low.

