ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Bones of missing Ohio mom found by woman searching for dog

By Nexstar Media Wire, Joe Gorman
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VcUIg_0hx8vmAp00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio ( WKBN ) — Police say a set of remains found in Ohio last month belong to a woman missing since 2017.

Amy Hambrick, 29, was last seen in November 11, 2017. She was leaving Youngstown, Ohio, to visit a friend in North Jackson, but her family said she never made it.

“I know that there are people who know what happened to Amy,” Debby Dolin, Hambrick’s mother, told Nexstar’s WKBN in 2018.

Woman arrested after bodies of children found in suitcases from auction

On Tuesday morning, officials with the Youngstown Police Department confirmed that human bones, later identified as Hambrick’s remains, had been found in a wooded area on the east side of the city.

At the press conference, Chief of Detectives Capt. Jason Simon said the remains were found by a woman who was looking for her missing dog in the woods. They were wrapped in a cloth that was then taken to the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office.

The bones were assembled by Dr. Loren Lease of the anthropology department at Youngstown State University, and forensic dentists were able to identify Hambrick based on her jawbone and dental records, Simon said.

Because of the condition of the remains, the cause of death will be listed as undetermined, Simon said. He added that the case is actively under investigation.

“Someone knows what happened,” Simon said.

Although investigators know the bones had been in the woods for some time, there was no way to tell by their condition how long they had been in that location, or even how long it has been since Hambrick died, the chief said.

Detectives will be interviewing and reinterviewing anyone believed to have information, and further tests on the remains will be performed to determine if additional evidence can be found, according to Simon.

Missing former couple found dead after music and car show

Since Hambrick’s disappearance, the Youngstown Police Department has used interviews, cadaver-searching dogs and warrants on electronic devices to try and find her, to no avail. Family members were also active in trying to find out what happened to her.

Hambrick also left behind a daughter, who was only 10 when she disappeared.

They “were like two peas in a pod,” Dolin told WKBN in 2018. “She misses her mommy so much.”

Three of Hambrick’s family members were at the press conference on Tuesday morning. They were ushered out by Mayor Jamael Tito Brown after officials were done speaking, so they would not have to answer questions from the media. Simon said in a statement that the family had asked for privacy.

The discovery of Hambrick pares the list of long-term missing person cases the Youngstown Police Department is working to 14. Simon urged anyone who may have information on any of those cases to contact police.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
North Jackson, OH
Youngstown, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Simon
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy