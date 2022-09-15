ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

montanasports.com

Rapid reaction: No. 3 Montana 49, Indiana State 14

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Montana closed the non-league portion of its schedule with a dominant 49-14 victory over Missouri Valley Football Conference foe Indiana State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Quarterback Lucas Johnson threw touchdown passes to Cole Grossman, Keelan White and Ryan Simpson, and he also ran in...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
montanasports.com

No. 4 Montana State preparing for toughest challenge yet in Oregon State

BOZEMAN — Through two weeks of action, Montana State has proven to be a powerhouse once again in the FCS sitting steadily at No. 4 in the national polls. However, while their back-to-back lopsided victories to start the year shouldn’t be overlooked, their Week Three opponent is a level of play they haven’t seen yet as they travel to Portland to take on Oregon State.
BOZEMAN, MT
montanasports.com

Billings Central girls shut out Livingston, boys play to draw

Abby Derbyshire's hat trick highlighted Billings Central's 5-0 win over Livingston, while the boys played to a 5-5 draw on Saturday at Amend Park in Billings. The Central girls pounced on Livingston, with Derbyshire setting up teammate Ava Yates for a goal in the seventh minute. Derbyshire then scored her first goal in the eighth minute.
BILLINGS, MT
247Sports

BeaverBlitz Staff Picks: Oregon State vs Montana State

Oregon State and Montana State are almost ready to do battle, and on Saturday, we’ll have live updates and conversations throughout the game here at BeaverBlitz. Today, on our final day of preparation, the site staff and a special guest are providing score predictions for the contest. Here’s how the BeaverBlitz crew thinks Saturday’s game will unfold.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Who Wouldn’t Love A Top Golf in Montana?

Do you love golf, drinks, food, and having a great time? Well, you should try visiting one of these spots. If you have been around the United States over the past several years, you know one of the most popular businesses is TopGolf. This is a driving range, arcade, and restaurant all rolled into one experience.
MONTANA STATE
buttesports.com

Jack Prigge shoots record 65 to lead Bozeman Invite

Another tournament and another first day lead for Butte High Senior Jack Prigge. Prigge toured the Bridger Creek Country Club with a six under par 65. Butte High coach, Eric Mankins, believes the 65 to be the lowest round in Butte High School history. He was just one shot off of also beating the Bridger Creek course record. “Jack got off the bus not feeling his best and decided to use a push cart today.” Mankins added, “with that score he might decide to use one every round.” The Bozeman Invite is the third tournament of the season that Prigge has led after the first round.
BUTTE, MT
247Sports

Matchup Preview: Oregon State's Defense vs Montana State's Offense

The final non-conference game week of Oregon State’s 2022 regular season is underway, and the Beavers are preparing to do battle against reigning FCS national runner-up Montana State. It’s a matchup between two undefeated teams, and it's set to unfold at Providence Park on Saturday as Oregon State will play its first game in Portland since 1986.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Montana Town Overrun By Bears Moves Quickly To Fix Problem

I have never seen anything quite like this in all my years growing up in Montana, and I wonder if this could happen in Bozeman. The Daily Inter Lake reports that Columbia Falls in Northwest Montana passed an emergency law to deal with their ongoing bear problem. This law requires residents to secure garbage and other attractants, like fruit, in trees. This means residents will need to secure their garbage in bear-proof garbage cans.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
outsidemagazine

In ‘Yellowstone,’ Transplants to the West Are the Enemy. Is the Hit Show Right?

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. I don’t remember thinking Bozeman was particularly trendy when I moved here in 2012. I was drawn to the place because rent was cheap, it was located near my seasonal guiding gig, and the peaks were bigger than the ones in the northeast, where I’d come from. We stuffed three people into a cramped two-bedroom apartment, and I paid my $265 portion of the rent entirely from barista tips.
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

What are the best rated campgrounds in southwest Montana?

"Favorite" and "highest rated" can be tricky terms when it comes to camping. My ideal and your ideal could be very different. Mountain views? Accessibility? Cabin availability? Fire pit? Lake or river? Close to town or way back in the boonies? Everybody has their own vision of what "perfect" is when it comes to the outdoors. Keeping that in mind, we still wanted to find out what the highest rated campgrounds were in southwest Montana.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
96.3 The Blaze

TripAdvisor’s Best Burgers In Montana. Do You See Your Favorite?

If you are like me, there is nothing like a juicy cheeseburger. Add some bacon, mayo, ketchup, all the veggies, and you have yourself a winner...in my mind. I have had some really terrible cheeseburgers; you know, the ones that are overcooked, no seasoning, and a bun that is so dry you have to pray not to choke when swallowing.
Laurel Outlook

Three fires injure two on Monday, add to smoky skies

Three area fires contributed to the smoke that clouded the air in Laurel on Monday. Some of it was caused by a fire that destroyed a motorhome parked in the alley on the 500 block of Birch Avenue. There was also a wildfire burning west of Laurel in Stillwater County and a devastating fire in Livingston that sent one employee of R-Y Timber to a Salt Lake City burn center.
LAUREL, MT

