Montana Grizzly Football Soundly Stymies Early Sycamore Scare
It was far from the dominant defensive effort fans quickly grew accustomed to in the first two games of the season. And yet... The University of Montana Grizzly football team at times looked like they were reeling, giving up big plays, yardage and time of possession. And yet... Bend. Bend...
Rapid reaction: No. 3 Montana 49, Indiana State 14
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Montana closed the non-league portion of its schedule with a dominant 49-14 victory over Missouri Valley Football Conference foe Indiana State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Quarterback Lucas Johnson threw touchdown passes to Cole Grossman, Keelan White and Ryan Simpson, and he also ran in...
Frontier roundup: Late interception preserves Rocky victory at No. 21 Montana Tech
BUTTE — Rocky Mountain College knocked No. 21 Montana Tech from the ranks of the unbeaten Saturday with a 28-20 victory that was safeguarded by a defensive stand in the final seconds. Needing a touchdown and a two-point conversion to tie it, the Orediggers moved to the Rocky 25-yard...
No. 4 Montana State preparing for toughest challenge yet in Oregon State
BOZEMAN — Through two weeks of action, Montana State has proven to be a powerhouse once again in the FCS sitting steadily at No. 4 in the national polls. However, while their back-to-back lopsided victories to start the year shouldn’t be overlooked, their Week Three opponent is a level of play they haven’t seen yet as they travel to Portland to take on Oregon State.
Billings Central girls shut out Livingston, boys play to draw
Abby Derbyshire's hat trick highlighted Billings Central's 5-0 win over Livingston, while the boys played to a 5-5 draw on Saturday at Amend Park in Billings. The Central girls pounced on Livingston, with Derbyshire setting up teammate Ava Yates for a goal in the seventh minute. Derbyshire then scored her first goal in the eighth minute.
BeaverBlitz Staff Picks: Oregon State vs Montana State
Oregon State and Montana State are almost ready to do battle, and on Saturday, we’ll have live updates and conversations throughout the game here at BeaverBlitz. Today, on our final day of preparation, the site staff and a special guest are providing score predictions for the contest. Here’s how the BeaverBlitz crew thinks Saturday’s game will unfold.
Return to Montana State for October exhibition will be 'a good day' for MSUB coach, Bobcat lifer Mick Durham
BILLINGS — When Montana State alum Danny Sprinkle took over as head men’s basketball coach in Bozeman in April of 2019, Mick Durham, who spent nearly 30 years as a Bobcat and is now coach of the program at Montana State Billings, had some advice for his former pupil.
Who Wouldn’t Love A Top Golf in Montana?
Do you love golf, drinks, food, and having a great time? Well, you should try visiting one of these spots. If you have been around the United States over the past several years, you know one of the most popular businesses is TopGolf. This is a driving range, arcade, and restaurant all rolled into one experience.
What They're Saying: Montana State head coach Brent Vigen on Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon State will return to the Beaver state this week for a neutral site matchup...
Hurry! Get Your Tickets to These Awesome Concerts in Bozeman
Country music fans have a lot to look forward to this fall in Bozeman. The next couple of months will have no shortage of live music in the Bozeman area. From now until the end of the year, many of the major concerts are in the country music genre. There...
Jack Prigge shoots record 65 to lead Bozeman Invite
Another tournament and another first day lead for Butte High Senior Jack Prigge. Prigge toured the Bridger Creek Country Club with a six under par 65. Butte High coach, Eric Mankins, believes the 65 to be the lowest round in Butte High School history. He was just one shot off of also beating the Bridger Creek course record. “Jack got off the bus not feeling his best and decided to use a push cart today.” Mankins added, “with that score he might decide to use one every round.” The Bozeman Invite is the third tournament of the season that Prigge has led after the first round.
Matchup Preview: Oregon State's Defense vs Montana State's Offense
The final non-conference game week of Oregon State’s 2022 regular season is underway, and the Beavers are preparing to do battle against reigning FCS national runner-up Montana State. It’s a matchup between two undefeated teams, and it's set to unfold at Providence Park on Saturday as Oregon State will play its first game in Portland since 1986.
Montana Town Overrun By Bears Moves Quickly To Fix Problem
I have never seen anything quite like this in all my years growing up in Montana, and I wonder if this could happen in Bozeman. The Daily Inter Lake reports that Columbia Falls in Northwest Montana passed an emergency law to deal with their ongoing bear problem. This law requires residents to secure garbage and other attractants, like fruit, in trees. This means residents will need to secure their garbage in bear-proof garbage cans.
One Of Montana’s Most Popular Restaurants Has New Owner And Name
Change can be hard, especially when you've been one of the most popular restaurants in Montana for years. So when it was announced that Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan would be switching hands, you can imagine that raised an eyebrow or two. The Oasis has been a staple for decades...
In ‘Yellowstone,’ Transplants to the West Are the Enemy. Is the Hit Show Right?
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. I don’t remember thinking Bozeman was particularly trendy when I moved here in 2012. I was drawn to the place because rent was cheap, it was located near my seasonal guiding gig, and the peaks were bigger than the ones in the northeast, where I’d come from. We stuffed three people into a cramped two-bedroom apartment, and I paid my $265 portion of the rent entirely from barista tips.
What are the best rated campgrounds in southwest Montana?
"Favorite" and "highest rated" can be tricky terms when it comes to camping. My ideal and your ideal could be very different. Mountain views? Accessibility? Cabin availability? Fire pit? Lake or river? Close to town or way back in the boonies? Everybody has their own vision of what "perfect" is when it comes to the outdoors. Keeping that in mind, we still wanted to find out what the highest rated campgrounds were in southwest Montana.
TripAdvisor’s Best Burgers In Montana. Do You See Your Favorite?
If you are like me, there is nothing like a juicy cheeseburger. Add some bacon, mayo, ketchup, all the veggies, and you have yourself a winner...in my mind. I have had some really terrible cheeseburgers; you know, the ones that are overcooked, no seasoning, and a bun that is so dry you have to pray not to choke when swallowing.
Issue of runner safety becoming more prominent in Gallatin County
Following the abduction of a teacher in Memphis while out for a morning jog, women across the country and in Gallatin County start the conversation of women safety while running
Astronaut crew training for mission in Montana
The SpaceX crew of the astronaut team “Polaris Dawn” are training at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport for a space mission.
Laurel Outlook
Three fires injure two on Monday, add to smoky skies
Three area fires contributed to the smoke that clouded the air in Laurel on Monday. Some of it was caused by a fire that destroyed a motorhome parked in the alley on the 500 block of Birch Avenue. There was also a wildfire burning west of Laurel in Stillwater County and a devastating fire in Livingston that sent one employee of R-Y Timber to a Salt Lake City burn center.
