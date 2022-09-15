Read full article on original website
Maine Lobster Listed as Seafood To ‘Avoid,’ Leaving Restaurateurs Fuming
The claws are coming out in Maine after one environmental group put the New England state’s favored food, lobster, on a list of seafood to “avoid.” The Maine lobsters made this list along with other seafood because of concerns that harvesting the ocean animals could be putting whales in danger.
Was It Legal for the Driver Who Crashed on the Maine Turnpike to Have Dogs in the Back of His Pickup?
A horrific accident on the Maine Turnpike on Wednesday resulted in one man being taken to the hospital and one of 10 dogs killed. That accident has led to a lot of people speculating on social media as to the law on transporting dogs in an open truck bed. According...
Why Martha’s Vineyard may have been the worst place for a bus full of migrants
The migrants have since been moved to Cape Cod in Barnstable County, Massachusetts. What happened to the migrants at Martha’s Vineyard? What did Martha’s Vineyard do about the migrants?
Migrants left on Martha's Vineyard arrive at Joint Base Cape Cod shelter
BARNSTABLE - About 50 migrants who arrived unexpectedly on Martha's Vineyard Wednesday have been moved to a shelter at Joint Base Cape Cod.Gov. Charlie Baker said moving to the temporary shelter on Cape Cod was voluntary for the migrants from Venezuela, who were flown to the island by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The state offered the migrants transportation to the base and "humanitarian supports."Police escorted buses of migrants from St. Andrews church in Edgartown where they had spent the past two nights to the ferry port on the island Friday morning. They arrived to the base by bus just after...
How Many Drive-In Theaters Are Still Operational in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts?
These days, most people would consider drive-in theaters to be a thing of the past. According to this US News article, around 300 of these cinematic structures are still operational in the US as of 2020. This is a drastic decrease compared to the ~4,000 that once existed during the peak of drive-ins in the '50s and '60s, according to Smithsonian Magazine.
What we know so far about the migrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard by Ron DeSantis
Mass. politicians have denounced the Florida governor's action as a political stunt. Florida flew about 50 Venezuelan migrants to Martha’s Vineyard yesterday, a move that sparked outcry among local politicians and sent the community scrambling to provide resources and support. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s communications director, Taryn Fenske, told...
Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker houses migrants at Cape Cod temporarily
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said Friday that 50 migrants shipped to Martha's Vineyard from Texas have been moved to the Joint Base Cape Cod on humanitarian grounds. Baker's office said the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency was coordinating efforts among state and local officials to make sure...
Photos and video show homes in Alaska ripped from their foundations as a massive storm surge — declared a disaster by the Governor — causes extreme coastal flooding
The Western coast of Alaska was hit with hurricane-like winds and flooding that forced residents to evacuate. Climate change may be a catalyst for the disaster.
"Humans used as props": Keating slams DeSantis for flying migrants to Martha's Vineyard
WOODS HOLE - U.S. Rep. Bill Keating is slamming what he calls a "pretty lame political stunt" by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis while praising the community response on Martha's Vineyard to the unexpected arrival of 50 migrants on the island on Wednesday. Keating told WBZ-TV he received a phone call in the afternoon from Vineyard officials who said a charter plane with men, women and children on board had arrived, and that another was on the way."They had no notification whatsoever," Keating said.The representative said the migrants from Venezuela were misled about what opportunities awaited them on the island."They had what...
The CMP corridor saga marches on… and on and on
Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get important environmental news by registering at this link. You may have read last week that...
Migrants relocated from Martha’s Vineyard to Massachusetts military base
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) announced on Friday that the state would move the nearly 50 migrants sent from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard to Joint Base Cape Cod. “Today, the Baker-Polito Administration announced new shelter and humanitarian supports at Joint Base Cape Cod (JBCC) for the approximately 50 migrants who arrived in Martha’s Vineyard this…
Martha's Vineyard merchant says there's a ‘process’ for coming to America, 'follow that'
OAK BLUFFS, Mass. – At least one person on this oasis of leftist elites blames federal officials for the illegal immigration crisis that thrust Martha’s Vineyard into the national spotlight. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent 50 migrants by plane Wednesday to the Massachusetts island, which boasts one of...
Fed judge tosses out lawsuit over lobster regulations
(The Center Square) – A federal judge has rejected a lawsuit by Maine lobstermen seeking to block new regulations meant to protect critically endangered North Atlantic right whales. The Maine Lobstermen's Association filed the lawsuit to block new regulations that will require fishermen to make gear modifications to reduce...
Storm battering western Alaska causes widespread flooding
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful storm sweeping north through the Bering Strait on Saturday caused widespread flooding in several western Alaska coastal communities, knocking out power and sending residents fleeing for higher ground. The force of the water moved some homes off their foundations, and one house in Nome floated down a river until it got caught at a bridge. The potent storm — what remains of Typhoon Merbok — has been influencing weather patterns as far away as California, where strong winds and a rare late-summer rainstorm were expected. In Alaska, no injuries or deaths were immediately reported, said Jeremy Zidek, spokesperson for the Alaska Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. Officials had warned some places could see their worst flooding in 50 years and that the high waters could take up to 14 hours to recede.
